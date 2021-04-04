Best (and Worst) States for Work-Life Balance

swissmediavision / Getty Images

It’s not easy to find balance in this fast-paced world. With technology like email and social media right at your fingertips, it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to separate your work and home lives — and poor work-life balance is affecting Americans more than you think. The Harvard Business Review found that employee burnout accounts for $125 billion to $190 billion in healthcare spending. And 12% of employee turnover in 2018 was caused by a lack of work-life balance, according to the Work Institute’s 2019 Retention Report. It was the second-most popular response cited in the report, increasing by 20% since 2013.

To find out which states offer better work-life balance for Americans, GOBankingRates analyzed several factors across residents in every state, including average number of hours worked, mean commute time, overall well-being, cost of living and more. Well-being was assessed using Gallup data, which ranks each state on a well-being index. Cost of living was also scored on an index by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, with 100 set as the nationwide average; if a state’s cost-of-living score is under 100, it’s cheaper to live there compared to the rest of America.

One state in the West earned No. 1 in the ranking thanks to its high labor force participation rate and considerably low unemployment rate. In fact, many of the highest-ranking states are located in the Western and Midwestern regions of the country. You’ll find that it’s typically much easier to juggle your home life and career in the best places in the U.S. for work-life balance.

Last updated: March 31, 2021

Diminishing perspective on a high-angle view of towers and streets in the centre of Utah's State Capital, Salt Lake City.

1. Utah

Average number of hours worked per week: 37.1

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 22

Labor force participation rate: 68.1%

Unemployment rate: 3.2%

Well-being index rank: 5

Cost-of-living index: 98.8

Median household income: $71,414

Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

2. Montana

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.1

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 18.6

Labor force participation rate: 63.6%

Unemployment rate: 3.5%

Well-being index rank: 4

Cost-of-living index: 103.6

Median household income: $55,328

People ice skating on a frozen lake, Minnesota, USA.

3. Minnesota

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.3

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23.8

Labor force participation rate: 69.2%

Unemployment rate: 3.4%

Well-being index rank: 12

Cost-of-living index: 106.3

Median household income: $70,315

Peak autumn foliage near rural Waits River in Vermont.

4. Vermont

Average number of hours worked per week: 37.9

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23.6

Labor force participation rate: 65.7%

Unemployment rate: 3.8%

Well-being index rank: 7

Cost-of-living index: 111.1

Median household income: $60,782

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - May 3, 2019: Daytime view of Main Street Square in the Heart of Downtown Rapid City.

5. South Dakota

Average number of hours worked per week: 39.6

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 17.3

Labor force participation rate: 68.2%

Unemployment rate: 3%

Well-being index rank: 9

Cost-of-living index: 99.2

Median household income: $56,274

DES MOINES, IOWA - JULY 11, 2018: Des Moines, Iowa Skyline from the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

6. Iowa

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.9

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 19.5

Labor force participation rate: 66.9%

Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Well-being index rank: 26

Cost-of-living index: 97.8

Median household income: $59,955

New Hampshire

7. New Hampshire

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.6

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 27.6

Labor force participation rate: 67%

Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Well-being index rank: 11

Cost-of-living index: 102.7

Median household income: $74,991

Lincoln, Nebraska, USA - July 9, 2013: People in the busy downtown area of Lincoln, the capital city of the state of Nebraska with a colorful pedestrian bridge which is part of the city's effort to make the area more appealing.

8. Nebraska

Average number of hours worked per week: 39.5

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 18.8

Labor force participation rate: 69.1%

Unemployment rate: 3.5%

Well-being index rank: 18

Cost-of-living index: 98.1

Median household income: $59,566

Summer in Idaho’s capital city.

9. Idaho

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.5

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 21

Labor force participation rate: 62.1%

Unemployment rate: 4%

Well-being index rank: 22

Cost-of-living index: 92.6

Median household income: $55,583

Fort Collins, Colorado, USA - February 2, 2013: People walking in the Old Town pedestrian zone of Fort Collins, Colorado at night.

10. Colorado

Average number of hours worked per week: 39.2

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25.9

Labor force participation rate: 68.7%

Unemployment rate: 3.9%

Well-being index rank: 6

Cost-of-living index: 96.3

Median household income: $71,953

Cars wait at a stop light next to Center Church in downtown Hartford Connecticut on a sunny day.

