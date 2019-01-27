This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Best States to Raise a Family All Have These Things in Common
If you want to raise a family in 2019, it might be a good idea to move from your current state of residence. The truth is, not all states are the best for your wallet — or your children. Although some states could give you a better shot at growing your wealth to provide for a family, those same states might also have a high cost of living. Therefore, it’s important to consider multiple factors when choosing where to settle down.
In its latest study, GOBankingRates examined each state’s average annual expenditures and median income for families, taxes, crime rates, high school graduation rates and more to find the best and worst states to raise a family.
51. District of Columbia
- Average annual expenditures for families: $136,676.12
- Median income for families: $106,528
- High school graduation rate: 70%
- Property crime per capita: 4.8%
- Households with children 18 and under: 48,098
The nation’s capital might be a great place to earn a sizable income, but there’s a good chance you’ll spend the majority of it on basic necessities. The District of Columbia is the worst state for families because it has the second-highest cost of living in the country, and it ranks No. 1 in violent crime per capita with a rate of 1.21 percent.
50. New Mexico
- Average annual expenditures for families: $77,676.18
- Median income for families: $58,308
- High school graduation rate: 67.9%
- Property crime per capita: 3.94%
- Households with children 18 and under: 189,349
New Mexico didn’t fare much better on this list of the worst and best states for families. The Southwestern state has one of the highest property crime rates per capita, and its high school graduation rate is the lowest in the country.
49. Nevada
- Average annual expenditures for families: $92,362.50
- Median income for families: $68,276
- High school graduation rate: 78.8%
- Property crime per capita: 2.59%
- Households with children 18 and under: 295,792
Nevada residents will have to work extra hard if they want to raise a family in the home state of Sin City. The median income for families is over $20,000 less than what it takes to cover yearly family expenses. Moreover, Nevada students have the worst ACT scores in the country.
48. Hawaii
- Average annual expenditures for families: $160,360.99
- Median income for families: $91,460
- High school graduation rate: 82.7%
- Property crime per capita: 2.99%
- Households with children 18 and under: 119,273
Hawaii ranks as one of the most expensive states to own a home. The cost of living in Hawaii is almost double the national average, but residents do catch a break in taxes. The state and average local tax rates in Hawaii are some of the lowest in the country.
47. Louisiana
- Average annual expenditures for families: $79,034.45
- Median income for families: $60,510
- High school graduation rate: 79.6%
- Property crime per capita: 3.3%
- Households with children 18 and under: 458,621
Although many Southern states have lower property taxes, Louisiana residents pay one of the highest rates in state and average local taxes at 9.45 percent. The crime rate isn’t favorable, either — Louisiana’s violent crime rate is one of the highest at 0.57 percent per capita.
46. Arizona
- Average annual expenditures for families: $83,109.27
- Median income for families: $67,886
- High school graduation rate: 73.4%
- Property crime per capita: 2.98%
- Households with children 18 and under: 662,656
Arizona not only has one of the highest property crime rates per capita in the country, but it is also among the top 20 states with the highest violent crime rates per capita. On the bright side, Arizona is a bit more affordable overall — the cost of living is slightly below the national average.
45. Florida
- Average annual expenditures for families: $84,127.97
- Median income for families: $64,003
- High school graduation rate: 75.7%
- Property crime per capita: 2.69%
- Households with children 18 and under: 1,801,318
The cost of living in Florida is about 1 percent below the national average. Not to mention, the state also has a large number of households with children ages 18 and under. However, the roughly $20,000 gap between the average income and the annual costs to raise a family makes Florida rank poorly on this list.
44. South Carolina
- Average annual expenditures for families: $83,024.38
- Median income for families: $62,432
- High school graduation rate: 83.6%
- Property crime per capita: 3.24%
- Households with children 18 and under: 479,160
Living in South Carolina might save you some money in the long run because the cost of living is below the national average. However, you might want to consider moving to another state if you’re concerned about your children’s test scores. Students in South Carolina have the third-lowest ACT scores in the country.
Click to See: The Richest School Districts in Every State
43. Washington
- Average annual expenditures for families: $92,786.96
- Median income for families: $84,594
- High school graduation rate: 73.5%
- Property crime per capita: 3.49%
- Households with children 18 and under: 776,767
Although Washington has one of the highest median incomes for families with children ages 18 and under, it also has one of the highest property crime rates per capita in the country. In addition, the combined state and average local sales tax is 9.19 percent — the fourth-highest of all 50 states.
