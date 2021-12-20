Bestselling author Adam Grant on pandemic "languishing" — and how to fight it
As did many Americans, bestselling author and organizational psychologist Adam Grant says he began to feel “off” and a “little blue” during the pandemic. He did some research and put a name on that feeling: “languishing.” As part of the “CBS Morning” series with TED "Ideas That Matter," Grant discusses the fun and effective way he worked to fight off the "languishing" blues.