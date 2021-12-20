Bestselling author Adam Grant on pandemic "languishing" — and how to fight it

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As did many Americans, bestselling author and organizational psychologist Adam Grant says he began to feel “off” and a “little blue” during the pandemic. He did some research and put a name on that feeling: “languishing.” As part of the “CBS Morning” series with TED "Ideas That Matter," Grant discusses the fun and effective way he worked to fight off the "languishing" blues.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories