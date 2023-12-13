Beth Petrunoff threatens to resign from Naples City Council. Here's why

Beth Petrunoff has threatened to resign from city council in Naples.

"I am thinking about it. But I haven't decided yet," she said.

While she's happy with the job, she's not happy with the new state requirements for financial disclosure, which she sees as intrusive.

If she remains on council, she'd have to comply with the more rigorous rules that take effect Jan. 1.

Those rules require city and town officials to file the same financial disclosure forms as state lawmakers, the governor and other local elected officers, such as county commissioners and judges. In those forms, filers must reveal their entire net worth, including the dollar amounts of their assets, liabilities and income over $1,000.

Petrunoff recently notified the city manager and the mayor of the likelihood she'll resign before her term is up, to avoid filling out what's known as a Form 6.

"I didn't want to wait until the 11th hour, it just seemed more professional to give notice, but you know honestly it's breaking my heart," she said. "It's a really great challenge if you put your heart and soul into this you can work on so many projects, which you really don't get the opportunity to do in private business."

One minute, council could be discussing stormwater and bacterial counts, and the next minute it could be taking up land use codes, she pointed out.

"It is so diverse. It makes this job so fun," Petrunoff said.

Council is expected to discuss options for filling her seat at its next regularly scheduled meeting Dec. 18.

Under the current rules, Petrunoff and others in similar posts around the state are only required to disclose the sources of their income and business interests, but don't have to list specific amounts or percentages.

The change in regulations has prompted other elected officials with cities and towns to resign around the state. On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Times reported that in Pinellas County alone at least eight elected officials in five municipalities had left office or planned to by the end of the year because they didn't want to fill out the more detailed form.

"It's pretty intrusive. Especially, as a retiree. I don't have any business ties or anything," Petrunoff said.

So, she questions why she must fill out such a form, which will make detailed information about her finances and assets available online, for all to see, worldwide, down to the jewelry and stock she owns.

"To me, it's beyond the pale," Petrunoff said.

While she understands the importance of financial disclosure, she said it's not what she signed up for, when she ran for council in 2022.

"It just seemed very personal," she said of the form. "I donate all of my salary. I'm doing this as a retiree to make the community better."

A retired vice president of GE Capital, the financial services division of GE, she joined the council, with the hopes of making a difference, with a passion for preserving Naples' unique small-town character and protecting the environment, among other priorities.

Petrunoff has lived in Naples since 2008.

If she remains on council, Petrunoff fears she could find herself in trouble if she trips up on the newly required disclosure form, such as forgetting to list a few of the shares she owns, or funds she's invested in. The civil penalty is also increasing to a maximum of $20,000 from $10,000 for ethical violations as part of the same legislation, which could apply to a lack of full disclosure.

The situation, she said, has her "really torn" on what to do.

She suggested other council members in Naples are in the "same boat," and could resign for the same reasons, based on concerns raised at a recent city meeting.

"It's a gross overreach on data that could be weaponized for another purpose because it's so detailed," Petrunoff said.

Fellow councilor Paul Perry has also expressed uneasiness about the more detailed form. When asked if he might resign over it too, he said in an email: "I have not made a final decision."

While rumors have swirled, no other resignation letters have been submitted at this time, according to Monique Barnhart, a city spokeswoman.

While the new requirements may be well intentioned, Petrunoff questioned whether they would really do anything to deter bad actors, as intended, pointing out they could just transfer their assets to a wife or husband, to hide conflicts of interest.

Beth Petrunoff celebrates with Vice Mayor Terry Hutchison after being elected to the city council, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Aqua in Naples, Fla. Ray Christman, Vice Mayor Terry Hutchison and Beth Petrunoff were elected to the city council.

Her many supporters are disappointed and still hoping to change her mind about stepping down.

"I probably don't have any voicemail left," she said. "My phone is on fire."

If she resigns from council, a special election to fill her seat would not be required, with the next general election nearing in March.

The council could choose to appoint a temporary replacement, or it could just wait out a decision by voters at the polls in a few months.

Along with the mayoral seat, three council seats will be on the ballot for 2024, with a fourth one added, if Petrunoff calls it quits.

The city has a seven-member council, including the mayor. Its members are elected at large, and they normally serve four-year terms.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Naples councilmember threatens to resign over Florida disclosure rules