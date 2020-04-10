The Best Wine Coolers to Store Your Favorite Bottles

Click here to read the full article.

Caring for your wine collection is just as important as sourcing the perfect bottles. Storing wine in the optimal environment will help it age long and well. While a dedicated wine cellar may be the best home for premium wines, having a storage option at hand in entertainment rooms and kitchens is always a smart idea.

Enter the wine cooler. No, not the sugary drink from your college days, a wine cooler—a.k.a. a wine refrigerator—serves as a kind of mobile wine cellar. It stores your collection at a proper temperature and ideally behind tinted glass to prevent degradation from light sources. The best ones also have dual adjustable climate zones—one for reds and one for whites—and offer flexibility in shelving to allow for Champagnes and magnums. The cooler’s minimalist size means it can fit in nearly any room of the house, from the kitchen and pantry, to a library, living room, cinema room or man cave.

Regardless of where you place yours, a quality one will let you store your wines in ideal conditions while keeping them nearby for the right occasion. Here are our four favorites on Amazon.

