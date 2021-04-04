Best (and Worst) States for Work-Life Balance
It’s not easy to find balance in this fast-paced world. With technology like email and social media right at your fingertips, it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to separate your work and home lives — and poor work-life balance is affecting Americans more than you think. The Harvard Business Review found that employee burnout accounts for $125 billion to $190 billion in healthcare spending. And 12% of employee turnover in 2018 was caused by a lack of work-life balance, according to the Work Institute’s 2019 Retention Report. It was the second-most popular response cited in the report, increasing by 20% since 2013.
To find out which states offer better work-life balance for Americans, GOBankingRates analyzed several factors across residents in every state, including average number of hours worked, mean commute time, overall well-being, cost of living and more. Well-being was assessed using Gallup data, which ranks each state on a well-being index. Cost of living was also scored on an index by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, with 100 set as the nationwide average; if a state’s cost-of-living score is under 100, it’s cheaper to live there compared to the rest of America.
One state in the West earned No. 1 in the ranking thanks to its high labor force participation rate and considerably low unemployment rate. In fact, many of the highest-ranking states are located in the Western and Midwestern regions of the country. You’ll find that it’s typically much easier to juggle your home life and career in the best places in the U.S. for work-life balance.
Last updated: March 31, 2021
1. Utah
Average number of hours worked per week: 37.1
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 22
Labor force participation rate: 68.1%
Unemployment rate: 3.2%
Well-being index rank: 5
Cost-of-living index: 98.8
Median household income: $71,414
2. Montana
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.1
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 18.6
Labor force participation rate: 63.6%
Unemployment rate: 3.5%
Well-being index rank: 4
Cost-of-living index: 103.6
Median household income: $55,328
3. Minnesota
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.3
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23.8
Labor force participation rate: 69.2%
Unemployment rate: 3.4%
Well-being index rank: 12
Cost-of-living index: 106.3
Median household income: $70,315
4. Vermont
Average number of hours worked per week: 37.9
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23.6
Labor force participation rate: 65.7%
Unemployment rate: 3.8%
Well-being index rank: 7
Cost-of-living index: 111.1
Median household income: $60,782
5. South Dakota
Average number of hours worked per week: 39.6
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 17.3
Labor force participation rate: 68.2%
Unemployment rate: 3%
Well-being index rank: 9
Cost-of-living index: 99.2
Median household income: $56,274
6. Iowa
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.9
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 19.5
Labor force participation rate: 66.9%
Unemployment rate: 3.6%
Well-being index rank: 26
Cost-of-living index: 97.8
Median household income: $59,955
7. New Hampshire
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.6
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 27.6
Labor force participation rate: 67%
Unemployment rate: 3.6%
Well-being index rank: 11
Cost-of-living index: 102.7
Median household income: $74,991
8. Nebraska
Average number of hours worked per week: 39.5
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 18.8
Labor force participation rate: 69.1%
Unemployment rate: 3.5%
Well-being index rank: 18
Cost-of-living index: 98.1
Median household income: $59,566
9. Idaho
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.5
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 21
Labor force participation rate: 62.1%
Unemployment rate: 4%
Well-being index rank: 22
Cost-of-living index: 92.6
Median household income: $55,583
10. Colorado
Average number of hours worked per week: 39.2
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25.9
Labor force participation rate: 68.7%
Unemployment rate: 3.9%
Well-being index rank: 6
Cost-of-living index: 96.3
Median household income: $71,953
11. Connecticut
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.2
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 26.8
Labor force participation rate: 66%
Unemployment rate: 5.5%
Well-being index rank: 16
Cost-of-living index: 108.4
Median household income: $76,348
12. Massachusetts
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.1
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 30.5
Labor force participation rate: 66.8%
Unemployment rate: 4.8%
Well-being index rank: 17
Cost-of-living index: 113.7
Median household income: $79,835
13. Maine
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.3
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 24.1
Labor force participation rate: 62.9%
Unemployment rate: 3.5%
Well-being index rank: 21
Cost-of-living index: 108.9
Median household income: $55,602
14. Oregon
Average number of hours worked per week: 37.9
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23.8