11. Connecticut

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.2

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 26.8

Labor force participation rate: 66%

Unemployment rate: 5.5%

Well-being index rank: 16

Cost-of-living index: 108.4

Median household income: $76,348

Boston Public Garden in the winter with the Equestrian statue of George Washington designed by Thomas Ball.

12. Massachusetts

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.1

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 30.5

Labor force participation rate: 66.8%

Unemployment rate: 4.8%

Well-being index rank: 17

Cost-of-living index: 113.7

Median household income: $79,835

Snowy Portland, Maine harbor with lobster boats during a blizzard.

13. Maine

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.3

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 24.1

Labor force participation rate: 62.9%

Unemployment rate: 3.5%

Well-being index rank: 21

Cost-of-living index: 108.9

Median household income: $55,602

A mixed-race group of friends commuting in an urban city environment with trees in background.

14. Oregon

Average number of hours worked per week: 37.9

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23.8

Labor force participation rate: 62.6%

Unemployment rate: 5%

Well-being index rank: 28

Cost-of-living index: 114.7

Median household income: $63,426

Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.

15. Wisconsin

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.8

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 22

Labor force participation rate: 66%

Unemployment rate: 3.2%

Well-being index rank: 39

Cost-of-living index: 96.9

Median household income: $60,773

Providence, Rhode Island, USA park and skyline.

16. Rhode Island

Average number of hours worked per week: 38

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25

Labor force participation rate: 63.8%

Unemployment rate: 5.5%

Well-being index rank: 25

Cost-of-living index: 105

Median household income: $64,340

Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

17. North Dakota

Average number of hours worked per week: 40.4

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 17.7

Labor force participation rate: 69.6%

Unemployment rate: 2.8%

Well-being index rank: 10

Cost-of-living index: 105.4

Median household income: $63,837

Topeka, KS, USA - April 28, 2016: A few people walking on a sunny spring day in Topeka historic downtown.

18. Kansas

Average number of hours worked per week: 39.2

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 19.7

Labor force participation rate: 66.3%

Unemployment rate: 3.8%

Well-being index rank: 35

Cost-of-living index: 93.3

Median household income: $58,218

downtown Jackson Hole Wyoming

19. Wyoming

Average number of hours worked per week: 40.3

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 16.2

Labor force participation rate: 65.8%

Unemployment rate: 3.9%

Well-being index rank: 3

Cost-of-living index: 102.7

Median household income: $61,584

Waikiki, Oahu, Hawaii

20. Hawaii

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.6

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 27.6

Labor force participation rate: 65.6%

Unemployment rate: 3.8%

Well-being index rank: 1

Cost-of-living index: 160.8

Median household income: $80,212

Seattle, USA - October 5, 2013: A family and a man jogging with his dog just before sunset in Myrtle Edwards Park with a view of Mount Rainier.

21. Washington

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.7

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 28.4

Labor force participation rate: 64.6%

Unemployment rate: 4.3%

Well-being index rank: 13

Cost-of-living index: 108.1

Median household income: $74,073

Ann Arbor, United States - October 18, 2015: Pedestrians crossing State Street in Downtown Ann Arbor, Michigan with State Theater on the right.

22. Michigan

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.3

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 24.7

Labor force participation rate: 61.5%

Unemployment rate: 5.3%

Well-being index rank: 33

Cost-of-living index: 87.8

Median household income: $56,697

Santa Monica, USA - December 25, 2015: People eating outdoors in Santa Monica downtown in a cafe decorated for Christmas holidays.

23. California

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.3

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 30.2

Labor force participation rate: 63.9%

Unemployment rate: 5.5%

Well-being index rank: 14

Cost-of-living index: 117.9

Median household income: $75,277

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - June 7, 2014: Night time street view of the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada with car traffic and people strolling around.

24. Nevada

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.8

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 24.9

Labor force participation rate: 63.6%

Unemployment rate: 5.6%

Well-being index rank: 19

Cost-of-living index: 95.1

Median household income: $58,646

Glimpse of city life with traffic on Walnut Street with office buildings in the background in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, USA illuminated at twilight.

