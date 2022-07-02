These are the best and worst state economies

Luke Carberry Mogan
·5 min read

As mounting recession risks threaten to slow the growth of the U.S. economy, not all states are faring equally.

A recent study from WalletHub ranked the 50 U.S. states and D.C. by economic performance and health. The analysis used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census to evaluate each state on 28 metrics, including unemployment rates, exports, and the ability to develop startup companies.

Washington topped the list of best state economies, ranking third on economic activity, seventh on economic health, and second on innovation potential. Utah and California rounded out the top three state economies.

At the bottom of the list were Louisiana, Alaska, and West Virginia.

“There actually isn't a striking regional trend,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzales wrote to Yahoo Finance. “The top three ranking states are in the West — Washington, California, and Utah, but they're followed by two East Coast states, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.”

As states emerge from downturns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, several experts expressed that vaccination rates and public health measures were key to stimulating recovering economies.

"The factors driving vaccination rates also drive the other economic outcomes," University of Oklahoma Professor Gregory Burge wrote to Yahoo Finance in an email, warning against drawing conclusions from correlation. "Having said all of that, the simple intuition that higher rates of vaccination are a good thing for both human and economic health in a state."

Given the availability of vaccines and booster shots, Burge also encouraged states to loosen remaining COVID restrictions.

"In my view, we are well past the point where the benefits of removing any restrictions on gatherings/travel outweigh the costs of removing those measures," Burge wrote in the report. "A thoughtful complement to embracing this full return to normalcy would be continued support for subsidized vaccines/boosters — which should help maintain these more favorable conditions for public health and safety."

SEATTLE, WA - MAY 20: The Space Needle is seen near The Spheres at the Amazon.com Inc. headquarters on May 20, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. Five women employees sued Amazon this week, alleging discrimination and retaliation. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)
SEATTLE, WA - MAY 20: The Space Needle is seen near The Spheres at the Amazon.com Inc. headquarters on May 20, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

Tech and innovation fueling economic engines

According to the results, more prosperous state economies tended to balance GDP growth with attentiveness to jobs, especially in the tech sector.

New Hampshire's economy, which ranked fifth overall, stood out for its ability to increase GDP while also maintaining a low unemployment rate.

Other states like California and Washington, however, boasted strong state economies even though they experienced elevated unemployment rates.

A key factor that uplifted the overall ranking for these states was their innovation potential, which can be measured by the number of independent inventor patents.

"States that have a higher innovation potential can attract more highly skilled workers and potential entrepreneurs which have a positive impact on the economy," Gonzales said.

Apple workers cheer as the first iPad customers walk through the door on the first day of Apple iPad sales at an Apple store in San Francisco, Saturday, April 3, 2010. Eager customers have been lining up outside Apple Stores and some Best Buys to be among the first to buy an iPad as sales started at 9 a.m. Saturday in each time zone. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
Apple workers cheer as the first iPad customers walk through the door on the first day of Apple iPad sales at an Apple store in San Francisco, Saturday, April 3, 2010. Eager customers have been lining up outside Apple Stores and some Best Buys to be among the first to buy an iPad as sales started at 9 a.m. Saturday in each time zone. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

That innovation potential was a differentiator for California, particularly in comparison to another economic and cultural hub: New York.

Despite having the third-best state economy, California ranked 31st in economic health and tied for the sixth-highest unemployment rate (4.6%) in April. Where California excelled, however, was in its innovation potential, which ranked third in the nation.

New York fared even worse, according to the indicators, possessing the worst ranking on economic health, second-lowest government surplus, and high unemployment.

"One of the differences between California and [No. 4] Massachusetts on one side and New York on the other is the innovation potential," Gonzales said. "This is a lot higher in the first two states, mostly due to the larger percentage of jobs in STEM and high-tech industries. California and Massachusetts also fare better than New York in terms of economic health, as they have lower unemployment and a higher growth in state personal income."

