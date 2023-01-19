Beth Wood, North Carolina state auditor, charged with hit and run

North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood was charged with a hit-and-run misdemeanor and is scheduled to appear in Wake County court next week, according to state court records.

Wood was also charged with an infraction for unsafe movement, and has a court date of Jan. 26, the records state.

It was unclear when Wood was charged. Further details about the charges weren’t immediately available. The charges were first reported by Axios.

First elected as state auditor in 2008, Wood, a Democrat, was most recently reelected to a fourth term in 2020. She recently said she planned to run for another term in 2024.