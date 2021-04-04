Best (and Worst) States for Work-Life Balance

Alexandria Bova
·14 min read
swissmediavision / Getty Images
swissmediavision / Getty Images

It’s not easy to find balance in this fast-paced world. With technology like email and social media right at your fingertips, it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to separate your work and home lives — and poor work-life balance is affecting Americans more than you think. The Harvard Business Review found that employee burnout accounts for $125 billion to $190 billion in healthcare spending. And 12% of employee turnover in 2018 was caused by a lack of work-life balance, according to the Work Institute’s 2019 Retention Report. It was the second-most popular response cited in the report, increasing by 20% since 2013.

See: Best (and Worst) US Cities for Work-Life Balance

To find out which states offer better work-life balance for Americans, GOBankingRates analyzed several factors across residents in every state, including average number of hours worked, mean commute time, overall well-being, cost of living and more. Well-being was assessed using Gallup data, which ranks each state on a well-being index. Cost of living was also scored on an index by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, with 100 set as the nationwide average; if a state’s cost-of-living score is under 100, it’s cheaper to live there compared to the rest of America.

Read: How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

One state in the West earned No. 1 in the ranking thanks to its high labor force participation rate and considerably low unemployment rate. In fact, many of the highest-ranking states are located in the Western and Midwestern regions of the country. You’ll find that it’s typically much easier to juggle your home life and career in the best places in the U.S. for work-life balance.

Last updated: March 31, 2021

Diminishing perspective on a high-angle view of towers and streets in the centre of Utah&#39;s State Capital, Salt Lake City.
Diminishing perspective on a high-angle view of towers and streets in the centre of Utah's State Capital, Salt Lake City.

1. Utah

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 37.1

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 22

  • Labor force participation rate: 68.1%

  • Unemployment rate: 3.2%

  • Well-being index rank: 5

  • Cost-of-living index: 98.8

  • Median household income: $71,414

Check Out: The Highest-Paying Work-From-Home Jobs

Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.
Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

2. Montana

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.1

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 18.6

  • Labor force participation rate: 63.6%

  • Unemployment rate: 3.5%

  • Well-being index rank: 4

  • Cost-of-living index: 103.6

  • Median household income: $55,328

2021 Small Business Spotlight: Nominate Your Favorite Small Business and Share With Your Community

People ice skating on a frozen lake, Minnesota, USA.
People ice skating on a frozen lake, Minnesota, USA.

3. Minnesota

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.3

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23.8

  • Labor force participation rate: 69.2%

  • Unemployment rate: 3.4%

  • Well-being index rank: 12

  • Cost-of-living index: 106.3

  • Median household income: $70,315

Earn More: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Peak autumn foliage near rural Waits River in Vermont.
Peak autumn foliage near rural Waits River in Vermont.

4. Vermont

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 37.9

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23.6

  • Labor force participation rate: 65.7%

  • Unemployment rate: 3.8%

  • Well-being index rank: 7

  • Cost-of-living index: 111.1

  • Median household income: $60,782

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.
Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

5. South Dakota

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 39.6

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 17.3

  • Labor force participation rate: 68.2%

  • Unemployment rate: 3%

  • Well-being index rank: 9

  • Cost-of-living index: 99.2

  • Median household income: $56,274

DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 11, 2018: Des Moines, Iowa Skyline from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.
DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 11, 2018: Des Moines, Iowa Skyline from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

6. Iowa

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.9

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 19.5

  • Labor force participation rate: 66.9%

  • Unemployment rate: 3.6%

  • Well-being index rank: 26

  • Cost-of-living index: 97.8

  • Median household income: $59,955

New Hampshire
New Hampshire

7. New Hampshire

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.6

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 27.6

  • Labor force participation rate: 67%

  • Unemployment rate: 3.6%

  • Well-being index rank: 11

  • Cost-of-living index: 102.7

  • Median household income: $74,991

Lincoln, Nebraska, USA - July 9, 2013: People in the busy downtown area of Lincoln, the capital city of the state of Nebraska with a colorful pedestrian bridge which is part of the city&#39;s effort to make the area more appealing.
Lincoln, Nebraska, USA - July 9, 2013: People in the busy downtown area of Lincoln, the capital city of the state of Nebraska with a colorful pedestrian bridge which is part of the city's effort to make the area more appealing.

