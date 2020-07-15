The best and worst face masks, ranked by their level of protection

Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both recommend fabric face masks for the general public.

These masks aren't as protective as surgical masks or N95 respirators, but some are highly efficient at filtering viral particles.

Here's how scientists have ranked mask materials so far, from the most to least protective.

The science is clear: Face masks can prevent coronavirus transmission and save lives.

A preliminary analysis of 194 countries found that places where masks weren't recommended saw a 55% weekly increase in coronavirus deaths per capita after their first case was reported, compared with 7% in countries with cultures or guidelines supporting mask-wearing. A model from the University of Washington predicted that the US could prevent at least 45,000 coronavirus deaths by November if 95% of the population were to wear face masks in public.

But not all masks confer equal levels of protection.

The ideal face mask blocks large respiratory droplets from coughs or sneezes — the primary method by which people pass the coronavirus to others — along with smaller airborne particles, called aerosols, produced when people talk or exhale.

The World Health Organization recommends medical masks for healthcare workers, elderly people, people with underlying health conditions, and people who have tested positive for the coronavirus or show symptoms. Healthy people who don't fall into these categories should wear a fabric mask, according to WHO. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends cloth masks for the general public.

But even cloth masks vary, since certain types are more porous than others.

"It depends on the quality," Dr. Ramzi Asfour, an infectious-disease physician in Marin County, California, told Business Insider. "If you're making a cloth mask from 600-thread-count Egyptian cotton sheets, that's different than making it from a cheap T-shirt that's not very finely woven."

Over the past few months, scientists have been evaluating the most effective mask materials for trapping the coronavirus. Here are their results so far, from most to least protective.

Two medical-grade masks, N99 and N95, are the most effective at filtering viral particles.

An N95 mask made by 3M. More

Reuters/Nicholas Pfosi

There's a reason agencies recommend reserving N99 and N95 masks for healthcare workers first: Both seal tightly around the nose and mouth so that very few viral particles can seep in or out. They also contain tangled fibers to filter airborne pathogens.

A study published in the Journal of Hospital Infection last month evaluated more than 10 masks based on their ability to filter airborne coronavirus particles. The researchers found that N99 masks reduced a person's risk of infection by 94% to 99% after 20 minutes of exposure in a highly contaminated environment. N95 masks offered almost as much protection — the name refers to its minimum 95% efficiency at filtering aerosols.

Another recent study also determined that N95 masks offered better protection than surgical masks.

Disposable surgical masks are a close second.

McDonalds coronavirus employee mask More

Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images

Surgical masks are made of nonwoven fabric, so they're usually the safest option for healthcare workers who don't have access to an N99 or N95 mask.

An April study found that surgical masks reduced the transmission of multiple human coronaviruses (though the research did not include this new one, officially called SARS-CoV-2) through both respiratory droplets and smaller aerosols.