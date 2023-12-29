Bethany College appoints new interim president to begin role in January

LINDSBORG — Just one month after the school announced the departure of current president, Bethany College has announced the appointment of Steve Eckman as its interim president.

Eckman succeeds Elizabeth Mauch at Bethany, who is leaving the college to take on the role of chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System effective Jan. 1.

Steve Eckman has been announced as the interim president at Bethany College. Eckman comes from York University in Nebraska, where he most recently served as chancellor.

Prior to his most recent role as chancellor at York University in York, Nebraska, Eckman served as the president of York for 11 years, 19 years at Lubbock Christian University in various roles and as executive vice president, CFO and senior vice president for advancement at Ohio Valley University. He also spent time as a minister at Taylor Street Church of Christ in New Mexico and worked as a senior grant administrator for the JF Maddox Foundation.

"We are pleased to welcome someone with Dr. Eckman’s breadth of experience to Bethany College," said Cheryl Rasmussen, chair of the board of directors and trustees at Bethany. "His expertise in academics, advancement, and student services, coupled with his successful presidency at York University, will serve Bethany College and the Lindsborg community well in the coming months."

Incoming interim Bethany College president not unfamiliar to community

According to the college, Eckman may be a familiar face to many in Lindsborg and Bethany, as he was on campus many times representing fellow Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference member York at athletic events.

"As recently as this week, he drove through Lindsborg, anticipating the possibility of a call for the interim president position," the college said.

Bethany said that Eckman is committed to maintaining a high level of visibility on campus and plans to be active in campus and community events in "Little Sweden."

“Having served as executive vice president and CFO, I will bring operational expertise to my role as interim president,” said Eckman. “Since I am Swedish, I look forward to engaging with local culture. My grandfather immigrated from Sweden in the 1880s.”

According to Bethany, Eckman will arrive in Lindsborg to begin his role at the college in the first week of January.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Steve Eckman appointed as interim president at Bethany College