25. Ohio

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.6

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23.6

Labor force participation rate: 63.1%

Unemployment rate: 4.9%

Well-being index rank: 38

Cost-of-living index: 98.2

Median household income: $56,111

ARLINGTON JUNE 10: Cyclists compete in the elite men’s race at the Armed Forces Cycling Classic on June 10, 2018 in Arlington, VA - Image.

26. Virginia

Average number of hours worked per week: 39.2

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 28.7

Labor force participation rate: 65.4%

Unemployment rate: 4.2%

Well-being index rank: 27

Cost-of-living index: 96.7

Median household income: $72,577

people enjoy downtown Indianapolis in White River State park

27. Indiana

Average number of hours worked per week: 39

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23.9

Labor force participation rate: 64%

Unemployment rate: 4.4%

Well-being index rank: 41

Cost-of-living index: 90.6

Median household income: $55,746

Downtown Sedona in Arizona, USA

28. Arizona

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.8

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25.7

Labor force participation rate: 59.8%

Unemployment rate: 5.4%

Well-being index rank: 15

Cost-of-living index: 99.9

Median household income: $59,246

Bethany Beach boardwalk at sunrise.

29. Delaware

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.8

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 26.4

Labor force participation rate: 62.1%

Unemployment rate: 5.7%

Well-being index rank: 8

Cost-of-living index: 121.2

Median household income: $64,805

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - September 22, 2013: People walking the Atlantic City Boardwalk in NJ on September 22, 2013.

30. New Jersey

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.7

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 32.4

Labor force participation rate: 65.8%

Unemployment rate: 4.9%

Well-being index rank: 31

Cost-of-living index: 109.6

Median household income: $81,740

31. Missouri

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.9

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 24

Labor force participation rate: 62.5%

Unemployment rate: 4.2%

Well-being index rank: 40

Cost-of-living index: 99.1

Median household income: $54,478

32. Pennsylvania

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.7

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 27.2

Labor force participation rate: 62.8%

Unemployment rate: 4.9%

Well-being index rank: 34

Cost-of-living index: 103.3

Median household income: $60,905

Tourists and Locals indulging in the Hot Springs near Llano Quemado, New Mexico.

33. New Mexico

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.3

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23

Labor force participation rate: 56.2%

Unemployment rate: 6.1%

Well-being index rank: 30

Cost-of-living index: 101.4

Median household income: $47,169

Chicago, Illinois, USA - September 22, 2018: People walk under the DuSable Bridge over the Chicago River in downtown Chicago Illinois USA during a summer day.

34. Illinois

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.6

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 29.4

Labor force participation rate: 65.4%

Unemployment rate: 5.5%

Well-being index rank: 42

Cost-of-living index: 97

Median household income: $65,030

Traffic moving on Howard Street at twilight, in Baltimore, Maryland.

35. Maryland

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.9

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 33.3

Labor force participation rate: 67.7%

Unemployment rate: 4.9%

Well-being index rank: 32

Cost-of-living index: 118.8

Median household income: $83,242

People on a street car on a sunny day in the picturesque downtown of Tallahassee, the capital city of the southern US state of Florida.

36. Florida

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.9

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 28

Labor force participation rate: 58.7%

Unemployment rate: 5.2%

Well-being index rank: 20

Cost-of-living index: 104.1

Median household income: $55,462

Downtown Greensboro, North Carolina.

37. North Carolina

Average number of hours worked per week: 39.3

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 24.8

Labor force participation rate: 62.4%

Unemployment rate: 5%

Well-being index rank: 36

Cost-of-living index: 98.5

Median household income: $53,855

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - MAY 13, 2017: Lexington hosts a farmer's market downtown every Saturday year round.

38. Kentucky

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.9

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 23.5

Labor force participation rate: 59.3%

Unemployment rate: 5.2%

Well-being index rank: 48

Cost-of-living index: 93.2

Median household income: $50,247

New York City, USA, January 1, 2015, Atmospheric new year's eve celebration on famous times square intersection after midnight with countless happy people enjoying the party - Image.

39. New York

Average number of hours worked per week: 38.4

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 34

Labor force participation rate: 62.9%

Unemployment rate: 5%

Well-being index rank: 37

Cost-of-living index: 112.6

Median household income: $67,844

Savannah, USA - May 11, 2018: Famous water fountain in Forsyth park, Georgia during sunny day in summer with people walking on alley street.

