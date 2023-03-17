Best and Worst States for America’s Middle Class

benedek / iStock.com

Since the 1970s, the American middle class has been shrinking. According to the Pew Research Center, the percentage of middle class adults in middle-class households dropped pretty steeply from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021. And, the wealth gap between higher-income households and middle-income Americans continues to widen.

You're considered middle class if your family earns between $35,000 and $99,999 per year. GOBankingRates calculated that range based on the U.S. median household income of $69,021, per the Census Bureau's American Community Survey. To make greater financial gains, it's important for America's middle class to successfully manage daily living expenses while investing for the future. However, depending on where you live, rising costs can quickly eat up your paycheck -- making it that much harder to save money and build wealth.

To find the best and worst states for the middle class, GOBankingRates analyzed a variety of factors spanning the top concerns for middle-income Americans:

Income: The study determined the average change in the proportion of households earning the middle income, which indicates whether the middle class is growing or shrinking in each state. In 20 states, the middle class is expanding.

Education: This includes the high school graduation rate, in-state college tuition and the five-year change in tuition costs in every state. Surprisingly, a handful of states saw tuition costs decrease over time.

Housing: GOBankingRates compiled the median home list price, five-year change in home values, mortgage costs, homeownership rate and property tax rate for each state. There are still 15 states where you can buy an average home for less than $200,000.

If your family earns the middle income, it's much easier to thrive if you live in a state that allows you to keep a bigger chunk of each paycheck. Unfortunately, many families live in states where the middle income falls short, putting goals like homeownership and student loan debt reduction out of reach -- a reality for many middle-class Americans. Keep reading to learn more about the best and worst states for the middle class, ranked from worst to first.

SergiyN / Getty Images

50. Hawaii

High school graduation rate: 85%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $10,999

Median home list price: $956,094

Homeownership rate: 60%

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

49. California

High school graduation rate: 85%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $10,249

Median home list price: $728,629

Homeownership rate: 56.6%

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

48. Massachusetts

High school graduation rate: 88%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $14,396

Median home list price: $561,403

Homeownership rate: 62.1%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Oregon

High school graduation rate: 80%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $12,881

Median home list price: $479,558

Homeownership rate: 63.6%

John Callery / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Washington

High school graduation rate: 85%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $11,125

Median home list price: $565,442

Homeownership rate: 68.1%

Paul Gana / Shutterstock.com

45. Colorado

High school graduation rate: 81%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $12,103

Median home list price: $541,186

Homeownership rate: 69.7%

Shutterstock.com

44. Connecticut

High school graduation rate: 89%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $15,612

Median home list price: $371,718

Homeownership rate: 68.5%

littleny / Getty Images

43. New Jersey

High school graduation rate: 91%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $15,443

Median home list price: $463,319

Homeownership rate: 64.5%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

42. Rhode Island

High school graduation rate: 84%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $14,572

Median home list price: $413,842

Homeownership rate: 66.4%

wanderluster / Getty Images

41. Alaska

High school graduation rate: 80%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $8,987

Median home list price: $352,479

Homeownership rate: 66.1%

Atanas Bezov / Shutterstock.com

40. New York

High school graduation rate: 83%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $8,556

Median home list price: $397,093

Homeownership rate: 53.6%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

39. New Hampshire

High school graduation rate: 88%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $17,025

Median home list price: $430,757

Homeownership rate: 74.5%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

38. Virginia

High school graduation rate: 88%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $14,576

Median home list price: $355,204

Homeownership rate: 66.8%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

37. Maryland

High school graduation rate: 87%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $10,562

Median home list price: $392,172

Homeownership rate: 70.1%

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

36. Nevada

High school graduation rate: 84%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $8,586

Median home list price: $422,792

Homeownership rate: 62.3%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

35. Vermont

High school graduation rate: 85%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $17,651

Median home list price: $342,384

Homeownership rate: 73.8%

csfotoimages / Getty Images

34. North Dakota

High school graduation rate: 88%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $10,472

Median home list price: $242,022

Homeownership rate: 67.6%

georgeclerk / iStock.com

33. Utah

High school graduation rate: 87%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $7,657

Median home list price: $507,804

Homeownership rate: 72.3%

lavin photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. Minnesota

High school graduation rate: 84%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $12,908

Median home list price: $313,220

Homeownership rate: 77.0%

xavierarnau / Getty Images

31. Illinois

High school graduation rate: 86%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $14,960

Median home list price: $237,251

Homeownership rate: 68.2%

Dreamframer / Shutterstock.com

30. Arizona

High school graduation rate: 78%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $12,183

Median home list price: $418,167

Homeownership rate: 68.5%

ivanastar / Getty Images

29. New Mexico

High school graduation rate: 75%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $8,933

Median home list price: $272,757

Homeownership rate: 73.1%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

28. Delaware

High school graduation rate: 89%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $14,225

Median home list price: $346,462

Homeownership rate: 78.4%

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. Ohio

High school graduation rate: 82%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $12,565

