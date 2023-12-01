BETA Technologies to launch major expansion in Plattsburgh

Dec. 1—PLATTSBURGH — BETA Technologies will embark on a $41 million expansion of its operation at Plattsburgh International Airport that will lead to more jobs and a brighter era of aerospace technology.

"If you're looking for the jobs of the future, come to New York," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"This expansion of BETA Technologies in Plattsburgh is exactly the kind of growth and innovation that's supercharging New York's economy for the 21st Century. From the North Country to Central New York to New York City, my Administration is making transformative investments that create jobs, expand opportunity and grow our economy in every region of the state."

CUTTING EDGE

BETA Technologies, which has been operating on the flight line of Plattsburgh International Airport since 2017, is a cutting edge electric aerospace company that performs critical cargo, military and medical missions.

They will partner with Clinton County on the $41 million expansion with $20 million of the cost coming from the state Empire State Development's Regional Economic and Community Assistance Program through the county.

The plan is expected to create 85 full-time jobs in exchange for the $20 million from the state.

News of the expansion has been broiling for several weeks and has local leaders excited.

"This facility and the state investment required to make it a reality have been a priority in all of our interactions with the Governor and her team for two years now," North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said.

"It means quality jobs and a substantial BETA footprint here, but it is even more important than that. It represents a further expansion of our growing global role in transportation equipment and aerospace in particular and in electric transportation in particular. The cluster we have built over the last two decades is working in terms of making a strong case for new investments and activities."

The chamber brought eight of the Governor's key staff engaged in economic development, transportation and energy to the site more than a year ago, as well as the heads of Empire State Development, NYSERDA and DEC, and met directly with Hochul earlier this year about the project.

"The Governor truly understands Plattsburgh's place in the future of electric transport production in the state and nation and we can't thank her enough for this great strategic investment. We also thank BETA for its commitment and for its confidence in our area's support systems and we congratulate the Clinton County Legislature and Plattsburgh International Airport for this major economic development win. Onward and upward!"

BETA's new, upgraded facility will serve as the manufacturing and final assembly hub for BETA's all-electric aircraft and will establish a permanent flight test and aircraft delivery center, responsible for final flight testing, aircraft painting, and customer delivery, at one of the North Country's busiest transit hubs, the governor's office said.

BETA's expansion in Plattsburgh will deepen the company's commitment to developing one-of-a-kind aerospace technology in New York State, strengthen the North Country's reputation as a modern transportation hub, and build on the governor's continued investments to support clean transportation and a greener economy, the office said.

STRONG WORKFORCE

BETA Founder and CEO Kyle Clark said New York has a strong workforce and a track record of leadership when it comes to supporting and enabling next-generation transportation.

"At BETA, we're focused on making aviation cleaner and more efficient for the future, and that requires a number of pieces including technology, infrastructure, and a capable workforce," Clark said.

"We've been developing, flying, and maintaining our electric aircraft at Plattsburgh International Airport since 2017, and in that time, we've been overwhelmed by the state and county's support of our vision. From policymakers to schools and small businesses, we've found resonance here and look forward to doubling down to accelerate our growth and operations to create more quality jobs in the state."

The North Country has become known for its cluster of transportation equipment and aerospace companies across the seven-county North Country region of the state with its proximity to Quebec a driving factor.

Transportation manufacturing in the North Country accounts for nearly 1,000 jobs and contributes more than $150 million to the state's gross domestic product.

State Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) said BETA is at the cutting edge of electric aviation and technology, and the Plattsburgh facility has proven to be crucial in the company's research and development.

"This new expansion will further those efforts and expand opportunity and development in the North Country," Stec said.

"Our region has a great deal of economic potential, and partnerships with companies like BETA are crucial in turning that potential into careers and long-term growth."

Assemblymember Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said this is a great investment by the state to not only invest in cutting edge aerospace technology but also for job creation and workforce development.

"The North Country has identified itself as a cluster for aerospace and transportation manufacturing technology and Beta Technologies is a vital part of this through job creation and their partnership with local students from CV-TEC to teach them the skills they need to succeed in their future careers," Jones said.

"This funding will expand their technology campus at Plattsburgh International Airport and support the transportation manufacturing sector here in Clinton County. I want to thank Clinton County for all their hard work to support Beta Technologies in getting this funding."

COUNTY THRILLED

Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry said the future of aviation is right here in Clinton County and the county is proud to have been partners with BETA Technologies since their start on the Plattsburgh International Airport just a few years ago.

"Clinton County has been steadfast in supporting economic growth and workforce development, particularly with regard to the transportation manufacturing cluster," Henry said.

"On behalf of the Clinton County Legislature, I extend my sincere gratitude to Governor Hochul for her commitment to supporting the county's endeavor to partner with BETA Technologies to build this state-of-the-art green aeronautical campus."

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael S. Cashman said the green economy and electric technology aren't fleeting trends but a proven trajectory toward a more sustainable and prosperous future.

"BETA Technologies leads on this transformative path. Time and time again BETA has made history in aviation. This investment leading to the expanding footprint in the Town of Plattsburgh with a flight test and delivery center for electric aircraft at Plattsburgh International Airport is a significant win for the North Country," Cashman said.

"The dynamic partnership of NYS, BETA, and our local community proves the sky is no longer the limit. To new heights ahead."

Champlain Valley Educational Services Director of Career and Technical Education Michele Friedman said the CV-TEC Division of CVES is delighted to be in partnership with BETA Technologies on innovative and ground-breaking training programs that unlock unique opportunities and career paths.

"Our North Country CV-TEC students are extraordinarily talented, and it gives us great pride to showcase and connect their talents with industry innovators such as BETA Technologies," she said.

