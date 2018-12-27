Was This the Best or Worst Retail Holiday Season in Years?

Folks would be rightly confused in trying to understand whether or not retail was boom or bust over the past several weeks. Anyone who's been following the headlines will know that they have proclaimed both the worst or most wildly successful holiday season in years. In turns out that the reality is more complex and both may be true, depending on how you gauge success.

Let's dig into the details underlying these proclamations and see what's behind the seemingly contradictory assessments of the current retail situation.

Throngs of shoppers on an escalator entering and exiting a mall. More

Image source: Getty Images.

From the upbeat camp

For the period beginning Nov. 1 and ending Dec. 24, retail sales in the U.S. climbed to $850 billion, up 5.1% year over year, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse. The payments giant tracked both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce purchases across all payment methods to come to this conclusion. The research also showed that digital sales grew 19.1% compared to the same period last year. If those numbers hold once the final tally is in, it would make 2018 the best holiday shopping season in six years.

This puts holiday retail sales on track to soar past a forecast released earlier this year by The National Retail Federation (NRF), which predicted sales would increase by 4.3% to 4.8%, to a range of $717.45 billion to $720.89 billion. To put that into perspective, the NRF put the average annual increase at about 3.9% over the previous five years.

From the doom-and-gloom camp

The headlines that have been decrying that retail is on pace for its worst December ever are focused on stock prices rather than business performance. Most of the bellwether retailers have taken it on the chin during December's stock market drubbing. The broader market, as represented by the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), had fallen about 15% during the period from Dec. 1 through Christmas Eve, and retailers like Macy's (NYSE: M), Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), Target (NYSE: TGT), and Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) have been beaten down as well.

M Chart More

Data by YCharts

Erin Gibbs, an analyst for S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the losses were tied to the overall market decline. "We know that when markets are going down like this, correlations rise and everybody goes down. It doesn't matter how good your fundamentals look," she told CNBC.