8. Nebraska

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 39.5

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 18.8

  • Labor force participation rate: 69.1%

  • Unemployment rate: 3.5%

  • Well-being index rank: 18

  • Cost-of-living index: 98.1

  • Median household income: $59,566

Summer in Idaho&#x002019;s capital city.
Summer in Idaho’s capital city.

9. Idaho

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.5

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 21

  • Labor force participation rate: 62.1%

  • Unemployment rate: 4%

  • Well-being index rank: 22

  • Cost-of-living index: 92.6

  • Median household income: $55,583

Fort Collins, Colorado, USA - February 2, 2013: People walking in the Old Town pedestrian zone of Fort Collins, Colorado at night.
Fort Collins, Colorado, USA - February 2, 2013: People walking in the Old Town pedestrian zone of Fort Collins, Colorado at night.

10. Colorado

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 39.2

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25.9

  • Labor force participation rate: 68.7%

  • Unemployment rate: 3.9%

  • Well-being index rank: 6

  • Cost-of-living index: 96.3

  • Median household income: $71,953

Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.
Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

11. Connecticut

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.2

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 26.8

  • Labor force participation rate: 66%

  • Unemployment rate: 5.5%

  • Well-being index rank: 16

  • Cost-of-living index: 108.4

  • Median household income: $76,348

Read More: High-Paying Jobs at Apple, Facebook and Google That Don’t Require a Degree

Boston Public Garden in the winter with the Equestrian statue of George Washington designed by Thomas Ball.
Boston Public Garden in the winter with the Equestrian statue of George Washington designed by Thomas Ball.

12. Massachusetts

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.1

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 30.5

  • Labor force participation rate: 66.8%

  • Unemployment rate: 4.8%

  • Well-being index rank: 17

  • Cost-of-living index: 113.7

  • Median household income: $79,835

Snowy Portland, Maine harbor with lobster boats during a blizzard.
Snowy Portland, Maine harbor with lobster boats during a blizzard.

13. Maine

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.3

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 24.1

  • Labor force participation rate: 62.9%

  • Unemployment rate: 3.5%

  • Well-being index rank: 21

  • Cost-of-living index: 108.9

  • Median household income: $55,602

A mixed-race group of friends commuting in an urban city environment with trees in background.
A mixed-race group of friends commuting in an urban city environment with trees in background.

14. Oregon

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 37.9

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23.8

  • Labor force participation rate: 62.6%

  • Unemployment rate: 5%

  • Well-being index rank: 28

  • Cost-of-living index: 114.7

  • Median household income: $63,426

Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.
Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.

15. Wisconsin

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.8

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 22

  • Labor force participation rate: 66%

  • Unemployment rate: 3.2%

  • Well-being index rank: 39

  • Cost-of-living index: 96.9

  • Median household income: $60,773

Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.
Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

16. Rhode Island

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25

  • Labor force participation rate: 63.8%

  • Unemployment rate: 5.5%

  • Well-being index rank: 25

  • Cost-of-living index: 105

  • Median household income: $64,340

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

17. North Dakota

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 40.4

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 17.7

  • Labor force participation rate: 69.6%

  • Unemployment rate: 2.8%

  • Well-being index rank: 10

  • Cost-of-living index: 105.4

  • Median household income: $63,837

Topeka, KS, USA - April 28, 2016: A few people walking on a sunny spring day in Topeka historic downtown.
Topeka, KS, USA - April 28, 2016: A few people walking on a sunny spring day in Topeka historic downtown.

18. Kansas

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 39.2

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 19.7

  • Labor force participation rate: 66.3%

  • Unemployment rate: 3.8%

  • Well-being index rank: 35

  • Cost-of-living index: 93.3

  • Median household income: $58,218

downtown Jackson Hole Wyoming
downtown Jackson Hole Wyoming

19. Wyoming

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 40.3

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 16.2

  • Labor force participation rate: 65.8%

  • Unemployment rate: 3.9%

  • Well-being index rank: 3

  • Cost-of-living index: 102.7

  • Median household income: $61,584

Waikiki, Oahu, Hawaii
Waikiki, Oahu, Hawaii

20. Hawaii

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.6

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 27.6

  • Labor force participation rate: 65.6%

  • Unemployment rate: 3.8%

  • Well-being index rank: 1

  • Cost-of-living index: 160.8

  • Median household income: $80,212

Seattle, USA - October 5, 2013: A family and a man jogging with his dog just before sunset in Myrtle Edwards Park with a view of Mount Rainier.
Seattle, USA - October 5, 2013: A family and a man jogging with his dog just before sunset in Myrtle Edwards Park with a view of Mount Rainier.

