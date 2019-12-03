The best weighted blanket is on sale at the lowest price ever

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Cyber Monday is the time to snag any last-minute deals that you missed on Black Friday or over the holiday weekend, and for the next few hours, you can score our favorite weighted blanket at the lowest price we've seen it.

The Gravity Blanket, a weighted micro-fleece duvet cover, is now on sale for 40% off using the code HOLIDAY2019. While it typically costs $249, you can snag it for only $149.40 when you buy it this Cyber Monday.

You may have first heard of the blanket because of its viral Kickstarter campaign, which raised $5 million. After testing the 15-pound version ourselves, we can confidently say it's our top pick and worth the internet stardom. Our tester called it the most luxurious and well-crafted weighted blanket out of all of the blankets tested, and guessed that it would likely last through the years because of its high-quality construction.

So what exactly is the Gravity Blanket? Well, the "therapeutic" duvet measures 72 by 48 inches and comes in 15-, 20-, and 25-pound options—each available in Grey, Navy, or White. While it looks like a typical throw when folded up or sprawled on a couch, the inner lining is actually filled with glass beads that remain evenly distributed despite use over time. We love it because it isn't too bulky to fold up and store, and the velvet cover feels soft to the touch.

If you're new to weighted blankets and want to try one for a lighter price tag, our Best Value winner is the YnM Weighted Blanket. It's a budget-friendly option that performs just as well as higher-end ones, but at a fraction of the price. You won't get the same cozy feel as you would with the Gravity Blanket, but you can choose from 5 pounds all the way up to 30 pounds to ease into the weighted blanket world. Right now, you can find the YnM on sale for just under $50 at Amazon for Cyber Monday.

