The Best Winter Sales Over MLK Day Weekend

How were the holidays? Did you ask for a linen sheet set—millennial pink, size queen—and get a random novel your aunt thought you'd love instead? Yeah, we've all been there. All hope is not lost, though: That blush-toned bedding is probably on sale this weekend, so you can get it for yourself. We're seeing winter sales over Martin Luther King Day weekend popping up left and right, with decent discounts on everything from mattresses to rugs. Here's our running list of the best deals:

Photo: Courtesy of AllModern More

AllModern: Extra 15% off sofas and sectionals, beds, accent chairs, barstools, dining tables and chairs, rugs, and more with code ORDERIN (1/17–1/21)

Apt2B: 15% off sitewide, plus free home delivery (1/17–1/21)

Avocado Green Mattress: $150 off mattresses with code WINTER; $150 off bed frames with mattress purchase with code BED150; two free pillows with mattress purchase with code 2FREEPILLOWS; extra $50 off for military (1/17–2/4)

Brentwood Home: $175 off Oceano, Crystal Cove, and Cedar mattresses with code LA175; 20% off Crystal Cove Yoga Collection pillows, plus free shipping and free returns, with code YOGA20; 20% off Runyon and Griffith pet beds while supplies last with code PETBED20 (1/17–2/4)

Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off all mattresses online (1/16–1/21)

Casper: $100 off orders of $1,000+, plus $25 off a future order with code WINTER (1/17–1/21)

Crane & Company: Free ground shipping on orders $150+ with code Happy19 (1/17–1/21)

Crate & Barrel: 15% off favorite upholstery (1/17–1/21)

DreamCloud Sleep: $200 off a DreamCloud mattress (1/17–1/21)

Lulu & Georgia: 20% off all rugs with code BIGDEAL (1/17–1/22)

Nectar Sleep: $125 off a Nectar mattress, plus two free Nectar pillows (1/17–1/22)

Sur La Table: Up to 80% off clearance (1/17–1/22)

World Market: 10% off sitewide for non-members, plus free shipping on orders of $150+ with code ONLINE10; 15% off online and in stores for members, plus free shipping on orders of $150+ with code REWARD15 (1/17–1/21)