Labor force participation rate: 62.6%
Unemployment rate: 5%
Well-being index rank: 28
Cost-of-living index: 114.7
Median household income: $63,426
15. Wisconsin
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.8
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 22
Labor force participation rate: 66%
Unemployment rate: 3.2%
Well-being index rank: 39
Cost-of-living index: 96.9
Median household income: $60,773
16. Rhode Island
Average number of hours worked per week: 38
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25
Labor force participation rate: 63.8%
Unemployment rate: 5.5%
Well-being index rank: 25
Cost-of-living index: 105
Median household income: $64,340
17. North Dakota
Average number of hours worked per week: 40.4
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 17.7
Labor force participation rate: 69.6%
Unemployment rate: 2.8%
Well-being index rank: 10
Cost-of-living index: 105.4
Median household income: $63,837
18. Kansas
Average number of hours worked per week: 39.2
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 19.7
Labor force participation rate: 66.3%
Unemployment rate: 3.8%
Well-being index rank: 35
Cost-of-living index: 93.3
Median household income: $58,218
19. Wyoming
Average number of hours worked per week: 40.3
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 16.2
Labor force participation rate: 65.8%
Unemployment rate: 3.9%
Well-being index rank: 3
Cost-of-living index: 102.7
Median household income: $61,584
20. Hawaii
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.6
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 27.6
Labor force participation rate: 65.6%
Unemployment rate: 3.8%
Well-being index rank: 1
Cost-of-living index: 160.8
Median household income: $80,212
21. Washington
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.7
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 28.4
Labor force participation rate: 64.6%
Unemployment rate: 4.3%
Well-being index rank: 13
Cost-of-living index: 108.1
Median household income: $74,073
22. Michigan
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.3
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 24.7
Labor force participation rate: 61.5%
Unemployment rate: 5.3%
Well-being index rank: 33
Cost-of-living index: 87.8
Median household income: $56,697
23. California
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.3
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 30.2
Labor force participation rate: 63.9%
Unemployment rate: 5.5%
Well-being index rank: 14
Cost-of-living index: 117.9
Median household income: $75,277
24. Nevada
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.8
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 24.9
Labor force participation rate: 63.6%
Unemployment rate: 5.6%
Well-being index rank: 19
Cost-of-living index: 95.1
Median household income: $58,646
25. Ohio
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.6
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23.6
Labor force participation rate: 63.1%
Unemployment rate: 4.9%
Well-being index rank: 38
Cost-of-living index: 98.2
Median household income: $56,111
26. Virginia
Average number of hours worked per week: 39.2
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 28.7
Labor force participation rate: 65.4%
Unemployment rate: 4.2%
Well-being index rank: 27
Cost-of-living index: 96.7
Median household income: $72,577
27. Indiana
Average number of hours worked per week: 39
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23.9
Labor force participation rate: 64%
Unemployment rate: 4.4%
Well-being index rank: 41
Cost-of-living index: 90.6
Median household income: $55,746
28. Arizona
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.8
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25.7
Labor force participation rate: 59.8%
Unemployment rate: 5.4%
Well-being index rank: 15
Cost-of-living index: 99.9
Median household income: $59,246
29. Delaware
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.8
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 26.4
Labor force participation rate: 62.1%
Unemployment rate: 5.7%
Well-being index rank: 8
Cost-of-living index: 121.2
Median household income: $64,805
30. New Jersey
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.7
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 32.4
Labor force participation rate: 65.8%
Unemployment rate: 4.9%
Well-being index rank: 31
Cost-of-living index: 109.6
Median household income: $81,740
31. Missouri
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.9
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 24
Labor force participation rate: 62.5%
Unemployment rate: 4.2%
Well-being index rank: 40
Cost-of-living index: 99.1
Median household income: $54,478
32. Pennsylvania
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.7
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 27.2
Labor force participation rate: 62.8%
Unemployment rate: 4.9%
Well-being index rank: 34
Cost-of-living index: 103.3
Median household income: $60,905
33. New Mexico
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.3
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23
Labor force participation rate: 56.2%
Unemployment rate: 6.1%
Well-being index rank: 30
Cost-of-living index: 101.4
Median household income: $47,169
34. Illinois
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.6
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 29.4
