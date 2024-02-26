What is the best way to dispute my City of Milwaukee parking ticket? And other parking citation questions answered

The City of Milwaukee issued nearly 470,000 parking tickets in 2022, according to city spokesperson Tiffany Shepherd. And as of February, the city is working through about 100 claims from people saying they should not have gotten one in the first place.

"We receive anywhere from like 50 to 60 (parking ticket appeals) in a day, probably like 25 on a weekend," said Shepherd.

Shepherd said the amount of time it takes to dispute a parking ticket varies widely. However, there are a couple things to keep in mind that could simplify the process.

How do I pay my City of Milwaukee parking ticket?

You can pay your parking ticket or check its status on the city's online portal.

How do I dispute my Milwaukee parking ticket?

If you think your ticket was issued in error, the online portal also has an option for filing an appeal.

After filing an appeal, Shepherd said the "best, fastest and easiest" way to reach the city's parking services with questions or documentation that proves you shouldn't have been ticketed is by emailing parking@milwaukee.gov.

What if I want to avoid late fees on my parking ticket?

Once you file an appeal, Shepherd said the escalating late fees that are normally added on to an unpaid ticket are frozen — no matter what the final outcome is.

That means there's no reason to pay a ticket you plan to dispute, Shepherd said. The city rarely deals with parking ticket refunds, so she advises against going this route.

More: She had proof she paid the meter. But she still couldn't get a refund for her Milwaukee parking ticket.

What if I want to fight my parking ticket in court?

Waukesha-area attorney Paul Bucher said showing up in court in Milwaukee to dispute a traffic ticket will likely result in a dismissal or downgrade if you have proof and it's still before the due date. In smaller jurisdictions, that's not always guaranteed.

But either way, unless you have strong evidence that you shouldn't have been ticketed, Bucher said the odds are against you.

If you have evidence, like photos of the meter, Bucher said you should plead not guilty and supply that documentation to the city attorney and court.

You can plead not guilty by mail as long as your traffic citation doesn't require you to appear in court, but it must be received before your court date. Milwaukee County's website explains how to do so.

Bucher's website, which offers more advice for dealing with Wisconsin parking tickets, points out that paying a ticket implies a guilty plea, so he advises against paying a ticket if you plan to dispute it. As long as you enter a written not guilty plea and ask for a pretrial, it isn't necessary to pay the ticket, Bucher said.

Can I just ignore my parking ticket?

Bucher said the biggest mistake one can make with a parking ticket would be throwing it away.

"These things do not go away," he said.

Quinn Clark is a Public Investigator reporter. She can be emailed at QClark@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Quinn_A_Clark.

Contact Public Investigator

Public investigator logo

Government corruption. Corporate wrongdoing. Consumer complaints. Medical scams. Public Investigator is a new initiative of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its sister newsrooms across Wisconsin. Our team wants to hear your tips, chase the leads and uncover the truth. We'll investigate anywhere in Wisconsin. Send your tips to watchdog@journalsentinel.com or call 414-319-9061. You can also submit tips at jsonline.com/tips.