21. Washington

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.7

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 28.4

  • Labor force participation rate: 64.6%

  • Unemployment rate: 4.3%

  • Well-being index rank: 13

  • Cost-of-living index: 108.1

  • Median household income: $74,073

Related: 101 Side Business Ideas and How To Start Without Quitting Your Job

Ann Arbor, United States - October 18, 2015: Pedestrians crossing State Street in Downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan with State Theater on the right.
Ann Arbor, United States - October 18, 2015: Pedestrians crossing State Street in Downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan with State Theater on the right.

22. Michigan

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.3

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 24.7

  • Labor force participation rate: 61.5%

  • Unemployment rate: 5.3%

  • Well-being index rank: 33

  • Cost-of-living index: 87.8

  • Median household income: $56,697

Santa Monica, USA - December 25, 2015: People eating outdoors in Santa Monica downtown in a cafe decorated for Christmas holidays.
Santa Monica, USA - December 25, 2015: People eating outdoors in Santa Monica downtown in a cafe decorated for Christmas holidays.

23. California

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.3

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 30.2

  • Labor force participation rate: 63.9%

  • Unemployment rate: 5.5%

  • Well-being index rank: 14

  • Cost-of-living index: 117.9

  • Median household income: $75,277

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - June 7, 2014: Night time street view of the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada with car traffic and people strolling around.
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - June 7, 2014: Night time street view of the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada with car traffic and people strolling around.

24. Nevada

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.8

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 24.9

  • Labor force participation rate: 63.6%

  • Unemployment rate: 5.6%

  • Well-being index rank: 19

  • Cost-of-living index: 95.1

  • Median household income: $58,646

Glimpse of city life with traffic on Walnut Street with office buildings in the background in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, USA illuminated at twilight.
Glimpse of city life with traffic on Walnut Street with office buildings in the background in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, USA illuminated at twilight.

25. Ohio

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.6

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23.6

  • Labor force participation rate: 63.1%

  • Unemployment rate: 4.9%

  • Well-being index rank: 38

  • Cost-of-living index: 98.2

  • Median household income: $56,111

ARLINGTON JUNE 10: Cyclists compete in the elite men&#x002019;s race at the Armed Forces Cycling Classic on June 10, 2018 in Arlington, VA - Image.
ARLINGTON JUNE 10: Cyclists compete in the elite men’s race at the Armed Forces Cycling Classic on June 10, 2018 in Arlington, VA - Image.

26. Virginia

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 39.2

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 28.7

  • Labor force participation rate: 65.4%

  • Unemployment rate: 4.2%

  • Well-being index rank: 27

  • Cost-of-living index: 96.7

  • Median household income: $72,577

people enjoy downtown Indianapolis in White River State park
people enjoy downtown Indianapolis in White River State park

27. Indiana

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 39

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23.9

  • Labor force participation rate: 64%

  • Unemployment rate: 4.4%

  • Well-being index rank: 41

  • Cost-of-living index: 90.6

  • Median household income: $55,746

Downtown Sedona in Arizona, USA
Downtown Sedona in Arizona, USA

28. Arizona

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.8

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25.7

  • Labor force participation rate: 59.8%

  • Unemployment rate: 5.4%

  • Well-being index rank: 15

  • Cost-of-living index: 99.9

  • Median household income: $59,246

Bethany Beach boardwalk at sunrise.
Bethany Beach boardwalk at sunrise.

29. Delaware

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.8

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 26.4

  • Labor force participation rate: 62.1%

  • Unemployment rate: 5.7%

  • Well-being index rank: 8

  • Cost-of-living index: 121.2

  • Median household income: $64,805

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - September 22, 2013: People walking the Atlantic City Boardwalk in NJ on September 22, 2013.
Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - September 22, 2013: People walking the Atlantic City Boardwalk in NJ on September 22, 2013.

30. New Jersey

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.7

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 32.4

  • Labor force participation rate: 65.8%

  • Unemployment rate: 4.9%

  • Well-being index rank: 31

  • Cost-of-living index: 109.6

  • Median household income: $81,740

Sept.
Sept.

31. Missouri

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.9

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 24

  • Labor force participation rate: 62.5%

  • Unemployment rate: 4.2%

  • Well-being index rank: 40

  • Cost-of-living index: 99.1

  • Median household income: $54,478

Pedestrians relax on John F.
Pedestrians relax on John F.

