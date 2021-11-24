Bestselling Author Don Winslow Has 19 Damning Questions About The Capitol Riot

Bestselling author Don Winslow released a new video highlighting 19 questions about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot for the House committee investigating the attack by Donald Trump supporters.

And some of those questions are about the actions of members of Congress and high-ranking government officials on that day and the days leading up to it:

*NEW* VIDEO: #ShockingUnansweredJan6Questions



19 shocking questions Republicans don't want answered about January 6.



Please retweet and quote retweet widely! pic.twitter.com/SvB1XpbV7Z — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 23, 2021

The video had more than 1 million views in its first six hours.

Winslow, author of multiple New York Times bestsellers, was a Trump critic throughout the presidency. Last year, he released a series of videos hitting at the then-president ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

He’s continued his online activism, recently going after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) for standing in the way of key parts of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his “disastrous” COVID-19 policies and Texas’ extreme anti-abortion law.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.