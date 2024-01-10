Beth Ferguson, Jon Baucher retained as Adrian Public Schools Board of Education leadership

ADRIAN — The Adrian Public Schools Board of Education will operate in 2024 with the same makeup of board members, roles and responsibilities it has held for quite some time.

The school board, at Monday’s meeting — its first of the new year — conducted its annual organizational meeting that establishes the board’s officers for the year, as well as authorizes the district’s financial accounts, who can sign certain documents on behalf of the district and so on.

Beth Ferguson, an eight-year member of the Adrian Board of Education, was retained as president of the school board at the organizational meeting. She will be entering her sixth consecutive year as president of the Adrian board in 2024.

Adrian Public Schools Board of Education President Beth Ferguson

“It’s overwhelming, but I also just feel a sense of pride that they want me to continue,” Ferguson said at the conclusion of Monday’s meeting. “We have such a dedicated group of people, and they are pretty easy to lead, to be honest. Just the fact that they want me to continue doing this just feels really good. We all love to be a part of Adrian Public Schools and that’s why we are here.”

Jon Baucher, another longtime member of the school board, also kept his previous seat on the board being nominated and approved for the vice presidency.

Adrian Public Schools Board of Education Vice President Jon Baucher

Mike Buku will see his role on the board of education unchanged from last year, as he will continue to serve as secretary at the approval of the board. Trustee Michael Ballard was nominated and approved as the temporary secretary in Buku’s absence.

Appointments of members to the board’s standing subcommittees including financial, curriculum and personnel were also set at the meeting.

Ballard will serve as Adrian Public Schools’ representative to both the Lenawee County Association of School Boards and the Head Start Policy Council.

“We haven’t had a big changeover on our board since I have been here,” Ferguson said. “This will be my eighth year on the board, six years as president, and to be honest, we’ve had a great, continuous group of board members and that’s why I think makes it so fun to be a part of this group.”

The Adrian school board will continue to hold its meetings on the second and fourth Mondays of the month throughout 2024, starting at 6 p.m. Regular meetings will predominantly be held at Adrian High School, 785 Riverside Ave., in room B-100. Meeting dates that are scheduled for locations outside of Adrian High School include Jan. 22 at Drager Head Start/Early Education Center; Feb. 26 at Prairie Elementary School; April 22 at Michener Elementary School; Sept. 9 at Springbrook Middle School; Oct. 28 at Alexander Elementary School; and Nov. 25 at Lincoln Elementary School.

There are five dates on the board’s schedule of meetings for the year where only one meeting will be held during the month. Those months and dates are March 11, May 13, July 22, Sept. 9 and Dec. 9. Anyone who has questions about school board meeting dates, times and locations can call 517-264-6640.

Other action taken by the school board during the organizational meeting included:

• Authorizing Superintendent Nate Parker to enter contracts on behalf of the district up to the State of Michigan’s competitive bid threshold.

• Designating Huntington Bank, Premier Bank, The Michigan Class Pool and Michigan Liquid Asset Fund Plus as the district’s depositories for all public monies, including taxes collected, subject to the provisions of law.

• Authorizing the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction and the superintendent to apply for grants on behalf of the district. Both superintendent and the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction also were authorized to sign federal project applications and reports. Derrick Richards is Adrian Public Schools’ current assistant superintendent.

• Retaining Thrun Law Firm of East Lansing as the board’s legal counsel for the 2024 calendar year.

