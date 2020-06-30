The best wireless routers for 2020

Upgrading your router can improve your wireless speed, especially if you stream high-definition videos or play games online. A new router may also improve wireless coverage so you can watch and play anywhere in the home or office. Our current favorite is Netgear’s Nighthawk RAX50 AX5400

In addition to our favorite, we reviewed and compared different models now available and selected the best wireless routers you can buy. Take a look at our recommendations to get a better idea of which device is a good match for your needs.

(Shopping on a budget? We’ve also rounded up the best wireless router deals.)

The best wireless routers at a glance

The best wireless router: Netgear Nighthawk RAX50 AX5400

Why you should buy this: It’s fully featured, priced competitively, and provides great speed.

$300 from Amazon

Who’s it for: People look for the best new router for their homes.

Why we chose the Netgear Nighthawk RAX50 AX5400:

If you want a new router that will last for years, it needs to be ready for Wi-Fi 6 — formerly known as Wireless AX and 802.11ax — which delivers many new benefits and important changes. It’s a huge step up from Wireless AC (now Wi-Fi 5) and is backward compatible with all your current devices. As our devices become W-Fi 6 capable, our routers need to upgrade too. However, upgrades can be rather expensive.

Fortunately, this six-stream Nighthawk router combines the latest Wi-Fi compatibility with a more affordable price point than many alternatives. You can get a better version of the model, but this option is perfectly suitable for the average home while still providing excellent dual-band speeds. Four Gigabit Ethernet ports are included, along with a 1.5GHz triple-core processor, USB connections, and WPA3 compatibility for the latest in Wi-Fi security.

It’s also a very smart router: It offers beamforming and Smart Connect to make sure your devices get the attention they need without dead zones, plus OFDMA tech for the most efficient signals possible. It’s even compatible with Amazon’s Alexa if you ever want to control Wi-Fi connections via voice commands — something parents may find handy when making sure their kids are studying, for example.

The best high-performance router: TP-Link Archer AX6000

TP-Link Archer AX6000 More