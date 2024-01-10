The Best of Whatcom 2023: The best crab cakes, brewery, gift shop, apple pie and 40+ more

Throughout 2023, The Bellingham Herald conducted many reader polls to find “the best of Whatcom County.”

From polls to find the best fish and chips, breakfast burrito, French fries, crab cakes and fresh apple pie, to polls to find the best Whatcom businesses, bookstores, breweries and food trucks, we ran almost 50 polls throughout 2023.

Though some polls didn’t receive as many votes as others, we received positive feedback from readers and local business owners who felt recognized and celebrated by the fun, nonscientific polls.

Take a look below at readers’ favorite spots across the county and local businesses they voted as “the best” in 2023.

Best foods in Whatcom County

▪ Best French fries: Boomer’s Drive-In

▪ Best pancakes: The Birch Door Cafe

▪ Best breakfast sandwich: Avenue Bread

▪ Best fish and chips: Port Fairhaven Fish-N-Chips

▪ Best hot sandwiches: Davinci’s Market

▪ Best breakfast burrito: Banter

▪ Best eggs benedict: The Birch Door Cafe

▪ Best grilled cheese: Avenue Bread

▪ Best sweet potato fries: Fiamma Burger

▪ Best fish tacos: Black Sheep

▪ Best nachos: Black Sheep

▪ Best shrimp tacos: California Tacos and Fresh Juices

▪ Best acai bowls: Robeks Fresh Juices & Smoothies

▪ Best crab cakes: The Black Cat

▪ Best Caesar salad: The Black Cat

▪ Best French dip sandwich: Sandwich Odyssey

▪ Best fried chicken: Bantam

▪ Best chili: Boundary Bay Brewing Co.

▪ Best oysters: Drayton Harbor Oyster Company

▪ Best brats: Schweinhaus Biergarten

Best desserts in Whatcom County

▪ Best gelato: Sirena Gelato

▪ Best milkshake: Boomer’s Drive-In

▪ Best ice cream sandwich: Edaleen Dairy

▪ Best root beer float: Boomer’s Drive-In

▪ Best cinnamon roll: Mount Bakery Cafe

▪ Best apple pie: Bellewood Farms

Best restaurants in Whatcom County

▪ Best Thai restaurant: Chandara House

▪ Best Mexican restaurant: Chihuahua Mexican Restaurant

▪ Best Italian restaurant: D’Anna’s Cafe Italiano

▪ Best food truck: Captain’s Cod Company

▪ Best breakfast restaurant: The Birch Door Cafe

▪ Best brunch restaurant: The Birch Door Cafe

Best bars, coffees and drinks

▪ Best brewery: The North Fork Brewery

▪ Best sports bar: Buffalo Wild Wings

▪ Best cocktails: Matthew’s Honest Cocktails

▪ Best mocktails: Galloway’s Cocktail Bar

▪ Best smoothies: Robek’s Fresh Juices & Smoothies

▪ Best beer garden: Kulshan Brewing Trackside

▪ Best boba tea: Happy Lemon

▪ Best margarita: JUXT Taphouse

Best local shops and businesses

▪ Best plant nursery: Garden Spot Nursery

▪ Best antique store: Penny Lane Antique Mall

▪ Best bookstore: Village Books

▪ Best gift shop: Paper Dreams

Best seasonal spots and foods

▪ Best Valentine’s Day restaurant: The Black Cat

▪ Best pumpkin spice latte: Woods Coffee and Starbucks

▪ Best pumpkin patch: Home Farm U-Pick and Events

▪ Best pumpkin pie: Barb’s Pies and Pastries

▪ Best peppermint mocha: Woods Coffee and Crusin Coffee

Want to suggest a poll idea? Fill out the form below or email asmith@bellinghamherald.com.