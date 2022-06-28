What Is the Best Way To Pay Your Bills?

Crystal Mayer
·4 min read
AleksandarNakic / Getty Images
AleksandarNakic / Getty Images

The more bills you have, the more difficult they can be to manage. But paying your bills on time is crucial if you want to avoid late fees and build your credit score. Getting organized and finding the best method for paying each bill may help you stay on track and get out of debt.

Social Security Schedule: When July 2022 Benefits Will Be Sent
Find Out: Stimulus Updates To Know for Summer 2022

Just remember, there are pros and cons to each type of payment method, and a one-size-fits-all approach may not work for you. The most important thing is finding a system that you will use that prevents you from missing payments or getting overdraft fees. Here are some of the best options for paying your bills.

Getting Started

Before you choose how you will pay your bills, make a list of every expense you have each month. Write down the amount, the balance and the due date. Not only will this help ensure that you don’t miss a payment, but it can also assist you in establishing a budget. Bonus effect, if you are trying to pay down debt, keeping track of the balance can help you see your progress and achieve your goals.

After making a list, write down your due dates on a calendar. You can also set bill pay reminders on your phone to make sure that you do not accidentally skip payments. Finally, review your statements. Check for fraudulent charges, unwarranted fees or other suspicious activity each month. Once you have done these things, pick a bill payment method that makes the most sense for you and your financial situation.

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More

Automatic Payments or Direct Debit

Setting up direct debit or signing up for autopay are some of the most convenient ways to ensure that payments are made on time. For people who know they will have the money in their bank account, it can save time and is usually free.

Pros: It is easy to set up and will help prevent late charges. It is ideal for individuals with a steady income who know that enough money will be in their account each month.

Cons: If you don’t have enough money in your account, you could incur overdraft fees. Plus, if you are paying bills on a credit card that you do not pay off each month, you could carry a balance and spend massive amounts in interest. If you don’t review your monthly expenses, you could make recurring payments on something you don’t need or use, like a magazine subscription or gym membership.

Online or Phone Payments

If you are uncomfortable with money automatically being withdrawn from your account each month, you might consider making online or phone payments directly to the company. However, if you choose to pay bills manually, you need to get organized and ensure that you have a fuolproof system to avoid hurting your credit score with late or missed payments.

Pros: You have more flexibility when paying bills online or over the phone. If your income fluctuates, it can help you avoid overdraft fees by paying when you have the money available in your account (as long as it is before the due date).

Cons: It is much easier to miss payments. You’ll need to be diligent about paying your bills and staying on top of due dates.

Paying by Mail

For some bills, you may want to consider sending in a check. While most companies accept (and prefer) online payments, you may feel more comfortable sending in a check or money order through the mail. For most people, this method of bill payment may be cumbersome since you not only have to remember to pay on time each month but also get to the post office.

Pros: A check is more secure than paying in cash. It can also help you resist the temptation of paying bills on a credit card that you may not pay in full each month. Also, some companies charge for online or phone payments, so mailing in a check could help you save on those “convenience” fees.

Cons: Mailing in bills each month takes time. You will need to give your payment enough time to reach the payee before your due date. While many companies have a grace period, you could collect exorbitant late fees if the post office gets behind. Plus, if a check gets cashed and you don’t have enough money in your account, the company and your bank may charge you fees.

Choosing the Right Payment Method

Now that you know your bill payment options, you can decide which method makes the most sense for you based on your financial situation. The main thing is to get your payments in on time, every time.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Is the Best Way To Pay Your Bills?

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Money Tips: Top Advice for Saving and Spending

    The bad news for anyone whose budget is struggling to keep up with rising prices is that inflation is not yet starting to cool. While things appeared to be moving in the right direction in April, May...

  • How To Get a Social Security Bonus

    Let's get one thing out of the way up front -- strictly speaking, there's no such thing as a Social Security "bonus." However, there are definitely steps you can take to enhance the amount of your...

  • Our All-Time Favorite Saatva Mattress Topper Is Finally on Sale for July 4th

    Saatva just announced its 2022 4th of July sale—take 15% off all mattress toppers, including the standard foam, cooling graphite, or latex mattress topper.

  • This Is the Ideal Number of Bank Accounts To Have, According to Experts

    It's common knowledge, at least in the U.S., that you should have a bank account to keep your money in a safe, secure place. Having multiple bank accounts can help you keep things separate, making it...

