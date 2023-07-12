The best and worst Asian countries to live and work in, according to expat survey

A recently released report has revealed the Asian destinations that expatriates consider the best and worst places to live and work in.

About the report: The report, titled “Expat Nations 2023,” was published by Internations, which bills itself as the largest global community for people living and working abroad.

The company surveyed more than 12,000 expats representing 171 nationalities and living in 172 countries or territories on their favorite countries to live and work abroad.

How expats rated the destinations: According to Internations, up to 56 aspects of expat life, such as the cost of living, the availability of housing, career prospects, social life and quality of medical care were assessed.

Only 53 destinations met Internations' minimum requirement (a sample size of 50 respondents) to be included in the survey.

The findings: The most popular Asian destinations among the top 10 countries named by expats were Malaysia (No. 4), Taiwan (No. 5), Thailand (No. 6) and the Philippines (No. 8).

The other top 10 destinations include Mexico (No. 1), Spain (No. 2), Panama (No. 3), Costa Rica (No. 7), Bahrain (No. 9) and Portugal (No. 10).

As for the least popular destinations for expats, the bottom 10 places include Japan (No. 44), New Zealand (No. 45), Malta (No. 46), Italy (No. 47), South Africa (No. 48), Germany (No. 49), South Korea (No. 50), Turkey (No. 51), Norway (No. 52) and Kuwait (No. 53).

