The Best Wine Valets to Transport Your Favorite Bottles

Every gentleman needs a stylish wine tote: a nifty, grab-and-go accessory that allows you to keep your coveted bottles in tow. Whether you’re hauling a few special bottles back home from a weekend in wine country, transporting a vintage bottle of Dom to a celebratory occasion or taking an Alsatian Riesling to a summertime soirée, you need a bag that will cradle the stars of your cellar with the utmost care.

Still, you needn’t sacrifice style points for functionality. We’ve pulled together four top-notch wine valets that are downright practical and still have plenty of panache. Each bag features some form of thermal insulation to keep your wine at prime drinking temperature in any kind of weather and boasts enough space to accommodate your wine key.

These carriers are crafted from premium materials—think supple leather and robust canvas—which ensures they’re durable, easy to clean and, of course, stylish. Take your pick!