32. Pennsylvania

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.7

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 27.2

  • Labor force participation rate: 62.8%

  • Unemployment rate: 4.9%

  • Well-being index rank: 34

  • Cost-of-living index: 103.3

  • Median household income: $60,905

Tourists and Locals indulging in the Hot Springs near Llano Quemado, New Mexico.
Tourists and Locals indulging in the Hot Springs near Llano Quemado, New Mexico.

33. New Mexico

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.3

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23

  • Labor force participation rate: 56.2%

  • Unemployment rate: 6.1%

  • Well-being index rank: 30

  • Cost-of-living index: 101.4

  • Median household income: $47,169

Chicago, Illinois, USA - September 22, 2018: People walk under the DuSable Bridge over the Chicago River in downtown Chicago Illinois USA during a summer day.
Chicago, Illinois, USA - September 22, 2018: People walk under the DuSable Bridge over the Chicago River in downtown Chicago Illinois USA during a summer day.

34. Illinois

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.6

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 29.4

  • Labor force participation rate: 65.4%

  • Unemployment rate: 5.5%

  • Well-being index rank: 42

  • Cost-of-living index: 97

  • Median household income: $65,030

Traffic moving on Howard Street at twilight, in Baltimore, Maryland.
Traffic moving on Howard Street at twilight, in Baltimore, Maryland.

35. Maryland

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.9

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 33.3

  • Labor force participation rate: 67.7%

  • Unemployment rate: 4.9%

  • Well-being index rank: 32

  • Cost-of-living index: 118.8

  • Median household income: $83,242

People on a street car on a sunny day in the picturesque downtown of Tallahassee, the capital city of the southern US state of Florida.
People on a street car on a sunny day in the picturesque downtown of Tallahassee, the capital city of the southern US state of Florida.

36. Florida

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.9

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 28

  • Labor force participation rate: 58.7%

  • Unemployment rate: 5.2%

  • Well-being index rank: 20

  • Cost-of-living index: 104.1

  • Median household income: $55,462

Learn: 16 Ways To Teach Your Kid Healthy Work-Life Balance Lessons Every Day

Downtown Greensboro, North Carolina.
Downtown Greensboro, North Carolina.

37. North Carolina

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 39.3

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 24.8

  • Labor force participation rate: 62.4%

  • Unemployment rate: 5%

  • Well-being index rank: 36

  • Cost-of-living index: 98.5

  • Median household income: $53,855

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - MAY 13, 2017: Lexington hosts a farmer&#39;s market downtown every Saturday year round.
LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - MAY 13, 2017: Lexington hosts a farmer's market downtown every Saturday year round.

38. Kentucky

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.9

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23.5

  • Labor force participation rate: 59.3%

  • Unemployment rate: 5.2%

  • Well-being index rank: 48

  • Cost-of-living index: 93.2

  • Median household income: $50,247

New York City, USA, January 1, 2015, Atmospheric new year&#39;s eve celebration on famous times square intersection after midnight with countless happy people enjoying the party - Image.
New York City, USA, January 1, 2015, Atmospheric new year's eve celebration on famous times square intersection after midnight with countless happy people enjoying the party - Image.

39. New York

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 38.4

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 34

  • Labor force participation rate: 62.9%

  • Unemployment rate: 5%

  • Well-being index rank: 37

  • Cost-of-living index: 112.6

  • Median household income: $67,844

Savannah, USA - May 11, 2018: Famous water fountain in Forsyth park, Georgia during sunny day in summer with people walking on alley street.
Savannah, USA - May 11, 2018: Famous water fountain in Forsyth park, Georgia during sunny day in summer with people walking on alley street.

40. Georgia

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 39.4

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 29

  • Labor force participation rate: 63.1%

  • Unemployment rate: 4.8%

  • Well-being index rank: 23

  • Cost-of-living index: 99.2

  • Median household income: $58,756

Charleston, South Carolina, USA - November 23, 2016: Historic downtown Charleston at the busy intersection of Market and Meeting Streets.
Charleston, South Carolina, USA - November 23, 2016: Historic downtown Charleston at the busy intersection of Market and Meeting Streets.

