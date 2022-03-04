Bestselling Author Shows How Trump Allies Are Plotting To Undermine Jan. 6 Probe

Yahoo Entertainment

Tucker Carlson changed his tone on Tucker Carlson Tonight Thursday regarding Russia’s unprompted invasion of Ukraine. In the weeks leading up to the invasion, Carlson repeatedly supported Russia, and defended Russian President Vladimir Putin. Carslon had said that the United States should side with Russia, and even said he was rooting for them in the conflict. Carlson was apparently surprised by the Russian aggression that began over a week ago. “This situation appears to become more chaotic by the day, possibly even spinning out of control and that, we must be honest, is shocking to us,” Carlson said. “We've been taken by surprise by the whole thing. We’re not the only ones who were, but we’re willing to admit it. The only thing more embarrassing than being wrong in your estimates is pretending that you weren’t.” Carlson declined to admit he was wrong in the days since Russia began targeting Ukrainian civilians, and may have been prompted to do so because on Thursday Russian forces began to attack a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe. But rather than take responsibility for his misguided praise of Putin and Russia, Carlson found a scapegoat: The Biden administration. “If the future of Europe and the world hung in the balance, as now so obviously it does, of course, the Biden administration would not have sent Kamala Harris to fix it,” Carlson said, later adding, “That is absolutely not Kamala Harris’s job. That was our assumption. But, as noted, we were wrong.”