Besunyen Holdings (HKG:926) May Be Weighed Down By Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Besunyen Holdings Company Limited (HKG:926) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Besunyen Holdings's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Besunyen Holdings had debt of CN¥150.0m, up from CN¥20.0m in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of CN¥94.9m, its net debt is less, at about CN¥55.1m.

A Look At Besunyen Holdings's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Besunyen Holdings had liabilities of CN¥301.2m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥86.7m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of CN¥94.9m and CN¥66.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥226.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Besunyen Holdings is worth CN¥568.3m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Besunyen Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Besunyen Holdings actually shrunk its revenue by 30%, to CN¥378m. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

While Besunyen Holdings's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Its EBIT loss was a whopping CN¥137m. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above does not give us much confidence that company should be using so much debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. Another cause for caution is that is bled CN¥121m in negative free cash flow over the last twelve months. So in short it's a really risky stock. For riskier companies like Besunyen Holdings I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.