40. Georgia

Average number of hours worked per week: 39.4

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 29

Labor force participation rate: 63.1%

Unemployment rate: 4.8%

Well-being index rank: 23

Cost-of-living index: 99.2

Median household income: $58,756

Charleston, South Carolina, USA - November 23, 2016: Historic downtown Charleston at the busy intersection of Market and Meeting Streets.

41. South Carolina

Average number of hours worked per week: 39

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25.1

Labor force participation rate: 60.3%

Unemployment rate: 5.3%

Well-being index rank: 39

Cost-of-living index: 101.6

Median household income: $52,306

Waco, Texas - July 21, 2017: Magnolia Market Silos, built by Chip and Joanna Gaines the stars of television show Fixer Upper.

42. Texas

Average number of hours worked per week: 40

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 26.7

Labor force participation rate: 64.5%

Unemployment rate: 4.9%

Well-being index rank: 29

Cost-of-living index: 89.5

Median household income: $60,629

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA cityscape in Bricktown at dusk.

43. Oklahoma

Average number of hours worked per week: 39.8

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 22.1

Labor force participation rate: 61.2%

Unemployment rate: 4.4%

Well-being index rank: 45

Cost-of-living index: 94.9

Median household income: $51,924

Little Rock, Arkansas, USA - December 18th 2010: River Rail Trolley in the River Market District transports locals and tourists between Little Rock and North Little Rock.

44. Arkansas

Average number of hours worked per week: 39.6

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 21.7

Labor force participation rate: 57.9%

Unemployment rate: 4.5%

Well-being index rank: 49

Cost-of-living index: 90.3

Median household income: $47,062

People enjoy a pleasant evening in the Broadway pub district, downtown Nashville, Tennessee, USA at twilight.

45. Tennessee

Average number of hours worked per week: 39.3

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25.4

Labor force participation rate: 61.3%

Unemployment rate: 5.5%

Well-being index rank: 46

Cost-of-living index: 94.3

Median household income: $52,375

Prattville, Alabama/USA-June 12, 2019: A scenic view of people enjoying Autauga Creek and the Creekwalk area of Prattville during a beautiful golden sunset on a warm summer evening.

46. Alabama

Average number of hours worked per week: 39

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25.2

Labor force participation rate: 56.8%

Unemployment rate: 5.6%

Well-being index rank: 44

Cost-of-living index: 95.9

Median household income: $49,861

Juneau, United Stated - May 17, 2011: Business located along South Franklin Street in downtown Juneau, Alaska.

47. Alaska

Average number of hours worked per week: 41.7

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 19.1

Labor force participation rate: 67.9%

Unemployment rate: 6.8%

Well-being index rank: 3

Cost-of-living index: 132.9

Median household income: $74,346

The view of Norfolk downtown in the evening light (West Virginia).

48. West Virginia

Average number of hours worked per week: 39.2

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 26.5

Labor force participation rate: 53%

Unemployment rate: 5.8%

Well-being index rank: 50

Cost-of-living index: 91.1

Median household income: $44,097

Marrero Louisiana

49. Louisiana

Average number of hours worked per week: 39.7

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 26.3

Labor force participation rate: 58.9%

Unemployment rate: 6.4%

Well-being index rank: 43

Cost-of-living index: 97.6

Median household income: $47,905

Downtown Jackson, Mississippi

50. Mississippi

Average number of hours worked per week: 39.4

Mean travel time to work (in minutes): 25

Labor force participation rate: 56.6%

Unemployment rate: 7.1%

Well-being index rank: 47

Cost-of-living index: 94.2

Median household income: $44,717

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best and worst states for work-life balance by analyzing all 50 U.S. states along the following criteria: (1) average number of hours worked per week, (2) mean travel time to work in minutes, (3) labor force participation rate, (4) unemployment rate, and (5) median household income, all sourced from the Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey; (6) well-being index rank, sourced from Gallup’s 2018 Wellbeing Index survey; and (7) cost-of-living index, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s Cost of Living Index Composite for the third quarter of 2019. Each factor was scored, added up and ranked from best to worst. Average number of hours worked per week and mean travel time were weighted more than the other factors in final scoring. All data used to conduct this ranking was compiled and verified on Dec. 3, 2019.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Best (and Worst) States for Work-Life Balance