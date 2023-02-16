Best World International Limited (SGX:CGN) insider upped their holding by 0.3% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Best World International Limited's (SGX:CGN ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Best World International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Seow Yuen Ng made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for S$133k worth of shares at a price of S$1.98 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of S$2.33. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Best World International

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Best World International insiders own 29% of the company, currently worth about S$292m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Best World International Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Best World International insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Best World International you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

