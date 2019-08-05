Bestway Global Holding (HKG:3358) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Bestway Global Holding Inc. (HKG:3358) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Bestway Global Holding's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2018, Bestway Global Holding had US$237.6m of debt, up from US$157.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$49.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$188.5m.

How Healthy Is Bestway Global Holding's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Bestway Global Holding had liabilities of US$537.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$45.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$49.1m as well as receivables valued at US$209.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$324.4m.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$492.1m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Bestway Global Holding's debt is 2.6 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 6.9 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. Sadly, Bestway Global Holding's EBIT actually dropped 3.6% in the last year. If that earnings trend continues then its debt load will grow heavy like the heart of a polar bear watching its sole cub. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Bestway Global Holding's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.