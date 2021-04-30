Bestinfond's Top Trades of the 1st Quarter

By Graham Griffin

Bestinfond (Trades, Portfolio) has revealed its portfolio for the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31. Top trades for the fund include a new acquisition into Stellantis NV (XPAR:STLA), a new buy of Inpost SA (XAMS:INPST), selling out of its holding in Essilorluxottica (XPAR:EL) and an addition to its Pandora A/S (OCSE:PNDORA) holding.


The fund, part of Spanish investment firm Bestinver, adheres strictly to traditional principles of value management within a framework of knowledge based upon the Austrian theory of economic cycles. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by following in the footsteps of great value investors such as Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio).

Portfolio overview

At the end of the quarter, the fund's portfolio contained 70 stocks, with nine new holdings. It was valued at $1.65 billion and has seen a turnover rate of 18%. Top holdings at the end of the quarter included HelloFresh SE (XTER:HFG), Informa PLC (LSE:INF), Ashtead Group PLC (LSE:AHT), Konecranes Oyj (OHEL:KCR) and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (XKRX:005930).

By weight, the top three sectors represented are consumer cyclical (28.96%), industrials (20.13%) and basic materials (10.04%).

Stellantis and Peugeot

The fund acquired a new holding in Stellantis (XPAR:STLA) after the merger between Peugeot (XPAR:UG) and Fiat Chrysler. Shareholders of Peugeot received 1.742 shares of Stellantis for each share of Peugeot. Additionally, the 1.29 million shares of Peugeot have been removed from fund's portfolio due to the merger. During the quarter, shares of Stellaris traded at an average price of 12.13 euros ($14.58) per share. Overall, the acquisition had a 2.76% impact on the portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 14.08%.

Stellantis was formed on Jan. 16 from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and PSA Peugeot-Citroen. The combination of the two companies creates a global automaker with 14 brands. For 2020, GuruFocus estimates that a combined Stellantis would have had a sales volume of roughly 6 million vehicles and about 145 billion euros in revenue. There is limited geographic overlap as Fiat Chrysler's major markets were North America, Italy and Brazil, while PSA Group's major markets were France, the United Kingdom, Germany and Argentina.

On April 30, the stock was trading at 13.84 euros per share with a market cap of 43.28 billion euros. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a significantly overvalued rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 5 out of 10. There are currently two severe warning signs issued for declining revenue per share and an Altman Z-Score of 1.37 placing the company in the distress column. The current weighted average cost of capital far exceeds the company's return on invested capital, which will hurt value as the company grows.

Essilorluxottica

The fund sold out of Essilorluxottica (XPAR:EL) after a brief holding period of less than a year. The remaining 233,571 shares were sold at an average price of 120.07 euros during the quarter. GuruFocus estimates the total gain of the holding at 15.74% and the trade had an overall impact of -1.92% on the portfolio.

Essilorluxottica is a combination of the leading manufacturer of premium frames and sunglasses and the leading manufacturer of optical lenses. Both companies are significantly larger than the next biggest player in their respective fields and command around 15% of the fragmented global eyewear market. The combined company has a broad geographical presence, with around 24% of sales in Europe, 53% in North America and the rest in Asia and Latin America.

As of April 30, the stock traded at 141.26 euros per share with a market cap of 61.85 billion euros. The shares are significantly overvalued according to the GF Value Line.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 3 out of 10. There are currently three severe warning signs issued for new long-term debt, declining revenue per share and an operating margin in decline. Debt has skyrocketed for the company since 2018, leading to a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.75 that ranks the company worse than 71.86% of industry competitors.

Inpost

The fund established another new holding in Inpost (XAMS:INPST) during the first quarter. The holding was created with the purchase of 2.07 million shares that were purchased at an average price of 18.03 euros per share during the quarter. Overall, the purchase had a 1.76% impact on the portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total loss of the holding at 12.83%.

Inpost is specialized in the provision of postal services. The group offers a network of parcel boxes, self-service parcel delivery and collection points. It also offers services for the collection, routing and delivery of mail, dispatch and delivery of parcels and express transport.

On April 30, the stock was trading at 15.72 euros per share with a market cap of 7.86 billion euros. There is not enough data for the GF Value Line or the Peter Lynch chart to be displayed.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 2 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for poor financial strength. The company was able to generate positive net income in 2019, but free cash flow remained negative.

Pandora

The fund made an addition to its holding in Pandora (OCSE:PNDORA) during the quarter with the purchase of 232,913 shares. The purchase boosted the holding by 148.98% and the shares traded at an average price of 629.88 Swedish krona ($74.39) during the quarter. Overall, the purchase had a 1.29% impact on the portfolio and GuruFocus estimates the total loss of the holding at -0.49%.

Pandora is a premium jewelry brand and the market leader in the charm bracelet category with an estimated 9% share of the global wristwear market. The company was established in the 1980s in Denmark and since then has expanded globally. Pandora has 2,700 concept stores globally (1,380 owned and operated, and the remainder run by its franchise partners) as well as multibrand locations and stores-in-stores. Pandora-owned retail accounts for 52% of sales, online for 13% and wholesale for 35%. Pandora generates almost 50% of revenue in Europe, 31% in the Americas and 20% in the Asia Pacific. Charms and bracelets account for almost three-fourths of its sales. The firm produces mostly internally in two jewelry-crafting facilities in Thailand.

As of April 30, the stock was trading at 702 krona per share with a market cap of 69.97 billion krona. According to the GF Value Line, the shares are trading at a significantly overvalued rating.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, a profitability rank of 8 out of 10 and a valuation rank of 5 out of 10. There are currently three severe warning signs issued for the company for declining revenue per share, assets growing faster than revenue and a declining operating margin. Revenue reached a peak for the company in 2017, but has been in decline over the last few years.

Disclosure: Author owns no stocks mentioned.

