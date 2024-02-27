Bethel AME hosts inaugural Black history celebration

Feb. 26—Marysville's Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church has been present in the Yuba-Sutter region for 170 years and never before held a community celebration honoring February as Black History Month.

This year, local organizers and members of the church decided to change the previous narrative by hosting a series of events throughout February honoring Black history, culminated by Saturday's inaugural "wrap-up" party at the church, located at 115 5th St.

The celebration featured members of the church, including Senior Pastor Rev. Dr. Gilbert V. Richards II and his wife, Lady Ashley E. Richards, as well as local resources and organizations spread out throughout the property celebrating Bethel AME, the community and Black history.

"What we wanted to do is figure out a way to celebrate with the community as well as bless the community," Dr. Gilbert V. Richards II said.

The month began with an open mic session where an individual shared their story of being in North Carolina at the time the state was integrating its schools, Lady Ashley Richards said.

"He shared his experience and story," she said.

The celebration turned into an intergenerational conversation called "Can We Talk?"

This open forum discussion was meant to address community issues and concerns from a variety of perspectives with the goal of learning ways to communicate better across generational lines.

Nyati Cleveland, Bethel AME's director of community outreach, said it was important to provide an outlet to help anyone possible.

"If we have helped one person, we have planted a seed into the community," Cleveland said.

Bethel AME has been a fixture in Marysville for over a century. Its initial location, about a block or so away, once housed President Abraham Lincoln when he was running for president, Richards said.

One of Lincoln's most famous accomplishments was issuing the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, which called for the end of slavery — a process that took about two years before the complete abolishment, which is celebrated as Juneteenth, now a federal holiday.

This year, Juneteenth is on Wednesday, June 19, and to properly honor it, Bethel AME is planning a parade and celebration on its property.

Organizers want to close down the streets to celebrate Juneteenth in the manner it deserves, organizers said. A lot of Saturday's proceeds from the Black history "wrap-up" party were earmarked toward future events like Juneteenth, a Cinco de Mayo celebration and a 170-year anniversary three-day extravaganza set to begin July 12.

Richards said the 170-year anniversary will begin with a gala/dress-up party on July 12, followed by a community concert where anyone can participate in the church sanctuary on July 13 and a two-session guest pastor service on July 14.

Richards said despite its name and origin, Bethel AME was always meant to be a "welcoming" environment for anyone seeking guidance through the help of the church.

Bethel AME also provides a food pantry for those in need. To reach the church, send a message to bethelamemarysville@gmail.com, or call 530-742-3393, Richards said.