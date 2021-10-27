The best and wildest looks Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have worn as a couple

In this article:

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker know how to coordinate their outfits perfectly. @kourtneykardashian/Instagram/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker know how to coordinate their outfits.

Kardashian and Barker usually match in monochromatic looks.

Here's a look at Kardashian and Barker's best and most daring outfits since they've been together.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker coordinated in all-black looks in June.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on Instagram in June 2021. @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Kardashian shared a photo taken by Julia Kulik in which Barker was wearing a printed, sleeveless T-shirt with black pants.

The reality star wore a Sandy Liang top with a midriff cutout and asymmetrical Mother of All skirt. She completed the look with Alexander Wang sandals.

Kardashian and Barker both wore patterns while out in Venice in August.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Venice in August 2021. Photopix/GC Images

Kardashian wore a form-fitting, lace-up Dolce & Gabbana corset skirt with a black bustier top and handbag from the same brand. She paired it with Givenchy mules and Dior sunglasses.

Barker wore a graphic T-shirt with striped pants and black sneakers.

During a visit to Las Vegas in July, Barker looked casual in a sleeveless T-shirt and black pants, while Kardashian brought the sparkle with her outfit.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Las Vegas, Nevada. @travisbarker/Instagram

Kardashian paired her silver halter top with a Fannie Schiavoni miniskirt and Gianvito Rossi heels.

In August, Kardashian and Barker showed off their coordinating style in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. @kourtneykardashian/Instagram

Barker wore all black, and Kardashian matched him in a striped dress. The Fanci Club dress she wore was designed with lace-up details on the sides and going down her chest.

She paired it with a Prada bag and Manolo Blahnik heels.

Kardashian dressed in Dolce & Gabbana again when the couple attended the brand's fashion show in August.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Venice, Italy. @kourtneykardash/Instagram

Barker looked dapper in a black suit, while Kardashian opted for a sheer dress with a bustier top from the designer's spring 2004 collection.

She paired the daring look with Gianvito Rossi heels.

The couple made their red-carpet debut at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in all-black outfits.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

Barker stood by Kardashian's side in a Thom Browne suit, while she wore an off-the-shoulder Olivier Theyskens leather corset dress that had a plunging, lace-up neckline.

She accessorized her look with Ofira Rhombus earrings, a Prada handbag, and Manolo Blahnik heels.

The couple complemented each other in black and white looks while out in New York City in September.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in New York City. Gotham/GC Images

While Barker wore all white, with the exception of his black boots, Kardashian was photographed in a corset top, flared Miaou trousers with lace-up details at her hips, sheer Chanel gloves, and a mini Hermès Kelly bag.