42. California
- Average annual expenditures for families: $116,471.82
- Median income for families: $82,009
- High school graduation rate: 77.4%
- Property crime per capita: 2.55%
- Households with children 18 and under: 3,879,831
If you want to live in Los Angeles or San Francisco, prepare to pay a hefty price. California ranks as one of the most expensive states in terms of both cost of living and average annual expenditures for families. Although high costs make California one of the worst places to raise a family, the Golden State has one of the highest proportions of households with children under age 18 at 29.8 percent.
Find Out: What You Can Get in Every State for the Price of a California Home
41. Arkansas
- Average annual expenditures for families: $75,129.42
- Median income for families: $57,421
- High school graduation rate: 88.5%
- Property crime per capita: 3.27%
- Households with children 18 and under: 312,050
The cost of living and average annual expenditures for a family in Arkansas is the third-lowest in the country. But, at the same time, Arkansas families earn an average of only $57,421 a year — which is also the third-lowest among the states.
40. Tennessee
- Average annual expenditures for families: $75,893.45
- Median income for families: $62,926
- High school graduation rate: 89.5%
- Property crime per capita: 2.85%
- Households with children 18 and under: 675,153
Tennessee has the highest combined state and average local sales tax rate in America at nearly 10 percent. However, the cost of living in the state is approximately 11 percent below the national average, which could offset the amount of money that residents spend on taxes.
39. Colorado
- Average annual expenditures for families: $91,089.12
- Median income for families: $84,918
- High school graduation rate: 75.9%
- Property crime per capita: 2.74%
- Households with children 18 and under: 588,760
At $84,918 a year, Colorado ranks among the top 20 states with the highest average income for families. But, even with a higher income, living in Colorado is still relatively expensive. The cost of living for Colorado residents is over 7 percent higher than the national average.
38. Alabama
- Average annual expenditures for families: $76,063.23
- Median income for families: $61,512
- High school graduation rate: 90%
- Property crime per capita: 2.95%
- Households with children 18 and under: 470,337
Although Alabama has one of the best high school graduation rates in the country, students’ test scores still rank among the bottom 10 in the U.S. Where Alabama shines is its affordable cost of living — it’s 11 percent cheaper than the national average.
37. Alaska
- Average annual expenditures for families: $110,784.06
- Median income for families: $86,831
- High school graduation rate: 69.4%
- Property crime per capita: 3.35%
- Households with children 18 and under: 80,172
Alaska isn’t one of the best places for families because it’s among the most expensive states to live. The cost of living in Alaska is 30.5 percent higher than the national average. However, the state makes up for it in lower taxes. The combined state and average local sales tax rate in Alaska is the second-lowest in the country at 1.43 percent.
36. Oklahoma
- Average annual expenditures for families: $73,940.93
- Median income for families: $61,471
- High school graduation rate: 84.5%
- Property crime per capita: 2.98%
- Households with children 18 and under: 415,329
If affordability is what you’re seeking in 2019, then consider moving to Oklahoma. The cost of living is the second-lowest in the country. At the same time, the combined state and local average sales tax for Oklahoma is 8.93 percent, which is higher than that of New York and California.
35. Mississippi
- Average annual expenditures for families: $73,346.69
- Median income for families: $55,937
- High school graduation rate: 81.7%
- Property crime per capita: 2.77%
- Households with children 18 and under: 295,103
Compared to the rest of America, Mississippi has the cheapest cost of living in the country. In addition, Mississippi families pay the lowest amount in yearly expenditures at an average of $73,346.69.
34. Oregon
- Average annual expenditures for families: $109,850.25
- Median income for families: $73,202
- High school graduation rate: 73%
- Property crime per capita: 2.96%
- Households with children 18 and under: 410,152
Oregon is one of the states with the highest annual costs for families. Moreover, families make an average of just $73,000, which is close to a $40,000 difference between income and expenditures. However, residents get quite the tax break; Oregon is tied for the lowest combined state and average local tax rate in the country.
Find Out: How You Can Afford to Live in the Most Expensive States in America
33. North Carolina
- Average annual expenditures for families: $80,222.94
- Median income for families: $65,964
- High school graduation rate: 87.9%
- Property crime per capita: 2.74%
- Households with children 18 and under: 1,069,914
North Carolina has one of the largest populations of households with children ages 18 and under, and the cost of living is nearly 6 percent below the national average. However, the state ranks fifth-lowest for ACT scores, despite 87.9 percent of students graduating high school.
32. New York
- Average annual expenditures for families: $113,755.28
- Median income for families: $80,114
- High school graduation rate: 81.4%
- Property crime per capita: 1.55%
- Households with children 18 and under: 1,885,913
It’s no secret that New York is expensive — the cost of living is the fourth-highest in the country. However, New York also has the fourth-highest population of families, which shows that high costs don’t stop families from moving to the Big Apple. In addition, students perform exceptionally well in high school compared to the rest of America, scoring the fifth-highest on their ACT tests.
