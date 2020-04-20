The Best Wine Stoppers to Keep Your Vino Fresh

Click here to read the full article.

Even the most avid wine drinkers need to recork a bottle from time to time. While a glass of white will pair with your salad, you want to open a red for the steak course. But you still want to save the remaining wine from those bottles, because, well, it was really good. But you also need to prevent as much oxidation as possible.

But maybe you don’t want to break out the fancy wine tools, or possibly you’re traveling, and your Coravin is at home. The good news is you don’t need to bother trying to squeeze that cork back in. There are better ways to reseal your bottle these days. You can even use a rubber seal that’s akin to a bottle condom.

More from Robb Report

Wine condoms definitely get a few chuckles and smirks, but you’ll be surprised by how well they work. Crafted from food-grade latex, each one has an air-tight grip to keep your wine fresh.

Here, four of our favorites brands that are functional and have a sense of humor.

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.