27 Helpful Hacks And Cheat Sheets For Anyone Who Works In An Office (Or Is Currently Working From Home But Will Inevitably Return To An Office)

·4 min read

1. This chart with different ways to politely and professionally turn down unpaid work offers:

How to (politely) say you're not working for free from coolguides

2. This step-by-step guide to onboarding new employees in the most helpful way possible:

The First 90 Days Help New employees start out on the right foot from coolguides

3. Here are some ways to sound more professional in emails:

E-Mail Like a Boss (repost from LinkedIn) from coolguides

4. For any introverts out there, these are some good ways to mentally prepare for speaking up in meetings:

An introvert's guide to getting your voice heard in a meeting from coolguides

5. And on the topic of being an introvert in the workplace, here's a little guide to navigating socializing at office parties:

An introvert's guide to office parties from coolguides

6. This list has 250 (!!!!!!!) phrases you can use at work to build better workplace relationships:

250 Useful Phrases You Can Use at Work from coolguides

7. And here are 12 phrases that are definitely best avoided:

12 Phrases You Should Never Say at Work from coolguides

8. This guide tells you everything you need to know about work dress codes:

Dress codes 101 from coolguides

9. Here's this little outline for how to work towards your dream job:

How to land your dream job? from coolguides

10. This chart is all about different kinds of bosses and how you can best work for them:

6 Types of Bosses (and how to work for them) from coolguides

11. If you're going for a raise, these are some pretty good ways to advocate for yourself!

How to persuade your boss for a salary raise from coolguides

12. Here are some hacks for staying healthy and active while on the clock:

9 Simple Hacks to Stay Healthy at Work from coolguides

13. This chart suggests some ways to manage negative thoughts and feelings about work:

How to handle negative thoughts at work from coolguides

14. This chart is more for managers and bosses, but it shows how to build trust with employees, which is VERY important!

Guide showing how to build trust with 'employees' (but works with everyone) from coolguides

15. Here are some telltale signs of job burnout to be cognizant of:

How to know when you’re burning out at work from coolguides

16. Whether you're back in the office or still doin' ye olde WFH, this illustration shows the best desk setup for your posture:

Returning to the office? Continuing to work from home? Here you go! from coolguides

17. In case you get tripped up with all the different video conferences you're called into, this handy-dandy chart shows how to know whether you're on camera with your mic on or not:

Microphone and Video On/off Icons in Teams, Meet, GoToMeeting, Zoom, Webex from coolguides

18. If you're in a position where you sometimes need to be the bearer of bad news, this might be a good chart to keep bookmarked:

A Manager's Guide to Delivering Bad News from coolguides

19. Here are some ✨keyboard hacks✨ for anyone who works at a computer!!!

60 Essential Keyboard Shortcuts Every Office Worker Should Know from coolguides

20. And ✨Microsoft hacks✨:

8 Awesome Microsoft Word Hacks Every Employee Needs To Know from coolguides

21. And, of course, ✨Excel hacks✨:

Excel tricks to impress your boss from coolguides

22. Here are some things coworkers can do to support other coworkers from underrepresented groups:

5 Things You Can Do To Sponsor Coworkers From Underrepresented Groups from coolguides

23. These are some packing tips for your next business trip:

Go-To Business Trip Packing Tips from coolguides

24. This chart shows how to pitch data quality, if you're a data person or whatnot!

How to Pitch Data Quality to Your Boss from coolguides

25. Here are some ways to deal with/address difficult managers:

8 Type Of TOXIC managers from coolguides

26. This is a good example of a resignation letter if you're trying to figure out the best way to tell your boss you're quitting:

5 Elements of a Resignation Letter from coolguides

27. And lastly, this chart is just a friendly lil' reminder of how to keep employees happy at work. It can't be said enough!

How to retain employees. A lot of companies need this guide. from coolguides

H/T r/coolguides

