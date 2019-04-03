Best and Worst Agitator Top-Loaders From Consumer Reports' Tests

Agitator top-loaders aren’t usually the most innovative appliances in the laundry aisle, but they remain a crowd favorite.

This type of top-loader accounted for 42 percent of the 9.6 million washers shipped to stores last year, according to the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, a trade group. HE top-loaders, the type without an agitator, represented 33 percent, and only 25 percent were front-loaders (down 11 percent compared with a decade ago).

“Agitator machines are usually the least expensive option, helping to explain their popularity, and people are familiar with them,” says Richard Handel, who oversees Consumer Reports’ tests of laundry appliances.

But CR has found that most agitator machines don't clean as well as high-efficiency top-loaders and front-loaders.

Mark Allwood, a senior market analyst who tracks laundry appliances for CR, says that some consumers who bought a front-loader or HE top-loader are switching back to agitator machines.

"But even those who are going back to basics after trying more innovative types of washers aren't willing to sacrifice all the features, styling, or capacities," he says.

That’s why you’ll see agitator top-loaders in our ratings that have stylish details, a stainless steel look, a glass lid, or jumbo capacity, allowing more laundry to be done at once.

And that also means they’re more expensive than your typical agitator washer. A basic white agitator top-loader can sell for $600 or less. But models with added features and a stylish look run about $700 to $1,200. By comparison, most HE top-loaders start at around $650 and can reach $1,500. It's hard to find front-loaders under $700, and some sell for $2,000.

The 4 Worst Agitator Top-Loaders from CR's Ratings

These washers earn overall scores of 40 or lower, meaning they rate Fair overall. Speed Queen, however, does garner top marks—an Excellent rating—for predicted reliability and for owner satisfaction, and is the only brand of agitator top-loaders to do so in our survey of CR members. That's why it's too bad the Speed Queen TR7 we tested was the worst at cleaning of all washers tested.

You'll see over 100 agitator top-loaders, HE top-loaders, and front-loaders in our washing machine ratings. These four agitator washers are currently the lowest-scoring of all tested. Note that Whirlpool is on this list, and so are Roper and Amana, which are Whirlpool Corp. brands.

