The Best of Whatcom 2023: The best crab cakes, brewery, gift shop, apple pie and 40+ more

Throughout 2023, The Bellingham Herald conducted many reader polls to find “the best of Whatcom County.”

From polls to find the best fish and chips, breakfast burrito, French fries, crab cakes and fresh apple pie, to polls to find the best Whatcom businesses, bookstores, breweries and food trucks, we ran almost 50 polls throughout 2023.

Though some polls didn’t receive as many votes as others, we received positive feedback from readers and local business owners who felt recognized and celebrated by the fun, nonscientific polls.

Take a look below at readers’ favorite spots across the county and local businesses they voted as “the best” in 2023.

Best foods in Whatcom County

Best French fries: Boomer’s Drive-In

Best pancakes: The Birch Door Cafe

Best breakfast sandwich: Avenue Bread

Best fish and chips: Port Fairhaven Fish-N-Chips

Best hot sandwiches: Davinci’s Market

Best breakfast burrito: Banter

Best eggs benedict: The Birch Door Cafe

Best grilled cheese: Avenue Bread

Best sweet potato fries: Fiamma Burger

Best fish tacos: Black Sheep

Best nachos: Black Sheep

Best shrimp tacos: California Tacos and Fresh Juices

Best acai bowls: Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies

Best crab cakes: The Black Cat

Best Caesar salad: The Black Cat

Best French dip sandwich: Sandwich Odyssey

Best fried chicken: Bantam

Best chili: Boundary Bay Brewing Co.

Best oysters: Drayton Harbor Oyster Company

Best brats: Schweinhaus Biergarten

Best desserts in Whatcom County

Best gelato: Sirena Gelato

Best milkshake: Boomer’s Drive-In

Best ice cream sandwich: Edaleen Dairy

Best root beer float: Boomer’s Drive-In

Best cinnamon roll: Mount Bakery Cafe

Best apple pie: Bellewood Farms

Best restaurants in Whatcom County

Best Thai restaurant: Chandara House

Best Mexican restaurant: Chihuahua Mexican Restaurant

Best Italian restaurant: D’Anna’s Cafe Italiano

Best food truck: Captain’s Cod Company

Best breakfast restaurant: The Birch Door Cafe

Best brunch restaurant: The Birch Door Cafe

Best bars, coffees and drinks

Best brewery: The North Fork Brewery

Best sports bar: Buffalo Wild Wings

Best cocktails: Matthew’s Honest Cocktails

Best mocktails: Galloway’s Cocktail Bar

Best smoothies: Robek’s Fresh Juices & Smoothies

Best beer garden: Kulshan Brewing Trackside

Best boba tea: Happy Lemon

Best margarita: JUXT Taphouse

Best local shops and businesses

Best plant nursery: Garden Spot Nursery

Best antique store: Penny Lane Antique Mall

Best bookstore: Village Books

Best gift shop: Paper Dreams

Best seasonal spots and foods

Best Valentine’s Day restaurant: The Black Cat

Best pumpkin spice latte: Woods Coffee and Starbucks

Best pumpkin patch: Home Farm U-Pick and Events

Best pumpkin pie: Barb’s Pies and Pastries

Best peppermint mocha: Woods Coffee and Crusin Coffee

