Are Beta Drugs Limited’s (NSE:BETA) Interest Costs Too High?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Beta Drugs Limited (NSE:BETA), with a market cap of ₹614m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Pharmaceuticals companies, even ones that are profitable, are more likely to be higher risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is essential. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. However, since I only look at basic financial figures, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into BETA here.

How does BETA’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

BETA’s debt levels have fallen from ₹82m to ₹77m over the last 12 months , which also accounts for long term debt. With this reduction in debt, BETA currently has ₹119m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, BETA has produced cash from operations of ₹171m during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 223%, indicating that BETA’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In BETA’s case, it is able to generate 2.23x cash from its debt capital.

Can BETA meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of ₹135m, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of ₹323m, with a current ratio of 2.39x. Generally, for Pharmaceuticals companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

NSEI:BETA Historical Debt December 27th 18 More

Does BETA face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 23%, BETA’s debt level may be seen as prudent. BETA is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth. We can check to see whether BETA is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In BETA’s, case, the ratio of 10.74x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as BETA’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

BETA has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at an appropriate level. In addition to this, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how BETA has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Beta Drugs to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for BETA’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for BETA’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has BETA’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



