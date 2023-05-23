Best Western worker accused of child sex crimes found hiding in hotel attic, NY cops say

Police raided a Best Western hotel in search of an employee accused of sex crimes and found him hiding in the attic, authorities in New York said.

The 47-year-old was arrested on May 5 after an “exhaustive search” of the Best Western hotel in the Town of Owego, state police announced in a May 23 news release.

He was charged with first-degree sex abuse, according to police. It wasn’t specified what exactly led to his arrest.

The man, of Owego, is also accused of hundreds of child sex crimes in neighboring Pennsylvania, authorities said.

He’s wanted on 400 “counts of sexually related offenses against a child” by the Sayre Borough Police Department in Sayre, Pennsylvania, according to the release. Sayre is about 20 miles southwest of Owego.

The man was detained in Tioga County Jail for an arraignment and processing, police said.

McClatchy News contacted New York State Police on May 23 for more information on why he was charged with first-degree sex abuse in the state.

McClatchy News also contacted Best Western Hotels & Resorts for comment on May 23 and is awaiting a response.

Owego is about 30 miles southeast of Ithaca.