Labor force participation rate: 65.4%
Unemployment rate: 5.5%
Well-being index rank: 42
Cost-of-living index: 97
Median household income: $65,030
35. Maryland
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.9
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 33.3
Labor force participation rate: 67.7%
Unemployment rate: 4.9%
Well-being index rank: 32
Cost-of-living index: 118.8
Median household income: $83,242
36. Florida
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.9
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 28
Labor force participation rate: 58.7%
Unemployment rate: 5.2%
Well-being index rank: 20
Cost-of-living index: 104.1
Median household income: $55,462
37. North Carolina
Average number of hours worked per week: 39.3
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 24.8
Labor force participation rate: 62.4%
Unemployment rate: 5%
Well-being index rank: 36
Cost-of-living index: 98.5
Median household income: $53,855
38. Kentucky
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.9
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23.5
Labor force participation rate: 59.3%
Unemployment rate: 5.2%
Well-being index rank: 48
Cost-of-living index: 93.2
Median household income: $50,247
39. New York
Average number of hours worked per week: 38.4
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 34
Labor force participation rate: 62.9%
Unemployment rate: 5%
Well-being index rank: 37
Cost-of-living index: 112.6
Median household income: $67,844
40. Georgia
Average number of hours worked per week: 39.4
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 29
Labor force participation rate: 63.1%
Unemployment rate: 4.8%
Well-being index rank: 23
Cost-of-living index: 99.2
Median household income: $58,756
41. South Carolina
Average number of hours worked per week: 39
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25.1
Labor force participation rate: 60.3%
Unemployment rate: 5.3%
Well-being index rank: 39
Cost-of-living index: 101.6
Median household income: $52,306
42. Texas
Average number of hours worked per week: 40
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 26.7
Labor force participation rate: 64.5%
Unemployment rate: 4.9%
Well-being index rank: 29
Cost-of-living index: 89.5
Median household income: $60,629
43. Oklahoma
Average number of hours worked per week: 39.8
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 22.1
Labor force participation rate: 61.2%
Unemployment rate: 4.4%
Well-being index rank: 45
Cost-of-living index: 94.9
Median household income: $51,924
44. Arkansas
Average number of hours worked per week: 39.6
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 21.7
Labor force participation rate: 57.9%
Unemployment rate: 4.5%
Well-being index rank: 49
Cost-of-living index: 90.3
Median household income: $47,062
45. Tennessee
Average number of hours worked per week: 39.3
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25.4
Labor force participation rate: 61.3%
Unemployment rate: 5.5%
Well-being index rank: 46
Cost-of-living index: 94.3
Median household income: $52,375
46. Alabama
Average number of hours worked per week: 39
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25.2
Labor force participation rate: 56.8%
Unemployment rate: 5.6%
Well-being index rank: 44
Cost-of-living index: 95.9
Median household income: $49,861
47. Alaska
Average number of hours worked per week: 41.7
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 19.1
Labor force participation rate: 67.9%
Unemployment rate: 6.8%
Well-being index rank: 3
Cost-of-living index: 132.9
Median household income: $74,346
48. West Virginia
Average number of hours worked per week: 39.2
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 26.5
Labor force participation rate: 53%
Unemployment rate: 5.8%
Well-being index rank: 50
Cost-of-living index: 91.1
Median household income: $44,097
49. Louisiana
Average number of hours worked per week: 39.7
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 26.3
Labor force participation rate: 58.9%
Unemployment rate: 6.4%
Well-being index rank: 43
Cost-of-living index: 97.6
Median household income: $47,905
50. Mississippi
Average number of hours worked per week: 39.4
Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25
Labor force participation rate: 56.6%
Unemployment rate: 7.1%
Well-being index rank: 47
Cost-of-living index: 94.2
Median household income: $44,717
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best and worst states for work-life balance by analyzing all 50 U.S. states along the following criteria: (1) average number of hours worked per week, (2) mean travel time to work in minutes, (3) labor force participation rate, (4) unemployment rate, and (5) median household income, all sourced from the Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey; (6) well-being index rank, sourced from Gallup’s 2018 Wellbeing Index survey; and (7) cost-of-living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s Cost of Living Index Composite for the third quarter of 2019. Each factor was scored, added up and ranked from best to worst. Average number of hours worked per week and mean travel time were weighted more than the other factors in final scoring. All data used to conduct this ranking was compiled and verified on Dec. 3, 2019.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best (and Worst) States for Work-Life Balance