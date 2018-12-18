The best and worst times to travel for Christmas

AAA predicts that more than one-third of Americans will travel this holiday season, so knowing the best and worst times for traffic and weather can cut down your trip time.

According to AAA, the record-breaking 112.5 million travelers taking to the nation's runways, roads and rails for the year-end holidays represents a 4.4 percent increase over last year and the most since AAA has been tracking holiday travel.

"'Tis the season for holiday travel, and more Americans than ever will journey to spend time with friends and family or choose to take a vacation," said Bryan Shilling, managing director, AAA Travel products and services.

For the more than 102 million people who will pack up their cars for a holiday road trip, INRIX, a global mobility analytics company, predicts travel times in the most congested cities in the United States could be as much as four times longer than a normal trip.



Travelers wait in long lines to pass through a security checkpoint in Denver International Airport. Mild weather in parts of the country and lower gasoline prices have potentially created one of the busiest Thanksgiving Day travel periods since 2005, according to AAA. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)





"Strong economic growth fueled by robust consumer spending continues to drive strong demand for seasonal travel. With a record-breaking one-third of the country choosing to travel this holiday, roadways and airports are sure to be busy," Shilling said.

The year-end holiday travel period is defined as Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, through Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. The 11-day span is one day longer than last year, due to Christmas and New Year's Day falling on Tuesdays this year.

"With a record-level number of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays in major metro areas - with Thursday, Dec. 20, being the nation's worst day to travel," says Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at INRIX.

"Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. If schedules allow, leave bright and early, or after the morning commute," Reed said.

According to AccuWeather meteorologists, storms with the greatest potential to disrupt travel will focus on the East and the Northwest in the days leading up to Christmas.



Some of the best weather-related travel conditions are likely over the Southwest and over parts of the Plains through Christmas. Delays and disruptions due to weather in these areas are likely to be brief when compared to other parts of the nation, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.