41. South Carolina

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 39

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25.1

  • Labor force participation rate: 60.3%

  • Unemployment rate: 5.3%

  • Well-being index rank: 39

  • Cost-of-living index: 101.6

  • Median household income: $52,306

Waco, Texas - July 21, 2017: Magnolia Market Silos, built by Chip and Joanna Gaines the stars of television show Fixer Upper.
Waco, Texas - July 21, 2017: Magnolia Market Silos, built by Chip and Joanna Gaines the stars of television show Fixer Upper.

42. Texas

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 40

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 26.7

  • Labor force participation rate: 64.5%

  • Unemployment rate: 4.9%

  • Well-being index rank: 29

  • Cost-of-living index: 89.5

  • Median household income: $60,629

Find Out: How Arianna Huffington and Other CEOs Maintain Work-Life Balance

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA cityscape in Bricktown at dusk.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA cityscape in Bricktown at dusk.

43. Oklahoma

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 39.8

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 22.1

  • Labor force participation rate: 61.2%

  • Unemployment rate: 4.4%

  • Well-being index rank: 45

  • Cost-of-living index: 94.9

  • Median household income: $51,924

Little Rock, Arkansas, USA - December 18th 2010: River Rail Trolley in the River Market District transports locals and tourists between Little Rock and North Little Rock.
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA - December 18th 2010: River Rail Trolley in the River Market District transports locals and tourists between Little Rock and North Little Rock.

44. Arkansas

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 39.6

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 21.7

  • Labor force participation rate: 57.9%

  • Unemployment rate: 4.5%

  • Well-being index rank: 49

  • Cost-of-living index: 90.3

  • Median household income: $47,062

People enjoy a pleasant evening in the Broadway pub district, downtown Nashville, Tennessee, USA at twilight.
People enjoy a pleasant evening in the Broadway pub district, downtown Nashville, Tennessee, USA at twilight.

45. Tennessee

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 39.3

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25.4

  • Labor force participation rate: 61.3%

  • Unemployment rate: 5.5%

  • Well-being index rank: 46

  • Cost-of-living index: 94.3

  • Median household income: $52,375

Prattville, Alabama/USA-June 12, 2019: A scenic view of people enjoying Autauga Creek and the Creekwalk area of Prattville during a beautiful golden sunset on a warm summer evening.
Prattville, Alabama/USA-June 12, 2019: A scenic view of people enjoying Autauga Creek and the Creekwalk area of Prattville during a beautiful golden sunset on a warm summer evening.

46. Alabama

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 39

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25.2

  • Labor force participation rate: 56.8%

  • Unemployment rate: 5.6%

  • Well-being index rank: 44

  • Cost-of-living index: 95.9

  • Median household income: $49,861

Juneau, United Stated - May 17, 2011: Business located along South Franklin Street in downtown Juneau, Alaska.
Juneau, United Stated - May 17, 2011: Business located along South Franklin Street in downtown Juneau, Alaska.

47. Alaska

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 41.7

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 19.1

  • Labor force participation rate: 67.9%

  • Unemployment rate: 6.8%

  • Well-being index rank: 3

  • Cost-of-living index: 132.9

  • Median household income: $74,346

Read More: 46% of Americans Need a Side Hustle Just To Cover Basic Expenses

The view of Norfolk downtown in the evening light (West Virginia).
The view of Norfolk downtown in the evening light (West Virginia).

48. West Virginia

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 39.2

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 26.5

  • Labor force participation rate: 53%

  • Unemployment rate: 5.8%

  • Well-being index rank: 50

  • Cost-of-living index: 91.1

  • Median household income: $44,097

Marrero Louisiana
Marrero Louisiana

49. Louisiana

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 39.7

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 26.3

  • Labor force participation rate: 58.9%

  • Unemployment rate: 6.4%

  • Well-being index rank: 43

  • Cost-of-living index: 97.6

  • Median household income: $47,905

Downtown Jackson, Mississippi
Downtown Jackson, Mississippi

50. Mississippi

  • Average number of hours worked per week: 39.4

  • Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25

  • Labor force participation rate: 56.6%

  • Unemployment rate: 7.1%

  • Well-being index rank: 47

  • Cost-of-living index: 94.2

  • Median household income: $44,717

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best and worst states for work-life balance by analyzing all 50 U.S. states along the following criteria: (1) average number of hours worked per week, (2) mean travel time to work in minutes, (3) labor force participation rate, (4) unemployment rate, and (5) median household income, all sourced from the Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey; (6) well-being index rank, sourced from Gallup’s 2018 Wellbeing Index survey; and (7) cost-of-living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s Cost of Living Index Composite for the third quarter of 2019. Each factor was scored, added up and ranked from best to worst. Average number of hours worked per week and mean travel time were weighted more than the other factors in final scoring. All data used to conduct this ranking was compiled and verified on Dec. 3, 2019.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best (and Worst) States for Work-Life Balance

Recommended Stories

  • Mozambique Palma attack: How people tried to flee the assault

    Survivors and their family members recount what happened when Islamist militants targeted Palma.

