Beta Drugs (NSE:BETA) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Beta Drugs Limited (NSE:BETA) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Beta Drugs's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Beta Drugs had ₹182.4m of debt, up from ₹76.7m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have ₹33.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about ₹149.4m.

A Look At Beta Drugs's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Beta Drugs had liabilities of ₹324.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of ₹92.1m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of ₹33.0m as well as receivables valued at ₹250.3m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹132.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Beta Drugs has a market capitalization of ₹700.2m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Looking at its net debt to EBITDA of 1.4 and interest cover of 6.3 times, it seems to us that Beta Drugs is probably using debt in a pretty reasonable way. So we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the impact financing costs are having on the business. Also good is that Beta Drugs grew its EBIT at 18% over the last year, further increasing its ability to manage debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Beta Drugs will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Beta Drugs recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 90% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.