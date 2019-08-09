Bestinfond's Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter

Bestinfond (Trades, Portfolio), formerly led by Francisco Garcia Parames (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed this week its top five buys for the second quarter included a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) and increased bets in the following companies: Delivery Hero SE (XTER:DHER), Intesa Sanpaolo (MIL:ISP), BNP Paribas (XPAR:BNP) and Societe Generale SA (XPAR:GLE).

Currently managed by Beltran de la Lastra, Bestinfond (Trades, Portfolio) seeks long-term capital appreciation through three investing pillars as detailed on its website: fundamental analysis, appropriate risk management and long-term vision. The fund applies key principles of value management as discussed by legends like Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) within the framework of the Austrian theory of economic cycles.

Fund leader discusses volatile market

De la Lastra said in his second-quarter letter that although the fund returned 9% for the quarter, several market factors are suggesting possible deceleration in global economy growth. The fund leader detailed an example regarding the German 10-year bond yield, which tumbled to an all-time low of -0.6% on Wednesday.

Figure 1 details the day-to-day changes of the Dow Jones Industrial Average since July 29, when the Dow closed at 27,221.35, close to the all-time high.

As Figure 1 illustrates, the Dow vacillated significantly during the past two weeks as investors grappled with several geopolitical factors, including the Federal Reserve, the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, European government bond yields and the U.S. Treasury yield curve.

Portfolio summary and trades overview

As of quarter-end, the fund's $1.57 billion equity portfolio contains 95 stocks, of which three are new holdings. The fund's top sectors in terms of portfolio weight are consumer cyclical, industrials and financial services, with weights of 25.20%, 24.10% and 18.51%.

Booking Holdings

The fund purchased 8,928 shares of Booking Holdings, giving the position 0.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares averaged $1,795.29 during the quarter.

