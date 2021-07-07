Bestsellers List Sunday, July 11

SoCal Bestsellers

Hardcover Fiction

1. The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (Viking: $26) A reader in an infinite library is torn between versions of the life she is leading and the life she could be leading.

2. Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine: $28) In 1983, a Malibu party spirals out of control and ends in disaster in this new novel from the author of "Daisy Jones & the Six" and "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo."

3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine: $29) A lone astronaut tries to complete a mission to save the sun and humanity.

4. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster: $27) A woman's husband leaves her a mysterious message before disappearing.

5. Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf: $28) A view of a technologically advanced society from the perspective of a child's artificial friend.

6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab (Tor: $27) In 1714 France, a desperate young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever but is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

7. The Hill We Climb by Amanda Gorman (Viking: $16) A special edition of the poem Gorman delivered at President Biden's inauguration.

8. Filthy Animals by Brandon Taylor (Riverhead: $26) A collection of linked short stories set in the Midwest, from the author of "Real Life."

9. While Justice Sleeps by Stacey Abrams (Doubleday: $28) A political thriller from the voting rights activist.

10. The Maidens by Alex Michaelides (Celadon: $28) A therapist investigates murders at her alma mater and a secret society that protects a suspect in this follow-up to "The Silent Patient."

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart by Michelle Zauner (Knopf: $27) A memoir from the Korean-born singer-songwriter of the band Japanese Breakfast.

2. The Bomber Mafia by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown: $27) The bombing of Tokyo on the deadliest night of World War II.

Story continues

3. Everything Now by Rosecrans Baldwin (MCD: $27) A profile of the city of Los Angeles, its residents and cultural significance.

4. Reborn in the USA by Roger Bennett (Dey Street: $28) A love letter to his adopted country by the soccer commentator from Liverpool.

5. World Travel by Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever (Ecco: $35) An irreverent guide to some of the late travel writer and TV personality's favorite locales.

6. The Premonition by Michael Lewis (Norton: $30) A real-life thriller in which medical professionals who see a pandemic coming are ignored by political leadership.

7. Untamed by Glennon Doyle (Dial: $28) The activist explores the peace that comes when we stop striving to meet the world's expectations.

8. What Happened to You? by Oprah Winfrey, Bruce D. Perry (Flatiron: $29) Understanding past events leads to understanding — and fixing — one's problematic behavior.

9. The Cruelty Is the Point by Adam Serwer (One World: $28) The Atlantic writer looks at the darker aspects of U.S. history in a collection of essays.

10. The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green (Dutton: $28) The novelist explores the current geologic age with a collection of essays adapted from his popular podcast.

Paperback fiction

1. People We Meet on Vacation by Emily Henry (Berkley: $16)

2. Circe by Madeline Miller (Back Bay: $17)

3. The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller (Ecco: $17)

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square: $17)

5. Hamnet by Maggie O'Farrell (Vintage: $17)

6. Mexican Gothic by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey: $17)

7. One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston (St. Martin's: $17)

8. The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich (Harper: $18)

9. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune (Tor: $19)

10. Death in Her Hands by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin: $16)

Paperback nonfiction

1. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)

2. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)

3. Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed: $18)

4. Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House: $18)

5. Becoming Trader Joe by Joe Coulombe (HarperCollins: $20)

6. Hidden Valley Road by Robert Kolker (Anchor: $17)

7. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Vintage: $17)

8. Barbarian Days by William Finnegan (Penguin: $18)

9. How to Change Your Mind by Michael Pollan (Penguin: $18)

10. The Body by Bill Bryson (Anchor: $17)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.