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - MAY 02: Diesel trucks drive along Interstate 80 on May 02, 2022 in Berkeley, California. The price of diesel has reached an all-time high in the U.S. and is causing trouble in the trucking industry. The average price of diesel is at $5.296 per gallon. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA - MAY 02: Diesel trucks drive along Interstate 80 on May 02, 2022 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In some cases, poor environments for tech innovation can stymie state economies with other positive attributes such as strong exports. Struggling economies like Louisiana and Alaska may excel in exports per capita, but their economies were curbed by floundering median household incomes and environments for startup companies.

Another striking example is Virginia, where the median household income more than doubles that of the neighboring state of West Virginia — a state with a low level of startups, tech jobs, and individual patents. Limited growth potential can have a ripple effect across the middle class and upward mobility.

The benefits associated with a robust tech sector have led many states to offer incentives to attract companies within their borders.

George Mason University Professor Vincent Geloso, who contributed to the WalletHub research, wrote that "economic freedoms" such as tax cuts and deregulations "minimize downturns associated with exogenous shocks such as a pandemic" while also accelerating recovery. He attributed this to in-migration that encourages talent retention within states.

Not all experts view competition among states for businesses as a plus, however. Burge noted that this "prisoner's dilemma" leaves states "collectively worse off."

“Each state does what is in their own individual best interest, but the aggregation of those actions leads to a socially inferior outcome,” Burge wrote. “It is basically the unraveling of the invisible hand principle - and a legitimate shortcoming of the way the US taxes businesses.”

Luke is a producer for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter @theLukeCM.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • This week in Bidenomics: Let's talk recession

    If we're already in a recession, it's the best recession ever.

  • Contract expires for West Coast dockworkers, negotiations continue

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs reports that negotiations between West Coast ports and dockworkers continue after their contract expired today.

  • 3M Divests Neoplast, Neobun Rights, Related Assets In Thailand & Southeast Asia

    3M Co (NYSE: MMM) has agreed to sell its rights to the Neoplast and Neobun brands and related assets in Thailand and certain other Southeast Asia countries, including the manufacturing assets of its Ladlumkaew facility, to Selic Corp Public Company Limited. Financial terms not disclosed. Neoplast and Neobun products are part of the Skin Health & Wellness business in 3M's Consumer Health & Safety Division. 3M has decided to exit these brands and prioritize other areas within its Consumer Health &

  • New York officials rule against bitcoin-mining power plant

    New York officials denied required air permit renewals Thursday to a bitcoin-mining power plant on the grounds that it was a threat to the state's climate goals. The permitting decision was another example of New York putting the brakes on a cryptocurrency bonanza that has alarmed environmentalists. It also comes at a time when cryptocurrency prices have plunged, wiping out fortunes, fueling skepticism and sparking calls for tighter scrutiny.

  • If You Notice This While Cooking, It Could Be an Early Sign of Alzheimer's

    Cooking and sharing meals is central to many of our lives—an everyday ritual that keeps us close. But experts say it can also offer a window into your health—if you know what to look out for. In particular, the Alzheimer's Association warns that if you notice one particular thing while cooking, it could alert you to the early stages of cognitive decline, even in the absence of other symptoms. Read on to learn which one change in the kitchen is considered a red flag, and why it's important to be

  • Delta offers passengers $10,000 for seats on an overbooked flight

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at how Delta Airlines offered $10,000 to passengers for their seats on an overbooked flight to Michigan ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend.

  • Credit card interest rates are ‘the highest they’ve ever been’: Analyst

    Average annual percentage rates (APR) offered by new credit cards have reached a record high. The average bank card borrowing rate in America in June rose to around 20%, revealing a steep increase of about 6% compared to the pre-pandemic average credit card rate of 14.87% in 2019.

  • Forget the 1970s — this market is drawing comparisons to the 1870s

    The current high inflation environment is often compared to the 1970s. But perhaps a more apt comparison would be to the 1870s.

  • Italian national accused of trying to install skimmer device on Fresno County ATM

    Skimmers are devices designed to steal banking information, including customers’ PINs.

