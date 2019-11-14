Is Beter Bed Holding (AMS:BBED) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Beter Bed Holding N.V. (AMS:BBED) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Beter Bed Holding

What Is Beter Bed Holding's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, Beter Bed Holding had €34.1m of debt, up from €21.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had €3.78m in cash, and so its net debt is €30.3m.

ENXTAM:BBED Historical Debt, November 14th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Beter Bed Holding's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Beter Bed Holding had liabilities of €188.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €30.9m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €3.78m in cash and €7.38m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €208.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the €47.9m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt At the end of the day, Beter Bed Holding would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Beter Bed Holding's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Beter Bed Holding reported revenue of €404m, which is a gain of 42%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Despite the top line growth, Beter Bed Holding still had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. Indeed, it lost a very considerable €26m at the EBIT level. If you consider the significant liabilities mentioned above, we are extremely wary of this investment. That said, it is possible that the company will turn its fortunes around. Nevertheless, we would not bet on it given that it vaporized €17m in cash over the last twelve months, and it doesn't have much by way of liquid assets. So we think this stock is risky, like walking through a dirty dog park with a mask on. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Beter Bed Holding's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.