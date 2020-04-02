What Is Bestway Global Holding's (HKG:3358) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Bestway Global Holding (HKG:3358) share price has dived 32% in the last thirty days. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 49% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Bestway Global Holding's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Bestway Global Holding's P/E is 5.31. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (5.4) for companies in the leisure industry is roughly the same as Bestway Global Holding's P/E.

SEHK:3358 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 2nd 2020 More

That indicates that the market expects Bestway Global Holding will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Bestway Global Holding increased earnings per share by 3.8% last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 33%. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 8.2%, annually, over 3 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Bestway Global Holding's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Bestway Global Holding has net debt worth 81% of its market capitalization. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Bestway Global Holding's P/E Ratio

Bestway Global Holding has a P/E of 5.3. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 9.1. While the recent EPS growth is a positive, the significant amount of debt on the balance sheet may be contributing to pessimistic market expectations. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about Bestway Global Holding over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 7.8 back then to 5.3 today. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.