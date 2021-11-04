Here are the best and worst NBA City edition uniforms
Mackenzie Salmon and Charles Curtis review the best and worst NBA City edition uniforms for the 2021-22 season.
Gary Payton II feels the same way about Klay Thompson's shooting ability as Thompson feels about Payton's defense.
LaVar Ball is still not a fan of Steve Kerr.
In two weeks time, Gary Payton II, the 15th man on a 15-man roster, has become an indispensable member of the Warriors.
The Celtics left Orlando with a much-needed win after a team meeting, but Jayson Tatum's ongoing shooting slump is starting to become very worrisome, writes our Chris Forsberg.
In a reversal of roles, Draymond Green told Steve Kerr he needed to up the energy Wednesday night, and thus, a fist pump was born.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown reacted to Marcus Smart's critical comments after the loss to the Bulls for the first time Wednesday night.
Marcus Smart said Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown “don’t want to pass the ball.”
Though Klay Thompson remains a month or more away from returning, the Warriors already are feeling his energy.
Cunningham on Tuesday logged his second appearance with the Pistons but once again struggled to find his shot in a loss to the Bucks.
The Philadelphia 76ers react to Joel Embiid's game-saving block in the win over the Chicago Bulls.
Tuesday's entire pregame show on TNT was dedicated to Ernie Johnson's family.
"He's doing OK but not great, honestly," Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said Wednesday of Tobias Harris, who's in the NBA's health and safety protocols. By Noah Levick
Rookie Wire takes a look at the top first-year players over the first two weeks of the 2021-22 season.
The Hopkinsville native will have a lot of eyes on him because of his size, but hopes his play on the court will be even more impressive.
Unvaccinated NBA players, unlike their vaccinated peers, must undergo regular coronavirus testing.
Rich Hoffman: Joel Embiid on cold shooting: "I'm always looking for excuses but the ball is different. Still don't feel comfortable with it… Last year, I was the best midrange shooter in the league. So some point it's gonna come back." Curry enters. ...
Robert Sarver's tenure as owner of Phoenix Suns has brought mixed results on the court. An ESPN story also detailed allegations of racism, misogyny.
Klay Thompson has looked good in practice and Moses Moody knows his return will elevate the Warriors.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) When Klay Thompson tweets a shoutout, things must be going well. ''I can watch Gary Payton II play defense all night long,'' Thompson posted. ''I could watch Klay Thompson shoot the ball all day long,'' Payton said with a smile upon hearing his teammate's compliment.
Utah is second, with the Warriors rounding out the top three.