The best Way Day 2022 deals under $50—shop home décor, rugs, storage and bedding

Shop the best deals under $50 during Wayfair's Way Day 2022 sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Way Day 2022 is officially underway, and with discounts up to 80% on everything from sofas to patio sets. If you're looking to spend even less money, you can shop our lineup of the best Way Day deals under $50.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ‘em coming every Sunday through Friday.

You can find stylish home décor for less during the annual Way Day sale, including plenty of fake plants to add color to a space without any upkeep, like this artificial fiddle leaf fig plant, for $49.99—saving you $15.01. You can also score chic home accents, like a set of geode bookends, for $31.99, saving you $12. Or, add a beautiful coffee table tray to your living room for $49.99 and save $20.

► Mother’s Day: The 73 best Mother's Day 2022 deals on flowers, chocolate, home goods and fashion

► lululemon: Refresh your spring activewear with best-selling lululemon leggings, shorts and hoodies

If you have your eye on bedding and bath items this Way Day, you can find incredible value in the Barron Microfiber Reversible Quilt set, which comes with a quilt and two shams and has over 17,000 five-star reviews, for just $25.70, saving you $74.29. You can also find markdowns on shower curtains like the August Grove floral shower curtain for $32.99, saving you $23.

Storage and home organization items are also available with premium discounts during Way Day. You can get a well-reviewed spice rack for just $48.15, saving $71.86. You can also find stellar kitchen deals, including a full set of 16 dishes for just $43.99. To help you find all the best deals under $50, we've broken down some of the best options by category. Hurry, though—some of the sale prices only last for 12 more hours.

The best Wayfair home décor deals under $50

You can get fake plants and other home décor for less at Way Day.

Story continues

The best Wayfair bath and bedding deals under $50

Shop some of the best bedding and bath deals under $50 at Wayfair today.

The best Wayfair storage deals under $50

Shop storage and organization deals under $50 at Wayfair during the annual Way Day 2022 sale.

The best Wayfair kitchen deals under $50

We rounded up our favorite kitchen deals under $50 at Wayfair during Way Day 2022.

The best Wayfair rug deals under $50

Give your home an affordable makeover with these rug deals under $50 at Wayfair.

All the best Way Day 2022 deals

What is Way Day at Wayfair?

Way Day is one of Wayfair’s biggest sales of the year. The annual two-day shopping event sees incredible discounts—often as much as 80% off—across all categories, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding, bath products, home décor and so much more. This Black Friday-level sale offers some of the lowest prices of the year on tons of customer-favorite products. Whatever it is you’re shopping for, you’re guaranteed to find it during Way Day 2022.

When is Wayfair Way Day 2022?

Wayfair is hosting its two-day Way Day 2022 sales event today, April 27 and tomorrow, April 28. In 2021, the shopping event was held on Wednesday, April 28 and Thursday, April 29. Be sure to bookmark this page to stay on top of all the latest Way Day 2022 news.

How long will Wayfair Way Day 2022 last?

Historically, Way Day sales have lasted for just 48 hours. That means, you only have two days to scoop the savings. While the sale is short, it is certainly sweet. The massive markdowns easily make up for the sale’s duration. We’ll be hunting for all the best Way Day 2022 deals to help you snag the best sales, and fast.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Way Day 2022: Shop the best deals under $50 at Wayfair today