  • Capitol police officer killed after suspect attacks him with car

    Fox News chief congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the latest on the killing of Ofc. William Evans, on 'Special Report'

  • AstraZeneca kicked out of US factory over mix-up 'that ruined 15m vaccine doses'

    AstraZeneca has been kicked out of a production plant in Baltimore after a mix-up is thought to have contaminated 15 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson. The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has yet to obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, but production of the vaccine has started in anticipation of a green light. It was being produced by a sub-contractor at a plant operated by Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore. The plant was also manufacturing Johnson & Johnson's vaccines and workers at the factory mistakenly mixed the ingredients. As a result 15 million doses of the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, which has been given FDA approval, had to be destroyed. Johnson & Johnson will now assume full responsibility for the production of its vaccine at the plant. The pharmaceutical giant, which has promised to deliver 100 million doses of its single-shot vaccine to the US by the end of May, said it will deploy additional staff at the Baltimore plant.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill

    Soldiers at Fort Sill in Oklahoma have been suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into a female soldier's allegations that she was sexually assaulted, the Army post's commanding general said. Late last month, the soldier who was training at the post “reported that she was the victim of sexual assault involving Fort Sill cadre members,” Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said in a statement Thursday.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • I flew on Alaska for the first time since it stopped blocking middle seats and it was the closest to normal I've seen during the pandemic

    Alaska has largely restored the pre-pandemic amenities to which flyers were accustomed. But that also means the potential for more crowded planes.

  • Florida declares state of emergency as reservoir holding millions of gallons of radioactive wastewater 'could collapse' at any time

    Residents ordered to evacuate over fears for the pond in the Tampa Bay area, which stores 500 million gallons of water containing radium and uranium.

  • Prince's arrest lays bare rifts at heart of Jordan's model royal family

    With no competing bloodlines or public rivalries, Jordan’s royal family have traditionally avoided the high-profile arrests, purges and coups seen in other monarchies in the Middle East. It is part of the regime's carefully-cultivated reputation as a Western-allied bastion of stability in a region often marked by chaos. But the house arrest of Prince Hamzah, and the detention of another junior member of the royal family and multiple other high-profile figures has dramatically pushed previously private rifts into the public eye. “Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe,” tweeted Hamzah’s American born mother, Queen Noor, on Sunday morning. While the Jordanian government denied that Hamzah had been arrested, a video shared with the BBC by his lawyer showed the prince saying he is “not allowed to go out, to communicate with people or to meet with them, because in the meetings that I had been present in — or on social media relating to visits that I had made — there had been criticism of the government or the king.”

  • Ilhan Omar: 'Horrendous' to watch Derek Chauvin's defense 'put George Floyd on trial'

    The Minneapolis community is "on edge" about the result of the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck for several minutes during an arrest before Floyd died last May, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said Sunday on CNN. Omar explained to State of the Union host Jake Tapper that "we have seen justice not delivered in our community for many years." She added that it's been particularly "horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial" and noted "the one part that has stayed with me is the fact that everyone ... who took the witness stand, said they felt helpless. That is a feeling that we know really well here in Minneapolis when it comes to police abuse." ⁦.@IlhanMN⁩ on ⁦@CNNSotu⁩: “It’s been really horrendous to watch the defense put George Floyd on trial, instead of the former police officer who’s charged with his murder.” pic.twitter.com/9uOW58uiBp — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) April 4, 2021 Despite her concerns, Omar did say "there is a lot of confidence in [Minnesota] Attorney General Keith Ellison and the prosecutors in this case." Read more at The Guardian and Axios. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersThe female price of male pleasureTrump's lethal aversion to reading

  • Reds scrap with Cards at plate, tangle in outfield, win 9-6

    Nick Castellanos stood over, flexed and jawed at St. Louis pitcher Jake Woodford after scoring, setting off a series of scuffles that included relievers shoving in the outfield as the Cincinnati Reds beat the Cardinals 9-6 Saturday. St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright was knocked around for six runs and chased in the third. “Our whole group was in there, fast and furious," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said.

