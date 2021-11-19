‘I bet he was shocked.’ 9-year-old girl fights a robber who attacked her mom in Florida

A 9-year-old girl is being called a hero by police for fighting off a robber who attacked her mother outside of a Florida supermarket this month.

West Palm Beach police officials were so proud of Journee Nelson, they honored her bravery this week. She received a medal, certificate and a Target gift card.

The attack happened outside of Sabor Tropical Supermarket, 5011 Broadway Ave., on Nov. 2.

Surveillance video shows Danielle Mobley and her daughter walk up to their car in the parking lot. A man — who police identified as 29-year-old Demetrius Jackson — stands nearby, next to large propane tanks. He suddenly runs at Mobley, who is putting her groceries away, and tackles her to the ground.

He messed with the wrong family.

There is a struggle for her purse and Journee runs around the car to help her mom, throwing punches at the suspect’s face.

Girl, 9, honored for her bravery after taking on mother's attacker during robbery

The suspect then pushes her to the ground. That’s when Mobley said she let go of her purse and he ran away. Journee chased after him.

“She actually jumped up and chased him four houses down the block with me chasing her, calling her back,” her mom said during a news conference.

Jackson got away with Mobley’s purse, which contained her Samsung cellphone, gum, several bank cards, a Coach wallet, $40 cash and her concealed carry permit, according to Jackson’s arrest affidavit.

Chief Adderley honored a 9-year old child today for bravery as she ran to her mother’s defense to fend off a brazen robber. An #arrest was swiftly made in this case.



The West Palm Beach Police Foundation presented the child with a token of appreciation. pic.twitter.com/r9tz8PoacW — West Palm Beach PD (@WestPalmPD) November 18, 2021

“I wouldn’t recommend that you confront an individual like that but in the heat of the moment things happen,” said West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley, a former chief in Fort Lauderdale. “I bet he was shocked when she hit him right in his face, because you can definitely tell on the videotape that he was not expecting that and her actions were perfect timing in this particular situation and I think she hit him pretty hard.”

Journee’s heroic actions might be a sign of what her future career will be. She’s torn between being a police officer or a teacher when she grows up, her mom told WPTV-Chennl 5 in West Palm Beach.