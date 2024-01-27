Bethany Beach fires police chief, captain after overtime abuse investigation

Bethany Beach has fired two police officers, including the chief, after the town's internal investigation into the misuse of overtime funds.

Police Chief Michael Redmon and Capt. Darin Cathell were fired after Bethany Beach became aware of potential misuse of federal and state grant funds for overtime by police in mid-August, according to a press release.

The preliminary assessment showed possible criminal conduct and was referred to federal and state law enforcement for review, which is still ongoing, according to the same release.

Bethany Beach said that no others in the Police Department were involved in overtime fund misuse and that officials will not be commenting further on the investigation and disciplinary actions at this time.

In May, Redmon was charged with DUI, and placed on administrative leave from his job. The case is still pending against the longtime chief.

