Bethany College president Elizabeth Maunch is leaving for a new role in Vermont

LINDSBORG — Bethany College President Elizabeth Mauch, who has served at the school for over five years, was announced as the next chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges Systems.

In a statement from the school, Bethany said Mauch will begin her new role in Vermont effective Jan. 1, 2024, and will remain in her current role at Bethany until Dec. 31, 2023.

Before taking on her role as president, Mauch was previously the vice president of academic affairs and dean of the college at Bethany.

According to the statement, during her tenure, Mauch launched a "collaborative strategic plan, campus master plan, and vision to lead the college through 2026."

"Additionally, she raised a remarkable $32 million for building renovations, programming, and a strategic enrollment campaign, including funding named scholarships and endowed professorships," the statement said.

The board of directors for the college thanked Mauch for her time at Bethany.

"We express our sincere gratitude to President Mauch for her dedicated leadership at Bethany over the past five-plus years and extend our heartfelt best wishes as she embarks on her new role in the Vermont State Colleges system," said Cheryl Rasmussen, chair of the board. "We are confident that the Bethany community will continue its dedication to meeting the needs of our students, guiding them as they navigate their individual paths toward their purpose."

Elizabeth Mauch thanks Bethany College, community

In a statement, Mauch also thanked the college.

“Leading Bethany College for over five years has been a profound honor," Mauch said. "The college’s commitment to a robust liberal arts education, coupled with our focus on experiential learning, has been a cornerstone of my leadership. It has been fulfilling to guide our students towards not only academic success but also meaningful lives and careers post-graduation."

Additionally, Mauch shared her appreciation for the community she us leaving behind.

“Bethany College was more than a workplace; it was a community where I could contribute to something greater than myself," Mauch said. "This community has embraced my contributions, fostering connections that I will always cherish.”

Next steps for Bethany College to be announced

According to a statement from the college, the board of directors is already engaged in selecting an interim president who will be announced by Dec. 31, 2023.

"The individual stepping into this interim role will be a trusted collaborator for Bethany stakeholders, including the Lindsborg community, guiding us seamlessly as we initiate a comprehensive and inclusive search for the next president of Bethany College," Rasmussen said.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Bethany College president Elizabeth Mauch leaving school at year's end