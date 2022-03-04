Bestselling Author Shows How Trump Allies Are Plotting To Undermine Jan. 6 Probe
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Donald Trump45th President of the United States
Bestselling author Don Winslow says former President Donald Trump’s allies have one goal in mind as they duck the committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol: running out the clock.
They’re refusing to cooperate ― and in some cases, defying subpoenas ― knowing their court cases will take time and hoping to stall past the midterm elections. Republicans appear poised to retake control of the House and shut down the investigation, which would let all of Trump’s allies off the hook:
NEW VIDEO: #RunningOutTheClock WATCH!
Every single deposition that the @January6thCmte does from today forward will be able to be dodged by the person till after the November mid-terms, including @kimguilfoyle
It's not an accident that they subpoenaed Kim Guilfoyle this late pic.twitter.com/TsxJxnSExS
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 3, 2022
Winslow, author of multiple New York Times bestsellers, has been a persistent critic of Trump and his enablers. He created a series of viral anti-Trump videos during the 2020 campaign and has since continued his online activism, including calls for those involved in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol to be held accountable.
He’s also taken on Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) for standing in the way of key parts of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over his “disastrous” COVID-19 policies and Texas’ anti-abortion law.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.