Median home list price: $201,941

Homeownership rate: 64.4%

WitGorski / Getty Images

26. Wyoming

High school graduation rate: 82%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $6,441

Median home list price: $316,229

Homeownership rate: 76.6%

Tupungato / Shutterstock.com

25. Pennsylvania

High school graduation rate: 87%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $15,547

Median home list price: $240,405

Homeownership rate: 71.4%

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

24. Louisiana

High school graduation rate: 80%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $10,164

Median home list price: $186,865

Homeownership rate: 68.7%

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. Michigan

High school graduation rate: 81%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $14,815

Median home list price: $211,377

Homeownership rate: 73.5%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

22. Texas

High school graduation rate: 90%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $11,139

Median home list price: $292,434

Homeownership rate: 63.8%

Bret-Barton / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Idaho

High school graduation rate: 81%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $8,178

Median home list price: $430,509

Homeownership rate: 69.4%

Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

20. South Dakota

High school graduation rate: 84%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $9,295

Median home list price: $276,628

Homeownership rate: 73.3%

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

19. South Carolina

High school graduation rate: 81%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $13,120

Median home list price: $269,201

Homeownership rate: 71.4%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

18. Maine

High school graduation rate: 87%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $11,210

Median home list price: $342,873

Homeownership rate: 73.4%

Davel5957 / Getty Images

17. Nebraska

High school graduation rate: 88%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $9,143

Median home list price: $234,591

Homeownership rate: 70.5%

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

16. Montana

High school graduation rate: 87%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $7,457

Median home list price: $432,310

Homeownership rate: 70.3%

pabradyphoto / Getty Images

15. Iowa

High school graduation rate: 92%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $10,113

Median home list price: $194,895

Homeownership rate: 69.9%

STLJB / Shutterstock.com

14. Missouri

High school graduation rate: 90%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $10,236

Median home list price: $221,650

Homeownership rate: 72.2%

Conchi Martinez / Shutterstock.com

13. Georgia

High school graduation rate: 82%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $8,220

Median home list price: $302,606

Homeownership rate: 62.9%

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

12. Wisconsin

High school graduation rate: 90%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $9,229

Median home list price: $256,947

Homeownership rate: 68.9%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. Florida

High school graduation rate: 87%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $6,365

Median home list price: $391,497

Homeownership rate: 65.7%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

10. Oklahoma

High school graduation rate: 85%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $9,388

Median home list price: $184,576

Homeownership rate: 68.9%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

9. Mississippi

High school graduation rate: 85%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $9,100

Median home list price: $162,256

Homeownership rate: 73.0%

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

8. Indiana

High school graduation rate: 87%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $10,040

Median home list price: $215,250

Homeownership rate: 72.0%

Kevin Ruck / Shutterstock.com

7. North Carolina

High school graduation rate: 87%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $7,360

Median home list price: $303,480

Homeownership rate: 63.0%

Wallace Weeks / Shutterstock.com

6. Kansas

High school graduation rate: 87%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $9,387

Median home list price: $203,550

Homeownership rate: 69.6%

ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

5. Tennessee

High school graduation rate: 91%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $10,570

Median home list price: $290,069

Homeownership rate: 67.7%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Arkansas

High school graduation rate: 88%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $9,461

Median home list price: $176,626

Homeownership rate: 69.9%

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

3. Kentucky

High school graduation rate: 91%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $11,390

Median home list price: $187,737

Homeownership rate: 73.1%

Shutterstock.com

2. Alabama

High school graduation rate: 92%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $11,618

Median home list price: $203,883

Homeownership rate: 73.1%

Davel5957 / Getty Images

1. West Virginia

High school graduation rate: 91%

In-state tuition and fees for 2022-23 school year: $8,944

Median home list price: $144,292

Homeownership rate: 79.1%

Grace Lin contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best and worst states to live on a middle class income by analyzing each state using the following data factors: (1) Average change in middle income in proportion of households over 5-years as sourced from the 2016 and 2021 American Community Surveys, (2) high school graduation rates as sourced from the National Center for Education Statistics, (3) 2022-23 in-state tuition and fees (in 2022 dollars) for a public 4 year college as sourced from College Board, (4) five year percentage change for in-state tuition and fees as sourced from College Board, (5) home value change from 2018-2023 as sourced from Zillow, (6) home value (01/2023) as sourced from Zillow, (7) the cost of a 20% down payment on a typical home, (8) monthly mortgage payment calculated with Zillow's mortgage calculator and using the January 2023 home value, 20% down payment and applicable property taxes as sourced from Tax Foundation and a 30-year fixed mortgage rate of 6.65% as sourced from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis: 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Average in the United States , and (9) home ownership rate as sourced from the United States Census Bureau. All factors were scored and combined, with the lowest total score being best. All factors were weighted equally. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 8, 2023.

GOBankingRates took middle income to be defined as $35,000 - $99,999, based of the 2021 ACS median household income of $69,021 and available data for income brackets.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best and Worst States for America’s Middle Class