  • 22 ancient Pharaoh mummies encased in glass pods and riding gold war chariots paraded through Egypt's capital in a spectacular procession

    Each mummy was carried in a glass capsule with shock-absorbers so that the ancient royals didn't get damaged during the journey to a new museum.

  • Police removed artwork and signs from a memorial for George Floyd outside the site of Derek Chauvin's trial

    The memorial included illustrations of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, as well as locks with the names of other people killed by police.

  • Students at a Texas high school had to watch George Floyd's death and pretend to be jurors in Derek Chauvin's trial for 'triggering' class project

    Parents are angry after a freshman class at Cedar Hill High School in Dallas had to watch the full video of George Floyd's death for the assignment.

  • ‘Human error’ led to 8-year-old getting COVID vaccine in Texas, officials say

    No COVID vaccine has been authorized for use for children under 16.

  • Ilhan Omar at odds with Stacey Abrams over Georgia All-Star Game boycott

    Omar backs MLB’s move to relocate game while Abrams says she fears families will be ‘hurt by lost events and jobs’ Interview: Park Cannon on the Georgia voting law Congresswoman Ilhan Omar holds a ‘Stop Asian Hate’ press conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 31 March. Photograph: Nikolas Liepins/REX/Shutterstock The Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar has backed Major League Baseball’s decision to move its All-Star Game from Georgia over a restrictive new voting law. But in doing so she placed herself at odds with another leading progressive, the voting rights campaigner Stacey Abrams. Abrams, who suffered a narrow defeat in the Georgia gubernatorial race in 2018, commended the MLB’s decision on Friday but said she was disappointed the game was being relocated. “I respect boycotts,” she said, “although I don’t want to see Georgia families hurt by lost events and jobs. Georgians targeted by voter suppression will be hurt as opportunities go to other states. We should not abandon the victims of [Republican] malice and lies – we must stand together.” On Saturday the PGA Tour and the PGA of America made similar arguments when they said they would not move events scheduled for Georgia this summer. The Masters, perhaps the biggest event in golf, begins in Augusta, Georgia this week. Many observers question the accepted wisdom that big sporting events bring economic benefits but on Sunday, on CNN’s State of the Union, Omar was asked if she agreed with Abrams. “We know that boycotts have allowed for justice to be delivered in many spaces,” Omar said. “The civil rights movement was rooted in boycotts. We know that apartheid ended in South Africa because of boycotts. “And so our hope is that this boycott will result in changes in the law because we understand that when you restrict people’s ability to vote, you create a democracy that isn’t fully functioning for all of us, and if we are to continue to be beacon of hope for all democracies around the world we must stand our ground.” Conservatives have protested the MLB decision to take the All-Star Game away from Georgia. On Friday, Trump told supporters they should “boycott baseball” in return. Among other measures, the Georgia law applies restrictions to early and mail-in voting, measures likely to affect minority participation. Republicans have countered Democratic protests by saying the law merely seeks to avoid electoral fraud, which Donald Trump claimed was rampant in his defeat by Joe Biden in Georgia and elsewhere – a lie repeatedly laughed out of court. Omar was asked if other states which do not even allow early or mail-in voting should examine their own laws. “They certainly should,” she said. “I mean, Minnesota is not No1 in voter turnout and participation because we are special, even though we are. It’s because we have made voting accessible for people. And it is really important that every single state, we examine their voting laws and make sure that voting is accessible to everyone.” Omar also referred to pending federal legislation which seeks to counter moves by Republican-led states. The For the People Act, technically known as HR1, has passed the House but seems unlikely to pass the 50-50 Senate unless Democrats reform or abolish the filibuster, under which bills must attract 60 votes to pass. “It’s also going to be really important for us to continue to push HR1,” Omar said, “which makes [voting] accessible nationwide and strengthens our democracy.”

  • Evacuations expand as Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent’

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater reservoir ...

  • NC pastor: People are leaving church — because of churches

    The party line is to blame “this generation” for being less faithful, or “the media” for corrupting hearts or “the government” for taking prayer out of school.

  • Charting UCLA's roster for next season may not require much effort

    UCLA's roster for next season could look similar to this season's roster, which was a buzzer-beater shot short of reaching the national championship game.