  • American companies' spending on private jets hit a 10-year high, and Mark Zuckerberg's Meta took the No. 1 spot

    Companies represented in the S&P 500 spent nearly $34 million on private jet travel for CEOs and board members last year, the Financial Times reported.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks You Can Confidently Buy and Hold Forever

    Among the high-profile stocks splitting their shares in 2022, these three offer the most attractive long-term growth prospects.

  • Drive now, pay later: Startup makes EVs more accessible by putting off the biggest bill

    The auto industry is banking on electric vehicles to slash planet-cooking emissions, but EVs are still too expensive to knock gas-guzzlers out of the game. Sure, EV sales are up, maintenance costs are low and gas prices are high, making combustion engines look all the worse. As we wait around for enhanced tax credits to make EVs more accessible in the U.S., a fintech startup called Tenet is launching with claims that it can soften the upfront blow of EV ownership.

  • 6 Surprising Ways You Overspend, According to Experts

    Your salary should cover all of your monthly expenses, with money left over for some fun. So why do you always seem to run short by the end of the month? Maybe the blame falls to overspending....

  • Southwest Airlines employs a crack team of 4 fuel traders to hedge energy prices — and they've saved the company $1.2 billion this year

    Southwest's treasurer said the challenge of hedging fuel prices would humble anyone on Wall Street, and compared it to flying with a 6-month-old baby.

  • 5 Things to Know Before Retiring Outside the U.S.

    A beach-front house in Uruguay or a lakeside villa in the Alps may sound like a retirement panacea, but a full-time move to a foreign country isn’t as simple as it sounds. Without proper planning, clients’ retirement dreams can easily be derailed by a host of financial, emotional, and health-related issues, financial advisors say. This includes understanding the neighborhoods where you might want to live, safety considerations, and the cost of living, which could be vastly different from what it might be if you stayed put.

  • Pumping gas could lead to a $175 hold to be placed on your card before you even fill up

    Earlier this year, Visa and Mastercard raised the gas station holds limit to $175 from $125. The holds are based on the highest transaction allowed.

  • Cedar Point parent sells California park land; plans park's closure

    Cedar Fair plans to use proceeds from the land sale to speed up corporate strategies including resuming quarterly distributions to unit holders.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The headlines have been busy recently about the heavy losses markets have taken this year, and that we’re in bear territory. But the real story of this year’s stock action isn’t so much the losses as it is the volatility. The wide swings in trading from day to day or week to week, overlaid on the downward trend, have generated more than their share of investor confusion. In times like these, when the trends are conflicting and the forecasts uncertain, the investing greats can serve as a source o

  • $3,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Help Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Take a 10-year outlook and tune out the short-term noise to build a fortune with these top growth stocks.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were plunging this morning, likely after a Barron's article published over the weekend said that the company, in some cases, sold cars before it even had the title to them. Barron's said in its reporting that Carvana was selling cars too quickly during the pandemic, when demand for buying a car online soared, which led to problems in receiving the proper title for vehicles for some customers. Apparently, enough people have experienced this problem that a lawsuit is being brought against the car seller, saying that some customers went years without legally being able to drive vehicles purchased from Carvana.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Unstoppable Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Regardless of how long you've been investing in the stock market, this has been a challenging year. Since all three major U.S. indexes hit their respective record-closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, two of them have fallen into a bear market -- the broad-based S&P 500 and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite. Although a plunging stock market can be unnerving and tug on investor's emotions, double-digit percentage drawdowns in the major indexes are a perfectly normal part of the investing cycle.

  • 6 Underutilized Pieces of Financial Advice You Should Be Following

    If you're struggling with financial stress, the solution to your problems might be so simple that it's something you've heard a hundred times. But knowing what to do and actually doing it are two...

  • In What Order Should You Tap Your Retirement Funds?

    Should you go with your IRA first or your brokerage account? Pulling money haphazardly can have negative implications. Instead follow this road map for tax-smart withdrawals.

  • 3 Safest Stocks on the Planet to Buy and Hold Forever

    As the 2022 bear market takes a bite out of portfolios, investors are beginning to focus more on safety and stocks that can make it through a recession. An investor's strategy in a recession is typically to focus on stocks that have less sensitivity to economic weakness. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the safest real estate investment trusts (REITs) out there.

  • Crypto: Fear Returns with the Default of a Prominent Hedge Fund

    The lull does not seem to be able to last on the cryptocurrency market. After a few stabilization sessions, the prices of digital currencies are falling again, suggesting that investors' fears and questions about the solvency of certain firms in the sector remain strong. 3AC has defaulted on a loan worth more than $670 million, digital asset brokerage Voyager Digital said on June 27 in a notice.