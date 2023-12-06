Betenbough to host groundbreaking ceremony for new themed home community

Dec. 5—Betenbough Homes, a leading home builder in West Texas, will host a groundbreaking ceremony for their newest Odessa community at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 12, at the future site of the Windmill Crossing community, located near the intersection of 100th Street and Andrews Highway. All homeowners, city leaders, media, business partners and non-profit organizations are invited to attend.

The fully themed new home community will offer affordable floor plans, ranging from 1,000-2,660 square feet, with a starting price of $1,944/mo. Community amenities in Windmill Crossing will include multiple themed parks and a community walking trail. Children living in this community will attend schools in Ector County ISD.

"Betenbough Homes is committed to providing exceptional living experiences at the most affordable price, and we are thrilled to introduce Windmill Crossing to Odessa," Chris Brazeal, sales manager for Betenbough Homes' Odessa office, said in a news release. "This themed community will offer exceptional value to homeowners through its maintained visual appeal, enhanced property values, and themed amenities like parks and walking trails."

At the groundbreaking ceremony, hosted by Betenbough Homes and the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, attendees will enjoy coffee from Devoted Grind while learning about the unique value the new community will provide to Odessa home buyers from the local Betenbough Homes leadership team, the release said.

"We are incredibly grateful for the home buyers in Odessa who have trusted us to build homes for their families over the past 16 years," Roy Sanders, general manager for Betenbough Homes' Midland office, said in the release. "We are eager to serve and provide homes for even more families in Odessa through our Windmill Crossing community."

To learn more about Betenbough Homes, visit betenbough.com.