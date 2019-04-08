Beth Chapman Back at Home After Brief Hospitalization, Emergency Procedure

Beth Chapman is home recovering from an emergency procedure over the weekend after the reality star had trouble breathing. A rep for Beth and Duane “The Dog” Chapman tells The Blast, “Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs. Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built […]

Beth Chapman is home recovering from an emergency procedure over the weekend after the reality star had trouble breathing.

A rep for Beth and Duane “The Dog” Chapman tells The Blast, “Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs. Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up.”

Beth is now home and resting with Dog by her side. The couple is “so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming.”

As The Blast first reported, Beth Chapman originally underwent surgery in September 2017 to remove a plum-sized tumor from her neck. She had previously said she was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer.

Two months later, Dog revealed that Beth was cancer-free.

But in late 2018, Beth learned her cancer had returned and she underwent emergency throat surgery after doctors discovered a large blockage in her throat.

