Bet Big on DuPont Analysis & Pick 5 Quality Stocks

Return on equity is one of the most sought-after metrics used by investors. The metric enables investors to differentiate between a profit-churner and a profit-burner. It is a profitability ratio that measures the earnings that a company generates from its equity.

To shortlist these gems, one can look at the DuPont technique to analyze basic ROE at an advanced level. Here is how DuPont breaks down ROE into its different components:

ROE = Net Income/Equity



Net Income / Equity = (Net Income / Sales) * (Sales / Assets) * (Assets / Equity)



ROE = Profit Margin * Asset Turnover Ratio * Equity Multiplier

Inside the Strength of DuPont

The DuPont analysis allows investors to evaluate the elements that are the driving factors in any change in ROE. It can help investors to separate companies having higher margins from those having a high turnover. In fact, it also focuses on the company’s leverage status. A lofty ROE could be due to the overuse of debt. If this is the case, the strength of a company can be uncertain if it has a high debt load.

So, an investor relying solely on basic ROE may be confused if he or she has to judge between two stocks of equal ratio. This is where DuPont analysis wins while finding out the better stock.

Screening Parameters



• Profit Margin more than or equal to 3: As the name suggests, it is a measure of how profitably the business is running. Generally, it is the key contributor to ROE.



• Asset Turnover Ratio more than or equal to 2: It allows an investor to assess management’s efficiency in using assets to drive sales.



• Equity Multiplier between 1 and 3: It’s an indication of how much debt the company uses to finance its assets.



• Zacks Rank less than or equal to 2: Stocks having a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) generally perform better than their peers in all types of market environment.



• Current Price more than $5: This screens out the low priced stocks. However, when looking for lower priced stocks, this criterion can be removed.



Here are all five stocks that made it through the screen:

BMC Stock Holdings Inc. (BMCH): This Zacks Rank #2 company provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The stock belongs to a top-ranked Zacks industry (top 26%). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST): Ross Stores Inc. operates as an off-price retailer of apparel and home accessories, primarily in the United States. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2. It belongs to a top-ranked Zacks industry (top 22%).

USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA): The company develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The stock hails from a top-ranked Zacks industry (top 17%).

Universal Forest Products Inc. (UFPI): It is a holding company with its subsidiaries throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The company supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial and construction market. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #1 and belongs to a top-ranked Zacks industry (top 34%).

NVR Inc. (NVR): The company is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings, all of which are primarily constructed on a pre-sold basis. It has a Zacks Rank #2 and belongs to a top-ranked Zacks industry (top 3%).

