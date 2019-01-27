The Best States to Raise a Family All Have These Things in Common

If you want to raise a family in 2019, it might be a good idea to move from your current state of residence. The truth is, not all states are the best for your wallet — or your children. Although some states could give you a better shot at growing your wealth to provide for a family, those same states might also have a high cost of living. Therefore, it’s important to consider multiple factors when choosing where to settle down.

In its latest study, GOBankingRates examined each state’s average annual expenditures and median income for families, taxes, crime rates, high school graduation rates and more to find the best and worst states to raise a family.

51. District of Columbia

Average annual expenditures for families: $136,676.12



Median income for families: $106,528



High school graduation rate: 70%



70% Property crime per capita: 4.8%

4.8% Households with children 18 and under: 48,098



The nation’s capital might be a great place to earn a sizable income, but there’s a good chance you’ll spend the majority of it on basic necessities. The District of Columbia is the worst state for families because it has the second-highest cost of living in the country, and it ranks No. 1 in violent crime per capita with a rate of 1.21 percent.

50. New Mexico

Average annual expenditures for families: $77,676.18



Median income for families: $58,308



High school graduation rate: 67.9%



67.9% Property crime per capita: 3.94%

3.94% Households with children 18 and under: 189,349

New Mexico didn’t fare much better on this list of the worst and best states for families. The Southwestern state has one of the highest property crime rates per capita, and its high school graduation rate is the lowest in the country.

49. Nevada

Average annual expenditures for families: $92,362.50



Median income for families: $68,276



High school graduation rate: 78.8%



78.8% Property crime per capita: 2.59%

2.59% Households with children 18 and under: 295,792

Nevada residents will have to work extra hard if they want to raise a family in the home state of Sin City. The median income for families is over $20,000 less than what it takes to cover yearly family expenses. Moreover, Nevada students have the worst ACT scores in the country.

48. Hawaii

Average annual expenditures for families: $160,360.99

$160,360.99 Median income for families: $91,460

$91,460 High school graduation rate: 82.7%



82.7% Property crime per capita: 2.99%

2.99% Households with children 18 and under: 119,273



Hawaii ranks as one of the most expensive states to own a home. The cost of living in Hawaii is almost double the national average, but residents do catch a break in taxes. The state and average local tax rates in Hawaii are some of the lowest in the country.

47. Louisiana

Average annual expenditures for families: $79,034.45

$79,034.45 Median income for families: $60,510



$60,510 High school graduation rate: 79.6%

79.6% Property crime per capita: 3.3%



3.3% Households with children 18 and under: 458,621

Although many Southern states have lower property taxes, Louisiana residents pay one of the highest rates in state and average local taxes at 9.45 percent. The crime rate isn’t favorable, either — Louisiana’s violent crime rate is one of the highest at 0.57 percent per capita.

46. Arizona

Average annual expenditures for families: $83,109.27

$83,109.27 Median income for families: $67,886

$67,886 High school graduation rate: 73.4%



73.4% Property crime per capita: 2.98%

2.98% Households with children 18 and under: 662,656

Arizona not only has one of the highest property crime rates per capita in the country, but it is also among the top 20 states with the highest violent crime rates per capita. On the bright side, Arizona is a bit more affordable overall — the cost of living is slightly below the national average.

45. Florida

Average annual expenditures for families: $84,127.97



$84,127.97 Median income for families: $64,003

$64,003 High school graduation rate: 75.7%

75.7% Property crime per capita: 2.69%

2.69% Households with children 18 and under: 1,801,318



The cost of living in Florida is about 1 percent below the national average. Not to mention, the state also has a large number of households with children ages 18 and under. However, the roughly $20,000 gap between the average income and the annual costs to raise a family makes Florida rank poorly on this list.

44. South Carolina

Average annual expenditures for families: $83,024.38

$83,024.38 Median income for families: $62,432

$62,432 High school graduation rate: 83.6%



83.6% Property crime per capita: 3.24%



3.24% Households with children 18 and under: 479,160



Living in South Carolina might save you some money in the long run because the cost of living is below the national average. However, you might want to consider moving to another state if you’re concerned about your children’s test scores. Students in South Carolina have the third-lowest ACT scores in the country.

43. Washington

Average annual expenditures for families: $92,786.96



$92,786.96 Median income for families: $84,594



$84,594 High school graduation rate: 73.5%



73.5% Property crime per capita: 3.49%



3.49% Households with children 18 and under: 776,767

Although Washington has one of the highest median incomes for families with children ages 18 and under, it also has one of the highest property crime rates per capita in the country. In addition, the combined state and average local sales tax is 9.19 percent — the fourth-highest of all 50 states.

42. California

Average annual expenditures for families: $116,471.82



$116,471.82 Median income for families: $82,009

$82,009 High school graduation rate: 77.4%

77.4% Property crime per capita: 2.55%

2.55% Households with children 18 and under: 3,879,831

If you want to live in Los Angeles or San Francisco, prepare to pay a hefty price. California ranks as one of the most expensive states in terms of both cost of living and average annual expenditures for families. Although high costs make California one of the worst places to raise a family, the Golden State has one of the highest proportions of households with children under age 18 at 29.8 percent.

41. Arkansas

Average annual expenditures for families: $75,129.42

$75,129.42 Median income for families: $57,421

$57,421 High school graduation rate: 88.5%

88.5% Property crime per capita: 3.27%

3.27% Households with children 18 and under: 312,050

The cost of living and average annual expenditures for a family in Arkansas is the third-lowest in the country. But, at the same time, Arkansas families earn an average of only $57,421 a year — which is also the third-lowest among the states.