  • Bond market prices in Fed U-turn as recession risks rise

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell admitted that there is “no guarantee” that the central bank can avoid a hard recession, introducing market fears that the Fed may not follow through on its plans to raise rates to 3.8%.

  • Stocks slide to close worst first half in 52 years: S&P 500 plunges 20.6% YTD, 8.4% in June

    US stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the major averages on track to post steep declines for the month of June and first half of 2022 as concerns over heightened inflation and the prospects of a recession weighed on risk assets.

  • Tesla's deliveries fall, hurt by China's COVID-related shutdown

    Tesla Inc delivered 17.9% fewer electric vehicles in the second quarter from the previous quarter, as China's COVID 19-related shutdown disrupted its production and supply chain. The world's biggest electric car maker said on Saturday that it delivered 254,695 vehicles in the April to June period, compared with 310,048 vehicles in the preceding quarter, ending a nearly two-year-long run of record quarterly deliveries. A resurgence in COVID-19 cases in China had forced Tesla to temporarily suspend production at its Shanghai factory and also affected suppliers' facilities in the country.

  • Crypto’s Brutal Week Ends With a Trading Halt and a Bailout

    (Bloomberg) -- The meltdown in cryptocurrency markets deepened this week, as major players contended with liquidations, withdrawal freezes, trading halts -- and, at least in one case, a bailout. Most Read from BloombergJPMorgan Sees ‘Stratospheric’ $380 Oil on Worst-Case Russian CutCrypto Meltdown Claims Rolex and Patek Philippe as VictimsNetflix Crashes After ‘Stranger Things 4’ Finale ReleaseThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesHome Sellers Are Slashing Prices in Sudden Halt to Pandemic B

  • Micron: ‘It could take a few quarters for growth to re-emerge’ in semiconductors, analyst says

    Bank of America senior semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya shared his thoughts on Micron’s earnings and the semiconductor industry.

  • U.S. housing hold-ups put thousands of jobs on the line

    U.S. mortgage lenders, refinancing companies and real-estate brokers may lay off thousands of employees in the coming months, industry sources said, as many Americans put off buying a home. Low interest rates, stimulus payments and working from home during the coronavirus pandemic had prompted many millennials to hunt for new homes, fuelling a red-hot U.S. housing market. But the market is now cooling amid economic uncertainty resulting from the Ukraine conflict and a jump in mortgage rates as the Federal Reserve raises the cost of borrowing.

  • Retirees, Make These Midyear Moves to Cut Next Year's Tax Bill

    Save money next April by making these six hot-as-July tax moves.

  • 7 Painless Ways To Cut Back on Essential Costs

    One of the common approaches for fighting inflation and rising cost-of-living expenses is to use clever techniques that help cut costs. SNAP 2022: Is My State Giving Out Extra EBT Food Stamp Money in...

  • Why NBC Saved ‘Magnum P.I.,’ and Why CBS Canceled It in the First Place

    Following fan outcry over CBS' cancellation, NBC's "Magnum P.I." plans to begin production this fall and premiere in 2023, a source tells IndieWire.

  • Musk breaks silence on Twitter, posts a picture with the pope

    The world's richest person tweeted a picture where he can be seen standing next to the pope, captioning it: "Honored to meet @pontifex yesterday." Musk's four teenage boys are also pictured, but not his 18-year-old transgender daughter who, on June 20 sought to change her name and sever ties with him. Musk has a total of eight children.

  • Secret Service Have Been Gossiping About Trump’s SUV Outburst for a Year: CNN

    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIDays after the Secret Service pushed back on the stunning testimony that former President Donald Trump violently freaked out during a Jan. 6 presidential SUV ride, CNN reported on Friday that accounts of Trump lunging at his Secret Service agents have spread around the agency for the past year.According to two Secret Service sources, stories similar to ex-Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s account—which she testified under oath was told to her by former Trump staffer and current S