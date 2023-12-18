Beth Israel reopens after bomb threat

TechCrunch

The whirlwind management drama at OpenAI last month concluded with co-founder Sam Altman reinstated within a week of his surprise dismissal -- and a much bigger role for Microsoft, which ended up with a seat on the board for the first time since investing billions into the startup earlier this year. “The invitation to comment is the first part of the CMA’s information gathering process and comes in advance of launching any phase 1 investigation, which would only happen once the CMA has received the information it needs from the partnership parties," said Sorcha O’Carroll, senior director for Mergers at the CMA, in a statement. An investigation, meanwhile, goes through several stages that could result in the CMA taking steps to de-couple the pair.