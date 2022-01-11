🌱Bethany Teen Stabs Father + BSD Remote Learning Plans

Get on up, Beaverton! It's Tuesday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on around Beaverton today.

Cloudy, a shower; milder. High: 54 Low: 47.

An 18-year-old in the Bethany area is accused of stabbing his father several times with kitchen knives. Police reported to a home on Northwest Oak Knoll Place on Sunday afternoon following a 9-1-1 call from the father. The son, identified as Aiden Samson, has been taken into custody. (KATU) Jesuit alum and ex-Beaver wide receiver Mike Hass was recently selected for admittance into the College Football Hall of Fame. The Beaverton native played for Oregon State from 2002-2005 and left the program with a record 3,924 receiving yards. The induction ceremony is December 6. (Pamplin Media Group, click here for free access via your WCCLS card; click here if you have a paid subscription) After scouring the area for hours, Washington County agencies have concluded that reports of a plane crash on Sunday afternoon were inaccurate. Although officials at Banks Fire District 13 initially characterized the reports of a crash as "vague" and unconfirmed, search and rescue teams were activated along with the Civil Air Patrol. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they had suspended search efforts on Monday at 2:00 PM. (FOX12) With multiple Metro area schools moving to remote learning in recent days, Beaverton School District issued a statement on Monday explaining its policies. The district stated that although it's been a priority to maintain in-person learning, a transition to remote learning is becoming increasingly possible due to the rise in COVID cases and staffing shortages. The statement explained that if such a transition is necessary, students will have two days without school to allow teachers time to prepare before resuming remotely. (District News) Do you need more fur in your life? If so, check out the list at Beaverton Patch of ready-to-adopt furry friends in the Beaverton area. Highlights include Alamo, a beautiful young German Shepherd, and Drake, a lab puppy.

Movie Matinee - Cornelius Public Library hosts a viewing of Chocolat . (1:00 PM - 3:00 PM)

(Virtual) Tuesday Night Nourishment Book Group - Register to discuss Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer with the bibliophiles of the Garden Home Community Library. (7:00 PM)

Check-in with Citizen Participation Organization #1 (Cedar Mill and Cedar Hills). Topics will include the proposals for Thompson Crossing and Saltzman Retirement Community. Via Zoom. (7:00 PM - 9:30 PM)

Cedar Hills Crossing announced a new addition to the eatery lineup: Moberi! The ten-year-old smoothie bowl spot has three locations in the Portland area, with more to come soon! (Instagram)

The Tualatin Valley Visitors Association offered a shout out to a local biz— Nak Won ! The downtown corner spot features consistently high ratings when it comes to Korean eats in the Portland area. (Twitter)

And here's a new activity to help you stay busy during these dark wintry months: getting to know Oregon's resident whales! OSU just launched a website, IndividuWhale, that lets you learn more about these fascinating mammals as individuals. (Twitter)

Now you're in the loop and ready to head out the door on this Tuesday. I'll be in your inbox tomorrow with a new update!