31. Georgia
- Average annual expenditures for families: $77,761.07
- Median income for families: $67,983
- High school graduation rate: 81.6%
- Property crime per capita: 3%
- Households with children 18 and under: 1,104,801
You might not make the highest annual salary in Georgia, but you don’t need as much to raise a family compared to other states. Georgia is one of 14 states where the average yearly expenditures for families is under $78,000.
30. Missouri
- Average annual expenditures for families: $75,214.31
- Median income for families: $67,317
- High school graduation rate: 93%
- Property crime per capita: 2.8%
- Households with children 18 and under: 624,089
The cost of living in Missouri is similar to that of Mississippi and Oklahoma — it’s more than 11 percent below the national average. But, the violent crime rate per capita in Missouri is one of the highest in the country.
29. North Dakota
- Average annual expenditures for families: $84,552.43
- Median income for families: $81,869
- High school graduation rate: 82.8%
- Property crime per capita: 2.3%
- Households with children 18 and under: 80,754
The difference between the average income and the median costs to raise a family in North Dakota is small compared to the rest of America. But, the number of households with children ages 18 and under is the fifth-lowest in the country.
28. West Virginia
- Average annual expenditures for families: $78,525.10
- Median income for families: $56,086
- High school graduation rate: 90.8%
- Property crime per capita: 2.05%
- Households with children 18 and under: 163,039
West Virginia has a cheap cost of living at about 8 percent below the national average. In addition, the combined state and average local sales tax rate sits on the low side at 6.38 percent. Although West Virginia doesn’t have a large population of households with children ages 18 and under, the violent crime rate per capita is smaller compared to other states.
27. Montana
- Average annual expenditures for families: $89,900.63
- Median income for families: $68,994
- High school graduation rate: 86.6%
- Property crime per capita: 2.68%
- Households with children 18 and under: 98,444
The cost of living in Montana might be nearly 6 percent higher than the national average, but residents save a lot of money in taxes. Montana’s state and average local sales tax rate ties for the lowest in the country.
Protect Your Money: The Best and Worst States to Be Rich in America
26. Minnesota
- Average annual expenditures for families: $87,608.54
- Median income for families: $86,416
- High school graduation rate: 75.1%
- Property crime per capita: 2.13%
- Households with children 18 and under: 610,127
Like in Montana, the cost of living in Minnesota is a few percentage points above the national average. However, Minnesota has a higher combined state and average local sales tax rate at 7.43 percent. Also, Minnesota has one of the lowest violent crime rates per capita, which makes it a relatively safe place to raise a family.
25. Illinois
- Average annual expenditures for families: $81,241.64
- Median income for families: $79,168
- High school graduation rate: 85.1%
- Property crime per capita: 2.05%
- Households with children 18 and under: 1,318,911
Illinois has the sixth-biggest population of households with children ages 18 and under, and the cost of living is 4.3 percent below the national average. However, the state and average local sales tax rate in Illinois is among the highest of all 50 states at 8.73 percent.
24. Ohio
- Average annual expenditures for families: $78,949.56
- Median income for families: $69,632
- High school graduation rate: 86.2%
- Property crime per capita: 2.58%
- Households with children 18 and under: 1,200,698
Ohio is one of the 20 states with the lowest annual expenditures for families at $78,949. The cost of living for Ohio residents is below the national average, whereas the combined state and average local sales tax rate is on the higher side at 7.15 percent.
23. Michigan
- Average annual expenditures for families: $76,572.58
- Median income for families: $69,664
- High school graduation rate: 74.3%
- Property crime per capita: 1.91%
- Households with children 18 and under: 1,007,817
Overall, Michigan is one of the best states to raise a family due to its numerous perks. The combined state and average local sales tax rate is only 6 percent, and Michigan has one of the biggest populations of households with children ages 18 and under. In addition, students’ ACT scores are the seventh-highest in the country.
22. Vermont
- Average annual expenditures for families: $99,493.42
- Median income for families: $70,136
- High school graduation rate: 87.9%
- Property crime per capita: 1.7%
- Households with children 18 and under: 56,689
Vermont has the country’s second-lowest number of households with children ages 18 and under. The cost of living is also over 17 percent higher than the national average. However, Vermont has the second-lowest rate of violent crime per capita in America.
21. Idaho
- Average annual expenditures for families: $79,798.48
- Median income for families: $64,178
- High school graduation rate: 77.2%
- Property crime per capita: 185,978
- Households with children 18 and under: 185,978
Idaho falls within the top 20 states for both high ACT scores and low taxes. In addition, Idaho has the seventh-lowest rate of property crime per capita, which makes it one of the best states for families.
Don’t Miss: 20 States That Put Education First
20. Texas
- Average annual expenditures for families: $77,591.29
- Median income for families: $70,136
- High school graduation rate: 90.9%
- Property crime per capita: 2.76%
- Households with children 18 and under: 3,120,193
After California and Oregon, Texas has the third-largest population of homes with children ages 18 and under. The cost of living in the Lone Star State is nearly 9 percent cheaper than the national average. However, the combined state and average local sales tax rate is on the higher end at 8.17 percent.
19. Wyoming
- Average annual expenditures for families: $75,638.77
- Median income for families: $74,868
- High school graduation rate: 80.4%
- Property crime per capita: 1.96%
- Households with children 18 and under: 62,720
The average annual costs to raise a family in Wyoming are the fifth-lowest in the country. In addition, the cost of living is about 11 percent lower than the national average.
18. South Dakota
- Average annual expenditures for families: $83,194.16
- Median income for families: $73,236
- High school graduation rate: 88%
- Property crime per capita: 1.98%
- Households with children 18 and under: 91,048
Given its cheap cost of living and low tax rate, South Dakota ranks relatively well among the best and worst states for families. The cost of living is 2 percent below the national average, and the combined state and average local sales tax rate is 6.40 percent.
17. Kansas
- Average annual expenditures for families: $76,317.91
- Median income for families: $72,057
- High school graduation rate: 90%
- Property crime per capita: 2.7%
- Households with children 18 and under: 326,685
Kansas has the eighth-lowest cost of living in the country at 10.1 percent below the national average. However, the combined state and average local sales tax rate is higher than even that of California at 8.68 percent.
16. Rhode Island
- Average annual expenditures for families: $102,549.54
- Median income for families: $84,557
- High school graduation rate: 83.8%
- Property crime per capita: 1.9%
- Households with children 18 and under: 103,757
Rhode Island might be a small state, but it’s relatively expensive to live there. Average yearly expenditures are nearly $20,000 higher than the median income for families. However, students have some of the highest ACT scores in the nation.
15. Indiana
- Average annual expenditures for families: $76,402.80
- Median income for families: $68,085
- High school graduation rate: 87.7%
- Property crime per capita: 2.59%
- Households with children 18 and under: 708,126
The combined state and average local sales tax rate in Indiana is somewhat high at 7 percent. However, the cost of living in Indiana is also among the lowest in the country, which makes it one of the best places to raise a family.
14. Kentucky
- Average annual expenditures for families: $80,647.40
- Median income for families: $61,593
- High school graduation rate: 93.1%
- Property crime per capita: 2.19%
- Households with children 18 and under: 458,500
The median income for families in Kentucky is the eighth-lowest of all 50 states. However, the cost of living is 5 percent below the national average, and the combined state and average sales tax rate is only 6 percent.
Best of Both Worlds: 12 Cities With High Salaries and Low Costs of Living
13. Wisconsin
- Average annual expenditures for families: $82,175.46
- Median income for families: $75,413
- High school graduation rate: 88.1%
- Property crime per capita: 1.93%
- Households with children 18 and under: 613,930
Wisconsin has one of the lowest state and average local tax rates in the country at 5.44 percent. The cost of living also falls 3.2 percent below the national average.
12. Utah
- Average annual expenditures for families: $84,892.00
- Median income for families: $77,940
- High school graduation rate: 85.1%
- Property crime per capita: 2.95%
- Households with children 18 and under: 360,393
If you’re worried about crime, then consider moving to the scenic state of Utah. GOBankingRates found that the rate of violent crime per capita in Utah is among the lowest in the country.
11. Maryland
- Average annual expenditures for families: $109,765.36
- Median income for families: $98,393
- High school graduation rate: 85.8%
- Property crime per capita: 2.28%
- Households with children 18 and under: 615,231
Like in Michigan and Kentucky, the combined state and average local sales tax rate for Maryland is 6 percent. In addition, Maryland has the third-highest median income for families in the country.
10. Maine
- Average annual expenditures for families: $98,389.83
- Median income for families: $72,177
- High school graduation rate: 86.9%
- Property crime per capita: 1.65%
- Households with children 18 and under: 117,749
The cost of living in Maine is about 16 percent higher than the national average. However, the combined state and average local tax rate is on the low side at 5.5 percent. In addition, students in Maine have some of the highest ACT scores in the country.
9. Nebraska
- Average annual expenditures for families: $80,477.62
- Median income for families: $75,112
- High school graduation rate: 93.7%
- Property crime per capita: 2.26%
- Households with children 18 and under: 221,744
Not only is the cost of living in Nebraska about 5 percent below the national average, but the combined state and average local tax rate is also on the cheaper side at 6.89 percent.
8. Delaware
- Average annual expenditures for families: $88,881.92
- Median income for families: $77,082
- High school graduation rate: 86.7%
- Property crime per capita: 2.77%
- Households with children 18 and under: 87,784
Nearly 87 percent of students graduate high school in Delaware, and they also have some of the highest ACT scores in the nation. On top of quality education, Delaware ties for the country’s lowest combined state and average local sales tax rate.
7. Pennsylvania
- Average annual expenditures for families: $83,533.73
- Median income for families: $75,949
- High school graduation rate: 88.7%
- Property crime per capita: 1.74%
- Households with children 18 and under: 1,247,427
The number of households with children ages 18 and under in Pennsylvania is among the highest of all 50 states. Also, the cost of living in this East Coast state is almost 2 percent below the national average.
6. Massachusetts
- Average annual expenditures for families: $109,680.46
- Median income for families: $98,758
- High school graduation rate: 91.2%
- Property crime per capita: 1.56%
- Households with children 18 and under: 673,731
Although the cost of living in Massachusetts is almost 30 percent higher than the national average, families make the second-highest average income in the country. Students in Massachusetts also have the second-highest ACT scores in the nation.
5. Iowa
- Average annual expenditures for families: $77,676.18
- Median income for families: $75,076
- High school graduation rate: 93%
- Property crime per capita: 2.09%
- Households with children 18 and under: 344,569
Iowa lands among the top 20 states with the lowest rate of property crime per capita. Also, the state ties for the third-highest graduation rate in the country.
4. Connecticut
- Average annual expenditures for families: $112,906.36
- Median income for families: $93,870
- High school graduation rate: 89%
- Property crime per capita: 1.81%
- Households with children 18 and under: 361,083
The average annual costs for families in Connecticut are the fifth-highest in the country. But, the combined state and average local sales tax rate is among the lowest in the U.S. at 6.35 percent. Also, high school students have the third-highest ACT scores of all 50 states.
3. Virginia
- Average annual expenditures for families: $85,825.81
- Median income for families: $86,279
- High school graduation rate: 90.8%
- Property crime per capita: 1.86%
- Households with children 18 and under: 876,654
In Virginia, the median income is actually higher than what it costs to raise a family on a yearly basis. The cost of living in Virginia is also only 1.1 percent higher than the national average.
2. New Jersey
- Average annual expenditures for families: $103,822.92
- Median income for families: $97,300
- High school graduation rate: 90.7%
- Property crime per capita: 1.54%
- Households with children 18 and under: 960,393
New Jersey has the fourth-highest median income for families. In addition, the combined state and average local sales tax is among the country’s lowest at 6.6 percent.
1. New Hampshire
- Average annual expenditures for families: $90,494.87
- Median income for families: $91,029
- High school graduation rate: 84.1%
- Property crime per capita: 1.51%
- Households with children 18 and under: 130,087
Although the cost of living in New Hampshire is about 7 percent more expensive than the national average, there isn’t any sales tax. In addition, the state boasts the seventh-highest median income for families as well as the best ACT scores in the nation.
Click through to discover the best states for single parents and their children.
More on Saving Money With Your Family
- The Typical Cost of Senior Care in Every State
- 7 Best Apps to Teach Your Kids About Money
- Money Secrets About Dying That No One Wants to Talk About
- Watch: How This Divorced Single Mom Became a Successful Entrepreneur
We make money easy. Get weekly email updates, including expert advice to help you Live Richer™.
Methodology: GOBankingRates found the best states to raise a family in 2019 by examining a variety of factors and data points. GOBankingRates calculated the average annual expenditures in each state by using cost-of-living data from the Missouri Economic Research Center and multiplying each state’s index by the national average expenditures for families with children ages 17 and under. The median listing price in every state was sourced from Zillow, the median income in every state for families with children ages 18 and under was sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau, the combined state and average local sales tax rate was sourced from the Tax Foundation, ACT scores were sourced from ACT.com, and high school graduation rates were sourced from U.S. News & World Report. The ratio and percentage of families with children ages 18 and under were sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau, and the ratio and percentage of violent and property crimes in each state were sourced from FBI.com. These ratios were included to provide a visual representation of how many households have children ages 18 and under, as well as the number of people who experience property and/or violent crimes. Each category was scored, with lower numbers indicating a better score and higher numbers indicating a worse score. All individual category scores were added together to arrive at a final score that determined which states are the best and worst for raising a family.